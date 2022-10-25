ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYC

2 men transported to hospital after skydivers crash through building in Troy Township

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio — Two men were transported to separate hospitals after two skydivers crashed through the building of a training facility in Troy Township Saturday. According to a report from the Geauga County Sheriff's Office, the accident occurred when two skydivers accidentally collided and became tangled with one another while in mid-air. They proceeded to crash through the Cleveland Skydiving Center, with one of the skydivers landing on a man who was walking inside the building.
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

1 person dies in fire on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An elderly man was killed in a fire on the city’s West side Tuesday morning. Cleveland firefighters said the blaze began around 6:30 a.m. at a home in the 4600 block of Grayton Road. When crews arrived on the scene, the second floor was engulfed...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Pictures: Car crashes into Brooklyner Bay Apartments in Cleveland.

CLEVELAND — Several units of the Cleveland Fire Department responded to a car into an apartment building on Forestdale Avenue in Cleveland on Tuesday morning. In a Tweet, just before 11 a.m. Tuesday, CLE Firefighters-L93 said, "Car crashed into building. Victims trapped. Cleveland firefighters are working 2300 block Forestdale."
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Car passenger tosses hot coffee on pedestrian: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter

Police went to a location on Smith Road at 3:50 p.m. Oct. 23 about a woman who had tossed coffee from the car she was riding in onto another woman who was on the sidewalk. The pedestrian said she was speaking with someone who was driving by about her newspaper, which she believed had not been delivered. During the conversation, the driver with whom she was speaking stopped in the roadway and turned on the car’s hazard lights. They continued to talk.
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH
WKYC

Cleveland Police: 1 dead, 2 wounded in east side shooting

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a shooting that took the life of one person and injured two others on Wednesday. The incident happened at around 5 p.m. in the 1100 block of East 123rd Street. Police say a 60-year-old man was killed, while a 40-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to University Hospitals, as was a 40-year-old woman who was shot in the leg.
CLEVELAND, OH
iheart.com

Man Dies in Grayton Road House Fire

(Cleveland) - An older man died early Tuesday morning in a house fire in the 4600 block of Grayton Road on Cleveland's far west side. The Cleveland Division of fire confirmed the death in a tweet. Two other people, described by neighbors as the victim's daughter and her boyfriend, were...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland man shot to death in city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Police are searching for two men in the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood. Keith B. Jackson died in the shooting that happened about 8 p.m. Wednesday on East 149th Street near Bartlett Avenue, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Jackson was shot multiple gunshot wounds to his body.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Cleveland: Man killed in house fire on Grayton Road

CLEVELAND — An elderly male was killed in a house fire on Grayton Road on Tuesday morning, the Cleveland Division of Fire announced on its Twitter account. Two other residents in the home were safely evacuated. The Red Cross of Northeast Ohio is assisting at the scene and an investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
90K+
Followers
85K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy