Whit
Rowan Men’s Swimming Goes Head-to-Head Against NYU in First Meet of the Season
Rowan men’s swimming kicked off the 2022-23 season with their first dual meet of the year against New York University (NYU) on Saturday, Oct. 22. Even though it wasn’t the result the Profs wanted, falling to NYU 148-114, Head Coach Brad Bowser believes his team has the potential to be as good or even better than last year’s team.
Whit
Rowan Women’s Soccer Fails to Secure NJAC Regular Season Title
The Rowan women’s soccer team finished out their regular season with a 0-0 tie against their conference rival Stockton Ospreys on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The game had a playoff-like atmosphere as both teams were fighting for positioning in the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) playoffs. A tie put the Ospreys into the tournament, while a Profs win would have secured the top seed and crowned them NJAC regular season champions.
Whit
Julia Patrone is a key to Postseason Success for Rowan Field Hockey
As November inches closer, so does the postseason and the hopes of another NCAA tournament run for Rowan field hockey. After their loss in the 2021 NCAA Division III Final Four, the Profs have managed to bounce right back, currently riding a 16-1 record which has earned them the nation’s No. 3 ranking. Rowan’s success throughout the last two seasons has been in large part due to the dominance of their offense, led by sophomore forward Julia Patrone.
Whit
Anna Sasse Records Multiple top Finishes for Rowan Women’s Cross Country
The Rowan women’s cross country season is in its home stretch in what has been a good year for the Profs. The biggest standout this season for the team has been sophomore chemical engineering student Anna Sasse. Sasse has finished first for the team in the last two races...
Whit
Rowan Football Takes Down Kean in Homecoming Matchup
Rowan football knocked off their third straight New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) opponent on Saturday, Oct. 22, defeating Kean University 17-10 to improve their record to 5-2 on the season. In the first half, the Prof’s offense was firing on all cylinders, with both John Maldonado and James Fara finding...
Whit
Rowan Volleyball Clinches NJAC Regular Season Title on Senior Night
The stage was set for Rowan volleyball on Tuesday, Oct. 25. It was their senior night, they were undefeated in conference play and needed one win to clinch the regular season conference championship. The only thing standing in their way was the Kean University Cougars. Before the match, the Profs...
Whit
EDITORIAL: Donnie Farrell Deserves to be Remembered and Rowan has the Power to do so
The Rowan University community has suffered several losses in the past 15 years. From students and professors passing from COVID complications to several students lost to suicide, the student body is no stranger to loss. For each of these instances, the student body was able to come together and mourn, to grieve and heal through these events. Together, the community experienced closure.
Whit
HOCO: RUBAN Hosts First Fellowship Breakfast After 3-Year Hiatus
After a three-year hiatus, Rowan University’s Black Alumni Network (RUBAN) hosted their commemorative Paul A. Hilton ’83 Fellowship Breakfast at the Eynon Ballroom in the Chamberlain Student Center to cap homecoming weekend. Named after the late founder of RUBAN, the event brought together alumni from decades past and...
Whit
Twiford: The Importance of Flu Prevention During COVID
Due to the higher-than-average number of cases so early in the season, the CDC predicts that the coming winter months will bring with them a particularly severe flu season. It will be compounded by the heightened risk of more COVID-19 outbreaks and the typical rise in other respiratory viruses that often accompany colder months. This makes it more important than ever to receive a flu vaccine, not only to protect yourself but the rest of the student body, the faculty, staff and even the wider Glassboro community as well.
Whit
Rowan Celebrates Homecoming With Harvest Festival
On Friday, Oct. 21, as part of Rowan University’s homecoming festivities, Rowan held the “Once Upon a Prof: Harvest Festival 2022” in front of the Hollybush Mansion. Put on by Rowan After Hours (RAH), the event began at 4 p.m, with attendees lining up to be checked in and have their hands stamped. Those presenting a current and valid student ID were given tickets that could be redeemed to pay for or discount food from one of the several food trucks and vendors that were present. T-shirts and water bottles were also given out to students at the entrance of the event, free of charge.
