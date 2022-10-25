ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

6 trade targets for the Saints ahead of the NFL deadline

We’re in a tight spot. A 2-5 start to the season is hardly what the New Orleans Saints anticipated, and now the NFL trade deadline is fast approaching. They’ve got decisions to make ahead of that Nov. 2 cutoff date, and they could end up cutting a deal with another team. We’ve seen the Saints make trades at the deadline before, acquiring players like linebacker Kwon Alexander (in 2020) and cornerback Eli Apple (in 2018) while moving others such as Adrian Peterson (in 2017), having made a run at wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (at the 2019 deadline, later signing him as a free agent in 2020).
AKERS, LA
NBC New York

Eagles Pull Off Blockbuster Trade for Robert Quinn

Eagles pull off blockbuster trade to bolster pass rush originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Eagles are 6-0 but they’re not resting. They’re loading up for a Super Bowl run. A few days before next Tuesday’s trade deadline, the Eagles have pulled off a blockbuster trade with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy