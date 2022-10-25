We’re in a tight spot. A 2-5 start to the season is hardly what the New Orleans Saints anticipated, and now the NFL trade deadline is fast approaching. They’ve got decisions to make ahead of that Nov. 2 cutoff date, and they could end up cutting a deal with another team. We’ve seen the Saints make trades at the deadline before, acquiring players like linebacker Kwon Alexander (in 2020) and cornerback Eli Apple (in 2018) while moving others such as Adrian Peterson (in 2017), having made a run at wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (at the 2019 deadline, later signing him as a free agent in 2020).

AKERS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO