Gloucester County, NJ

NJ.com

Girls Soccer: South Jersey, Group 3 First Round recaps for Oct. 26

Mackenzie McCready assisted on all three goals to lead top-seeded Shawnee, No. 12 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated 16th-seeded Hammonton, 3-0, in the first round of the South Jersey, Group 3 tournament in Medford. With the win, Shawnee (16-4-1) next hosts eighth-seeded Triton in the quarterfinals on Saturday. Olivia...
HAMMONTON, NJ
NJ.com

South Jersey Times football picks, Week 9

It seems like just yesterday that several local teams were headed to Ocean City for the season-opening Battle at the Beach, but playoff football is already upon us. The quest for sectional titles — along with the first true state championships for public schools in New Jersey history — begins in earnest this weekend.
PAULSBORO, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

South Jersey’s witch trials, as told by Benjamin Franklin

You don’t have to travel all the way to Salem, Mass., to hear stories about witches this Halloween. According to Ben Franklin’s newspaper, The Pennsylvania Gazette, witches roamed South Jersey. In the paper’s Oct. 22, 1730 edition, locals in Mount Holly, Burlington County, feared that a woman and...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Struck In South Jersey

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Gloucester County, authorities said. The crash occurred at about noon on Wednesday, Oct. 26 on Route 322 westbound near Meetinghouse Road in Woolwich Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation website. All lanes were closed and detoured, 511nj.org reported. to...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

This beat-up, busy section of Route 70 is getting a $151M rehab

A tough nine-mile stretch of Route 70 that links the New Jersey Turnpike, Interstate 295 and routes 38 and 73 in South Jersey is getting a $151 million infusion of intersection upgrades, safety improvements, pavement repair and fresh asphalt. New Jersey Department of Transportation (DOT) officials announced the Route 70...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
camdencounty.com

$151 Million Investment Made in Camden County

(Lindenwold, NJ) – Yesterday, the Board of Commissioners joined the New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) and local elected officials to announce the Route 70 corridor improvement project that will relieve congestion and improve motor vehicle and pedestrian safety in Camden County. “This project is key to increasing the...
CAMDEN, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

‘SchwarberFest': Wawa Extends Discount Hoagies, Adds Items to Promotion

Kyle Schwarber-mania continues in Philadelphia and so too does the Wawa promotion he inspired, as the Phillies continue their World Series quest. In honor of both Schwarber’s and the team’s success, Wawa is extending “SchwarberFest” through the end of the series against the Houston Astros. The promotion sees the company sell its signature Shorti and classic hoagies for $5 and $6 a pop, respectively. As an added bonus, Wawa will also add the hot turkey Shorti and classic hoagies to the promotion starting Friday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thesunpapers.com

Haddonfield Halloween Night Market and World Series Game viewing

Downtown Haddonfield is the place to be Friday with two new exciting events!. The Partnership for Haddonfield sponsors the first Halloween Night Market in Kings Court. The Court and the surrounding sidewalks will be filled with vendors & artists selling spooky merchandise like apothecary, horticulture, clothing, and more! Fun for the entire family with a DJ and face painting.
HADDONFIELD, NJ
camdencounty.com

Roadwork to Cause Road Closure in Cherry Hill

(Lindenwold, NJ) –Camden County will be milling and paving Burnt Mill Road in Cherry Hill from Wednesday Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 28 between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. nightly. There will be a partial road closure southbound on Burnt Mill Road between Haddonfield-Berlin Road and Woodfield Court. “If...
CAMDEN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ DOT making big improvements along a major South Jersey highway

The New Jersey Department of Transportation is moving forward with a project designed to relieve congestion and improve safety along a major South Jersey highway. During a news conference in Cherry Hill on Tuesday, Acting Assistant Transportation Commissioner Parth Oza announced the DOT is investing $151 million to improve Route 70, from Route 38 in Pennsauken, through Cherry Hill to Cooper Avenue in Evesham.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
NJ.com

Eagles’ Jalen Hurts snubbed by ESPN analysts in MVP talk

Jalen Hurts is having a big year with the Eagles. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Marcus Spears, Stephen A. Smith and Chris “Mad Dog” Russo brought up the MVP conversation and made their picks, but none of them brought up the young Philadelphia quarterback. Answering...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
