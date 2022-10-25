ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coming soon: Halloween parade in Hanover Sunday, charity trivia night in Marshfield

By Patriot Ledger staff
 2 days ago
Halloween parade Sunday at Hanover High School

HANOVER – The Hanover Woman’s Club Juniors will hold its 40th annual Halloween parade at 11:15 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at Hanover High School, 287 Cedar St. Children of all ages are welcome to attend dressed in their costumes. Registration will begin at 11 a.m. Participants will march around the high school led by the Hanover High School band. After the parade, children will enjoy music and dancing led by Hanover High students inside the school. $3 per child. Attendees are encouraged to bring a nonperishable canned item for donation to the Hanover food pantry. For more information, visit hanoverwomansclubjuniors.weebly.com or email Jill Kadra at jakadra@verizon.net.

Marshfield library to hold trivia night Nov. 2

MARSHFIELD – Friends of the Ventress Memorial Library will hold its second trivia night at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Haddad’s Ocean Café, 291 Ocean St. The event will include food, drink, entertainment and cash prizes. Tickets are $20 and all proceeds will benefit the Ventress Memorial Library. For tickets and more information, visit eventbrite.com.

Weymouth North Class of '77 to reunite Nov. 4

WEYMOUTH – The Weymouth North High School Class of 1977 will host its 45th-year reunion at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at Hotel 1620, 180 Water St., Plymouth. The event will include a buffet and a live band. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased online. There are also rooms available at the hotel at a discounted rate. Call the hotel at 508-747-4900 for reservations. For tickets and more information, visit myevent.com/wnhs1977-45.

Drumming circle Nov. 5 at Marshfield library

MARSHFIELD – The Ventress Memorial Library will hold a two-part community drumming circle from 1 to 2:45 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at 15 Library Plaza. There will be a drum circle and then, following a 15-minute break, participants can incorporate their own instruments. Mike Leo leads the sessions. Registration is requested but not required. free. For more information, visit bit.ly/vml-drum1022.

Peggotty Beach work set for Nov. 5

SCITUATE – The North and South Rivers Watershed Association, the Scituate Beach Commission and the Town of Scituate will host a morning of beach grass planting and dune rejuvenation at Peggotty Beach from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 5, at 10 Inner Harbor Road. The event is free and family friendly. To register, visit nsrwa.org.

Holbrook church's holiday fair will be Nov. 5

HOLBROOK – St. John’s Episcopal Church's annual holiday fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at 322 South Franklin St. Vendors will sell jewelry, gifts and collectibles, baked goods, handcrafted artwork, Christmas items and more. Baskets, gift cards, trees and more will be raffled off. For more information, visit http://www.facebook.com/stjohnsholbrookma.

