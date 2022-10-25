Kyle Schwarber-mania continues in Philadelphia and so too does the Wawa promotion he inspired, as the Phillies continue their World Series quest. In honor of both Schwarber’s and the team’s success, Wawa is extending “SchwarberFest” through the end of the series against the Houston Astros. The promotion sees the company sell its signature Shorti and classic hoagies for $5 and $6 a pop, respectively. As an added bonus, Wawa will also add the hot turkey Shorti and classic hoagies to the promotion starting Friday.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO