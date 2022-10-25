BCC ready to put on a show as Bearcats take center stage in playoffs

Battle Creek Central is now the only game in town when it comes to high school football.

The Bearcats qualified for the Michigan High School Athletic Association postseason by going 7-2 and will host East Lansing in a Division 2 first-round playoff contest at 7 p.m. Friday at C.W. Post Field.

Among the five city schools that play football, the BCC players are the only group that hasn't turned in their helmets and shoulder pads and started thinking about next year.

That is a rare occurrence in Battle Creek. To have only one city team in the postseason is something that hasn't happened since 1998.

"I didn't realize that. That is a bit of a surprise, because we have always had pretty good football in Battle Creek," BCC coach Lorin Granger said. "I guess it's just been one of those years."

After three straight playoff seasons and high expectations in the preseason, Lakeview saw its roster ravaged by injuries and experienced a six-game losing streak and finished 2-6. Harper Creek was a league champ a year ago, but started 11 sophomores after heavy graduation losses and fell to 3-6 to miss the postseason. Also very young, Pennfield missed the playoffs for the second straight year.

In 8-player football, St. Philip faced three different teams that were in the top five in the state at one point or another this year, went 5-4, and missed the playoffs for the fourth straight year.

All that said, it would have been hard to guess back in August that BCC would be the only city team still on the field in the last week of October.

BCC came into the season very quietly after three straight losing seasons. Not many outside the walls of the C.W. Post expected a 7-2 record for a Bearcats team that was in first place in the Southwestern Michigan Athletic Conference until the final regular-season game.

But there was confidence among the players.

"We knew we could do something like this and now we want to just keep winning," said BCC senior Keegan Bey.

BCC won three or less games in each of the last three years before the jump to seven wins in 2022.

"We aren't surprised by this season or by seven wins, because we don't think that way. As coaches, we didn't talk about how many total wins we could get this season. We don't think of it like that," Granger said. "We think of it systematically. We talk about our 1-0 mentality every week.

"But these kids, they were talking about this kind of season from the start. They were talking making the playoffs, winning games, playing for championships. They were confident this kind of season could happen, but they are confident every year. But this is the year that confidence played out."

The Bearcats started to believe this could be a special season on opening night. Even though they lost to Byron Center in Week 1, BCC pushed the perennial playoff team into overtime before falling 34-27.

"That told us we could be a good team, even though we lost," Granger said. "It showed us what was possible.

"We knew going into the season, if we were going to make the jump from three wins to playing for the playoffs, it would have to be because of our offensive line. We put an emphasis on that in the offseason and we saw that improvement from the start of this season. We already knew we had a special quarterback and some good receivers, so if we could block and give them some time, we could be better this year."

BCC quarterback Devoine Newton took advantage of the improved play around him and set the school record for passing yards in a season, now with 2,322 yards. Overall, the Bearcats are averaging 30 points a game, the second most in a regular season since 2008. The BCC defense has also stepped up with the least amount of points allowed by the team since 2015.

BCC now will match its improved play in 2022 against perennial playoff participant East Lansing. The Trojans have gone to the postseason seven straight years. East Lansing opened the season with a 21-15 win over Portage Central, a team BCC knows well from the SMAC. After a 4-0 start, the Trojans ended the year with a 3-3 run, including losing their last two.

If BCC wins, it will advance to the play the winner of Portage Northern (6-3) at Byron Center (7-2). Byron Center is the top seed in the district.

"East Lansing is very good, lost three games, but lost to some very good teams and could have won those games," Granger said. "But that's how it's going to be for now on. Every team in the playoffs is a good team. Our guys just have to get ready for that."

And they hope to have all of Battle Creek seeing if they can pull it off as they will have the playoff stage to themselves on Friday in the Bearcats' first home playoff game since 2004.

"With our team the only one playing, we are thinking there will be pretty good support from the entire city on Friday. There seems to be a lot of people interested in us right now. Football fans and players from the other schools will probably we down here. We know a lot of the kids at Harper Creek and they know our kids. Heck, a lot of the Lakeview kids came from here.

"So I think a lot of those people are going to come out and support the kids and that's what Battle Creek should do. We are one city and we should all support each other and we'd do the same if we weren't playing."

Bill Broderick can be reached at bbroderi@battlecreekenquirer.com. Follow him on Twitter: @billbroderick.