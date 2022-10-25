Read full article on original website
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
NFL Insider: Dallas Cowboys expected to sign Kendall Sheffield to shore up secondary
After cornerback Jourdan Lewis suffered a season-ending injury on Sunday during the Cowboys’ 24-6 win over the Detroit Lions, Dallas is reportedly signing free-agent corner Kendall Sheffield. Sheffield would join the practice squad, according to Ian Rapoport, but he could potentially help shore up the secondary. The former Ohio...
6 trade targets for the Saints ahead of the NFL deadline
We’re in a tight spot. A 2-5 start to the season is hardly what the New Orleans Saints anticipated, and now the NFL trade deadline is fast approaching. They’ve got decisions to make ahead of that Nov. 2 cutoff date, and they could end up cutting a deal with another team. We’ve seen the Saints make trades at the deadline before, acquiring players like linebacker Kwon Alexander (in 2020) and cornerback Eli Apple (in 2018) while moving others such as Adrian Peterson (in 2017), having made a run at wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (at the 2019 deadline, later signing him as a free agent in 2020).
Where the Bears are currently slated to pick in the 1st round of 2023 NFL draft
The Chicago Bears are sitting at 3-4 through the first seven games of the 2022 NFL season, where it’s certainly been rocky at times to kick off the Ryan Poles/Matt Eberflus era. But that was to be expected. While there are still 10 games to be played, it’s hard...
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NBC New York
Eagles Pull Off Blockbuster Trade for Robert Quinn
Eagles pull off blockbuster trade to bolster pass rush originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Eagles are 6-0 but they’re not resting. They’re loading up for a Super Bowl run. A few days before next Tuesday’s trade deadline, the Eagles have pulled off a blockbuster trade with...
NFL trade deadline 2022: Latest Eagles rumors | Pass rush help? Trade bait?
UPDATE (5:13 p.m.): The Eagles traded for Chicago Bears defensive end Robert Quinn. Read more about that here. If you’re Howie Roseman, general manager of the 6-0 Philadelphia Eagles, you do it by working the phones ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports “Chicago’s Robert...
Giants reportedly trade WR Kadarius Toney to Chiefs for conditional 4th and 6th-round picks
The New York Giants have reportedly traded wide receiver Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs for conditional fourth and sixth-round picks, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Toney, 23, was a first-round pick in the 2021 draft, selected 20th overall by the Giants. He's been beset by injuries throughout his...
Top NFL free agents of 2023: Saquon Barkley, Jimmy Garoppolo rise the rankings
The list of 2023 NFL free agents is incredibly full right now. That includes former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and
