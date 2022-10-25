ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Atmos donates to WFISD Foundation

By Wichita Falls Times Record News
 2 days ago
Atmos Energy provided a donation of $5,000 to the Wichita Falls ISD Foundation to be used for back-to-school needs within the City of Wichita Falls.

Superintendent Donny Lee accepted the donation from Atmos Energy’s Pam Hughes Pak and Jimmy Brown as a part of our Year of Giving Initiative.

One of the pillars of Atmos Energy’s Fueling Safe and Thriving Communities Initiative is Kid’s Education and hope this donation is beneficial to both students and teachers.

