Athens, GA

Stetson Bennett, Kirby Smart aren’t overlooking Billy Napier: ‘They’re always going to be a force '

By Connor Riley, DawgNation
 5 days ago
ATHENS — For the first time, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett and Florida coach Billy Napier will share the field.

Had Justin Fields not entered the transfer portal in December of 2018, perhaps Bennett and Napier come together much sooner than this.

It’s well-known by now that had Georgia not called at the 11th hour that Bennett would’ve gone to play for Napier at UL-Lafayette.

“It was a tough phone call,” Bennett said. “I’m sure he had to make those same phone calls when he had to go to Florida. That’s just this game. You make your decisions, you let them know, they say alright, you say alright and smile the next time you see them.”

Athens, GA
WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

