Troy Aikman praises Joe Burrow during 'Monday Night Football': 'He's an assassin'

Joe Burrow's ears were ringing Monday night, the day after the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Atlanta Falcons at Paycor Stadium.

During the "Monday Night Football" contest between the New England Patriots and Chicago Bears, Pro Football Hall of Famer and ESPN commentator Troy Aikman praised Burrow's Week 7 performance.

"I'm looking forward to watching Joe Burrow next Monday night," Aikman said during the broadcast, according to Sports Illustrated. "I just think the guy is incredible. He's an assassin."

"He's an old school quarterback and (as) tough as they come," Aikman continued. "He started a little rocky missing that time that he did in camp, but he's rolling now."

Burrow finished Sunday's game with 481 passing yards, three passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown. The Bengals are now 4-3, and will travel to Cleveland for "Monday Night Football" against the Cleveland Browns on Halloween.