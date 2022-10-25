ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, MA

Milton, Duxbury currently No. 1: MIAA high school football tournament power ratings

By Chris McDaniel, The Patriot Ledger
 2 days ago
If the MIAA high school football playoffs were to start today, 25 South Shore high school teams would qualify.

But it's not quite playoff time yet. There's one week left in the regular season, so there's plenty that can change between now and when the real brackets come out.

Just a reminder, the top-16 ranked teams in each of the eight divisions qualify with at least three wins and seven games played

Some local schools are currently on track to qualify, but need one more win to reach the three-win threshold.

Division 1

The Field

1. Franklin

2. Springfield Central

3. Central Catholic

4. Xaverian Brothers

5. Andover

6. St. John's Prep

7. Taunton

8. Methuen

9. Attleboro

10. Brockton

11. Wachusett Regional

12. Everett

13. Shrewsbury

14. Braintree

15. Lynn Classical

16. Weymouth

BC High is ranked No. 16, but can't reach the three-win threshold to qualify.

Division 2

The field

1. Milford

2. King Philip Regional

3. Peabody

4. Chelmsford

5. Reading Memorial

6. Catholic Memorial

7. Marshfield

8. Mansfield

9. Wellesley

10. Woburn Memorial

11. Leominster

12. Hingham

13. Westford Academy

14. North Andover

15. Bishop Feehan

16. Concord-Carlisle

What locals are outside the top 16?

Bridgewater-Raynham (17), Quincy (21), North Quincy (26)

Division 3

The Field

1. Milton

2. Wakefield Memorial

3. Hanover

4. North Attleboro

5. Plymouth South

6. Walpole

7. Billerica Memorial

8. Marblehead

9. Whitman-Hanson

10. Westfield

11. Masconomet Regional

12. Westwood

13. Silver Lake***

14. Oliver Ames

15. Revere

16. Somerset Berkley

*** Silver Lake currently has two wins

What locals are outside the top 16?

Stoughton (18), Plymouth North* (24)

Plymouth North can't reach the three-win threshold

Division 4

The Field

1. Duxbury

2. Grafton

3. Holliston

4. Bedford

5. Tewksbury Memorial

6. Middleboro

7. Scituate

8. Foxboro

9. Marlboro

10. Pembroke

11. East Longmeadow

12. Northampton

13. Melrose

14. Nashoba Regional

15. Longmeadow

16. Danvers

What locals are outside the top 16?

Canton (22)

Division 5

The Field

1. Hudson

2. Shawsheen Valley Tech

3. North Reading

4. Maynard

5. Dover-Sherborn

6. Old Rochester Regional

7. Apponequet Regional

8. Watertown

9. Bishop Fenwick

10. Auburn

11. Triton Regional

12. Fairhaven

13. Worcester Tech

14. Bishop Stang

15. Swampscott

16.Groton-Dunstable

Greater Lawrence Tech was ranked No. 14, but can't reach the three-win threshold

What locals are outside the top 16?

Southeastern (32)

Division 6

The Field

1. Stoneham

2. Rockland

3. St. Mary's

4. Winthrop

5. Lynnfield

6. Abington

7. Blackstone Valley RVT

8. Sandwich

9. Oakmont Regional

10. Arlington Catholic

11. Bellingham

12. East Bridgewater

13. Assabet Valley RVT

15. Archbishop Williams

16. Weston

Norwell was ranked No. 16, but can't reach the three-win threshold

What locals are outside the top 16?

Norwell (16), Cardinal Spellman (18)

Division 7

The Field

1. West Boylston

2. Amesbury

3. Millbury

4. Cohasset

5. Saint Bernard's

6. Uxbridge

7. Clinton

8. Wahconah Regional

9. Ayer Shirley

10. West Bridgewater

11. Boston Latin Academy

12. Northbridge

13. Tyngsborough*

14. Lunenburg

15. Hamilton-Wenham*

16. Mashpee

*Teams that have two wins and need a third win to qualify

What locals are outside the top 16?

Blue Hills (18), Holbrook/Avon (28)

Division 8

The Field

1. Lowell Catholic

2. Hull

3. Manchester Essex

4. Old Colony RVT

5. Oxford

6. KIPP Academy Lynn Coll.

7. Cathedral

8. Lee

9. Brighton

10. Nashoba Valley Tech

11. Carver*

12. Randolph*

13. Quaboag Regional

14. Murdock

15. Millis

16. Ware

* Carver and Randolph have two wins and need one more win to reach the three-win threshold

What locals are outside the top 16?

South Shore Tech (19)

