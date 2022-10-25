ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glassboro, NJ

Rowan Women’s Soccer Fails to Secure NJAC Regular Season Title

The Rowan women’s soccer team finished out their regular season with a 0-0 tie against their conference rival Stockton Ospreys on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The game had a playoff-like atmosphere as both teams were fighting for positioning in the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) playoffs. A tie put the Ospreys into the tournament, while a Profs win would have secured the top seed and crowned them NJAC regular season champions.
Julia Patrone is a key to Postseason Success for Rowan Field Hockey

As November inches closer, so does the postseason and the hopes of another NCAA tournament run for Rowan field hockey. After their loss in the 2021 NCAA Division III Final Four, the Profs have managed to bounce right back, currently riding a 16-1 record which has earned them the nation’s No. 3 ranking. Rowan’s success throughout the last two seasons has been in large part due to the dominance of their offense, led by sophomore forward Julia Patrone.
Rowan Football Takes Down Kean in Homecoming Matchup

Rowan football knocked off their third straight New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) opponent on Saturday, Oct. 22, defeating Kean University 17-10 to improve their record to 5-2 on the season. In the first half, the Prof’s offense was firing on all cylinders, with both John Maldonado and James Fara finding...
Rowan Volleyball Clinches NJAC Regular Season Title on Senior Night

The stage was set for Rowan volleyball on Tuesday, Oct. 25. It was their senior night, they were undefeated in conference play and needed one win to clinch the regular season conference championship. The only thing standing in their way was the Kean University Cougars. Before the match, the Profs...
EDITORIAL: Donnie Farrell Deserves to be Remembered and Rowan has the Power to do so

The Rowan University community has suffered several losses in the past 15 years. From students and professors passing from COVID complications to several students lost to suicide, the student body is no stranger to loss. For each of these instances, the student body was able to come together and mourn, to grieve and heal through these events. Together, the community experienced closure.
HOCO: RUBAN Hosts First Fellowship Breakfast After 3-Year Hiatus

After a three-year hiatus, Rowan University’s Black Alumni Network (RUBAN) hosted their commemorative Paul A. Hilton ’83 Fellowship Breakfast at the Eynon Ballroom in the Chamberlain Student Center to cap homecoming weekend. Named after the late founder of RUBAN, the event brought together alumni from decades past and...
Twiford: The Importance of Flu Prevention During COVID

Due to the higher-than-average number of cases so early in the season, the CDC predicts that the coming winter months will bring with them a particularly severe flu season. It will be compounded by the heightened risk of more COVID-19 outbreaks and the typical rise in other respiratory viruses that often accompany colder months. This makes it more important than ever to receive a flu vaccine, not only to protect yourself but the rest of the student body, the faculty, staff and even the wider Glassboro community as well.
Rowan Celebrates Homecoming With Harvest Festival

On Friday, Oct. 21, as part of Rowan University’s homecoming festivities, Rowan held the “Once Upon a Prof: Harvest Festival 2022” in front of the Hollybush Mansion. Put on by Rowan After Hours (RAH), the event began at 4 p.m, with attendees lining up to be checked in and have their hands stamped. Those presenting a current and valid student ID were given tickets that could be redeemed to pay for or discount food from one of the several food trucks and vendors that were present. T-shirts and water bottles were also given out to students at the entrance of the event, free of charge.
GLASSBORO, NJ

