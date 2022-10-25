Read full article on original website
Girls Soccer: South Jersey, Group 3 First Round recaps for Oct. 26
Mackenzie McCready assisted on all three goals to lead top-seeded Shawnee, No. 12 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated 16th-seeded Hammonton, 3-0, in the first round of the South Jersey, Group 3 tournament in Medford. With the win, Shawnee (16-4-1) next hosts eighth-seeded Triton in the quarterfinals on Saturday. Olivia...
South Jersey Times football picks, Week 9
It seems like just yesterday that several local teams were headed to Ocean City for the season-opening Battle at the Beach, but playoff football is already upon us. The quest for sectional titles — along with the first true state championships for public schools in New Jersey history — begins in earnest this weekend.
Girls Soccer Prep A Tourney semifinals recaps for Oct. 27: Pennington, Oak Knoll advance
Riley Cross scored twice as second-seeded Oak Knoll defeated sixth-seeded Hun, 3-0, in the semifinals of the Prep A Tournament in Summit. Oak Knoll will now play top-seeded Pennington in the final on Nov. 2. Cross scored both of her goals in the second half, and they were assisted each...
South Jersey’s witch trials, as told by Benjamin Franklin
You don’t have to travel all the way to Salem, Mass., to hear stories about witches this Halloween. According to Ben Franklin’s newspaper, The Pennsylvania Gazette, witches roamed South Jersey. In the paper’s Oct. 22, 1730 edition, locals in Mount Holly, Burlington County, feared that a woman and...
Pedestrian Struck In South Jersey
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Gloucester County, authorities said. The crash occurred at about noon on Wednesday, Oct. 26 on Route 322 westbound near Meetinghouse Road in Woolwich Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation website. All lanes were closed and detoured, 511nj.org reported. to...
This beat-up, busy section of Route 70 is getting a $151M rehab
A tough nine-mile stretch of Route 70 that links the New Jersey Turnpike, Interstate 295 and routes 38 and 73 in South Jersey is getting a $151 million infusion of intersection upgrades, safety improvements, pavement repair and fresh asphalt. New Jersey Department of Transportation (DOT) officials announced the Route 70...
$151 Million Investment Made in Camden County
(Lindenwold, NJ) – Yesterday, the Board of Commissioners joined the New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) and local elected officials to announce the Route 70 corridor improvement project that will relieve congestion and improve motor vehicle and pedestrian safety in Camden County. “This project is key to increasing the...
‘SchwarberFest': Wawa Extends Discount Hoagies, Adds Items to Promotion
Kyle Schwarber-mania continues in Philadelphia and so too does the Wawa promotion he inspired, as the Phillies continue their World Series quest. In honor of both Schwarber’s and the team’s success, Wawa is extending “SchwarberFest” through the end of the series against the Houston Astros. The promotion sees the company sell its signature Shorti and classic hoagies for $5 and $6 a pop, respectively. As an added bonus, Wawa will also add the hot turkey Shorti and classic hoagies to the promotion starting Friday.
Why Eagles’ Robert Quinn was surprised the Bears traded him to Philly
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles defensive end Robert Quinn sat at his locker stall inside the NovaCare Complex Thursday, the first time that he had done so since the Eagles shipped a 2023 fourth-round pick to the Chicago Bears to add him to their roster. Quinn settled in and was greeted...
Eagles injury report: 2 starters appear ready to take on the Steelers Sunday
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham placed his hand in the ground, looking inward to the ball that was looking down the simulated line of scrimmage. Graham pushed on the line with a sudden burst and looked to be returning to his usual self after an injury hindered his plan to practice Wednesday.
Joe DeCamara And Jon Ritchie To Replace Angelo Cataldi In Mornings At Philly’s WIP-FM.
The succession plan has been announced to replace the retiring Angelo Cataldi, the longtime morning host at Audacy sports WIP-FM Philadelphia (94.1). The current midday team of Joe DeCamara and Jon Ritchie will shift to mornings in early 2023. Cataldi announced his retirement in October 2021 and planned to exit...
Nets’ Kyrie Irving heard on camera yelling at timid Ben Simmons, ‘Shoot it, Ben!’
Kyrie Irving echoed a sentiment felt by many Philadelphia 76ers fans on Ben Simmons. After Irving drove to the basket and dished a pass to Simmons in the lane during the Nets’ 110-99 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday night, instead of instead of going up hard for two points, Simmons immediately looked to pass and Kevin Durant ended up scoring the bucket.
Haddonfield Halloween Night Market and World Series Game viewing
Downtown Haddonfield is the place to be Friday with two new exciting events!. The Partnership for Haddonfield sponsors the first Halloween Night Market in Kings Court. The Court and the surrounding sidewalks will be filled with vendors & artists selling spooky merchandise like apothecary, horticulture, clothing, and more! Fun for the entire family with a DJ and face painting.
Roadwork to Cause Road Closure in Cherry Hill
(Lindenwold, NJ) –Camden County will be milling and paving Burnt Mill Road in Cherry Hill from Wednesday Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 28 between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. nightly. There will be a partial road closure southbound on Burnt Mill Road between Haddonfield-Berlin Road and Woodfield Court. “If...
When to Trick-or-Treat in Atlantic County, NJ This Halloween
Lost track of when Trick or Treating is happening in your neighborhood this Halloween? Do you want to skip over to another town to haul more candy? Here's when it's happening in Atlantic County. From Absecon to Weymouth and everywhere in between, we've got you covered!. It looks like for...
Can History Be Made In Atlantic County, NJ District 1?
Democrats like Ernest Coursey have held the Atlantic County Board of Commissioners seat in District 1 for its entire existence. It’s been a guaranteed outcome, as a result of the near monolithic voting for the Democratic Nominee by voters in Atlantic City and Pleasantville. However, the upcoming November 8,...
NJ DOT making big improvements along a major South Jersey highway
The New Jersey Department of Transportation is moving forward with a project designed to relieve congestion and improve safety along a major South Jersey highway. During a news conference in Cherry Hill on Tuesday, Acting Assistant Transportation Commissioner Parth Oza announced the DOT is investing $151 million to improve Route 70, from Route 38 in Pennsauken, through Cherry Hill to Cooper Avenue in Evesham.
Crime has come to NJ suburbs and there is an easy answer
There was a carjacking in my town just a few days ago. It wasn't in one of the carjacking capital of the country, Newark. No, it was in semi-rural, suburban Medford in Burlington County. It's rare but it's becoming more common in suburban New Jersey and people are getting scared.
Pa. Family Remembers Dad Who Died After Watching Beloved Phillies Make the World Series
Lifelong Phillies fan and Macungie resident Charlie Abromitis died Monday after a seven-month long battle with cancer -- but not before he was able to see his favorite team make it to the world series. Abromitis, 57, was surrounded by his family and the Phils for the last few months,...
Eagles’ Jalen Hurts snubbed by ESPN analysts in MVP talk
Jalen Hurts is having a big year with the Eagles. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Marcus Spears, Stephen A. Smith and Chris “Mad Dog” Russo brought up the MVP conversation and made their picks, but none of them brought up the young Philadelphia quarterback. Answering...
