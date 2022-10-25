Read full article on original website
wilsonpost.com
MT. JULIET MOVER: Rocky Lee, City of Mt. Juliet Parks Director
Please tell us a little about yourself. “I was born in Nashville, raised in the Lakewood area, and moved to Mt. Juliet at age 13 in 1972.”
fox17.com
GALLERY: Mt. Juliet family builds pirate-ship themed Halloween display
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Mt. Juliet family's Halloween display in their front yard is making waves. Leah James-Chism tells FOX 17 News her husband Ben hand-built the pirate-themed decorations. Check out the gallery to see his handy work!
County by county sample ballots for Middle Tennessee
Tennessee election commissions post sample ballots before each race for voters to review.
Brush fire concerns in Middle Tennessee
Those crunchy leaves on the ground are turning into unwelcomed crackles after firefighters across Middle Tennessee spent their weekend putting out brush fires.
WATE
Tennessee Forestry Division restricts outdoor burning statewide
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A cold front bringing gusty winds is anticipated to amplify the dry conditions across the state, prompting the Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry to restrict outdoor burning Tuesday. Officials are actively monitoring conditions. The state has required outdoor burn permits since Oct. 15...
wpln.org
Tennessee will house the nation’s largest lithium refining plant to power EVs
Lithium is the lightest metal on Earth, and it’s a key ingredient of the batteries that will power future cars and the grid. Tennessee will soon have the largest lithium processing plant in the nation. North Carolina-based Piedmont Lithium is constructing a new facility in Etowah, near Chattanooga, to produce the component of electric vehicle batteries.
wilsonpost.com
Army veteran receives free home in Mt. Juliet
An Army veteran received a mortgage-free home in Mt. Juliet last week as a show of appreciation for his military service. Army Spc. Carlos Rodriguez-Velazquez left his home in Puerto Rico to join the Army. He was stationed at Fort Campbell and served a nine-month deployment in Afghanistan during his more than three years of service.
Mt. Juliet police warn about fake crime posts
The Mt. Juliet Police Department is warning social media users about an ongoing hoax.
plannedspontaneityhiking.com
Cedars of Lebanon State Park – Tennessee
While visiting my friend Amy in Tennessee, we took a trip to explore Cedars of Lebanon State Park. This park is about 40 minutes east of Nashville. We headed to the back of the park first. The first trail that we checked out was the Limestone Sink Trail which is .4 mile loop. This trail had several unique rock formations!
Tennessee governor candidate arrested after disturbance call at voting site
An independent Tennessee governor candidate was arrested at a Hamilton County voting site Monday, according to the Chattanooga Police Department.
This Is The Best Cheap Restaurant In Tennessee
Cheapism found the best, most affordable restaurant in each state, including this eatery in Tennessee.
WEATHER ALERT 10-25,2022 – Wind Advisory in Effect, Severe Storms Possible
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 300 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022 TNZ005>009-023>030-056>064-075-077>079-093>095-251815- /O.CON.KOHX.WI.Y.0008.221025T1400Z-221026T0000Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Houston-Humphreys- Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Perry-Hickman- Lewis-Williamson-Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 300 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts over 40 mph. * WHERE...Most of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...9 AM to 7 PM CDT today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
TN mayor pushing for $15 minimum wage to help with rising prices
The Mayor of Shelby County wants to see Tennessee more than double its minimum wage this upcoming legislative session.
wpsdlocal6.com
10/25 Tennessee AP football polls
The Associated Press' Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee's six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through October 25, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
wkms.org
Lee out-fundraising Democratic challenger in Tenn. governor's race despite low-profile campaign
In the race for Tennessee’s next governor, Republican incumbent Bill Lee has been outspending his Democratic challenger, Jason Martin. Gov. Lee raised $551,810 from July to the end of September, according to his latest campaign finance report. In that same time, Martin raised $481,900. But in the final weeks...
wvlt.tv
Former state Rep. Durham arrested in downtown Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Former Tennessee State Rep. Jeremy Durham was arrested in downtown Nashville on several charges including resisting arrest on Saturday night. Court records show that Durham was charged with DUI, resisting arrest and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. Metro Police responded to a reported traffic accident with...
WSMV
Advocate pushes for states to adopt trailer registration system
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man is drawing attention to the fact that some types of trailers in Tennessee do not need a registration, and he explains how this rule is now helping some thieves. The Tennessee Department of Revenue lists a number of trailers that do not require a...
wilsonpost.com
Info given about the proposed Constitutional Amendments on the November 8 ballot
Secretary of State Tre Hargett wants voters to know about the four proposed Constitutional amendments on the Nov. 8 State and Federal General Election ballot and the process for amendments to pass in Tennessee. “Our Tennessee Constitution is the foundation of our state government and this November, there will be...
wmot.org
Tennessee bucking national trend toward higher early voting turnout
(Mike Osborne) — Tennessee bucked a national trend toward higher early voting turnouts during the first three days polls were open. ABC News reports turnout in states currently conducting early voting are well ahead of the last mid-term election held four years ago. But after the first three days of early voting in Tennessee, participation is lagging well behind 2018 levels.
