Fond Du Lac, WI

Firefighters respond to hazardous leak from a truck trailer on Interstate 41

FDL Reporter | The Reporter
 2 days ago
FOND DU LAC – A flammable ink product was found leaking from a truck trailer Monday evening on Interstate 41 just south of Fond du Lac, according to city of Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue.

Law enforcement noticed a semi truck trailer leaking a liquid from underneath the cargo doors as the semi was traveling around 8:30 p.m. Monday southbound on Interstate 41. They stopped the truck just south of Highway 151 and called a hazardous materials team from Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue.

First responders found the source of the leak was a punctured 55-gallon drum inside the truck trailer that had contained flammable ink. All the ink had leaked out, streaming from the drum into the back of the trailer and onto the highway.

The fire and rescue team said they dealt with the hazardous liquid by creating a "dam" of absorbent material on the ground and laying down absorbent material inside the trailer to keep the liquid from spreading further. They called a cleanup company to take care of the rest of the spill.

Wisconsin State Patrol and the Fond du Lac Sheriff's Office provided traffic control while other crews were dealing with the spill. Law enforcement shut down one lane on southbound I-41 for at least an hour, said Capt. Jim Wamser from Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue.

Contact Rebecca Loroff at 920-907-7801 or rloroff@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter: @RebeccaLoroff.

