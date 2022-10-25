Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
If You're Looking for Cambodian Food in the Suburbs of Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Place in North OlmstedIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Councilman Richard Trojanski and Maple Heights Public Works & Safety Committee Host City-Wide Domestic Violence ForumBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Pizza in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
For Cleveland Guardians, Small Ball Might Not Be the Best Fall BallIBWAACleveland, OH
Related
Family loses everything after fire, explosions in Cleveland — How to help
A local woman is homeless after a fire at a car repair shop caused multiple explosions on Cleveland's east side.
Tremont homeowners share traffic safety concerns near new wedding venue
Some homeowners in Cleveland's Tremont neighborhood are concerned about traffic safety and illegal parking near a new wedding and event center, which recently opened on Kenilworth Avenue
Truck fire shuts down highway for three hours: Mayfield Police Blotter
A tractor-trailer driven by a Tennessee man caught fire and became fully engulfed in flames around 3:45 p.m. Oct. 24. Multiple agencies assisted in diverting traffic into the express lanes and shutting down entrance ramps until the fire was contained. The roadway was reopened about three hours later. Nobody was...
Fire, explosions level Cleveland business
Crews responded to the scene of a building explosion on Cleveland's east side Tuesday.
2 men transported to hospital after skydivers crash through building in Troy Township
GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio — Two men were transported to separate hospitals after two skydivers crashed through the building of a training facility in Troy Township Saturday. According to a report from the Geauga County Sheriff's Office, the accident occurred when two skydivers accidentally collided and became tangled with one another while in mid-air. They proceeded to crash through the Cleveland Skydiving Center, with one of the skydivers landing on a man who was walking inside the building.
Man and woman killed in Akron house fire identified
The Summit County Medical Examiner released the names of the man and woman killed in a house fire that broke out in Akron Tuesday morning.
cleveland19.com
1 person dies in fire on Cleveland’s West Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An elderly man was killed in a fire on the city’s West side Tuesday morning. Cleveland firefighters said the blaze began around 6:30 a.m. at a home in the 4600 block of Grayton Road. When crews arrived on the scene, the second floor was engulfed...
Pictures: Car crashes into Brooklyner Bay Apartments in Cleveland.
CLEVELAND — Several units of the Cleveland Fire Department responded to a car into an apartment building on Forestdale Avenue in Cleveland on Tuesday morning. In a Tweet, just before 11 a.m. Tuesday, CLE Firefighters-L93 said, "Car crashed into building. Victims trapped. Cleveland firefighters are working 2300 block Forestdale."
Crews rescue driver after truck crashes down 75-foot ravine in Perry Township
A driver was taken to the hospital after a truck went off the side of the road and down a 75-foot ravine in Perry Township.
VIDEO: Cleveland firefighters respond to building explosion and fire on Kinsman
The Cleveland Division of Fire has crews out near East 145th Street and Kinsman Road after a structure fire and explosion was reported.
Car passenger tosses hot coffee on pedestrian: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
Police went to a location on Smith Road at 3:50 p.m. Oct. 23 about a woman who had tossed coffee from the car she was riding in onto another woman who was on the sidewalk. The pedestrian said she was speaking with someone who was driving by about her newspaper, which she believed had not been delivered. During the conversation, the driver with whom she was speaking stopped in the roadway and turned on the car’s hazard lights. They continued to talk.
Cleveland Police: 1 dead, 2 wounded in east side shooting
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a shooting that took the life of one person and injured two others on Wednesday. The incident happened at around 5 p.m. in the 1100 block of East 123rd Street. Police say a 60-year-old man was killed, while a 40-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to University Hospitals, as was a 40-year-old woman who was shot in the leg.
1 killed in Ohio Turnpike crash; traffic still delayed
Traffic Alert: All Westbound lanes of Ohio Turnpike blocked
Officer derails photo shoot on train tracks: Olmsted Falls Police Blotter
An officer located people walking on the railroad tracks at 5:20 p.m. Oct. 23. He advised them not to walk on the tracks. A woman then called police at 5:32 p.m. asking to speak to an officer about whether she could conduct a photo shoot on the railroad tracks. An officer spoke with her and said the city did not have any tracks that were “not live.”
iheart.com
Man Dies in Grayton Road House Fire
(Cleveland) - An older man died early Tuesday morning in a house fire in the 4600 block of Grayton Road on Cleveland's far west side. The Cleveland Division of fire confirmed the death in a tweet. Two other people, described by neighbors as the victim's daughter and her boyfriend, were...
WKYC
Shots fired at RTA bus in Cleveland: New updates
Shots were fired at an RTA bus that was carrying a small child in Cleveland on Tuesday. Brianna Dahlquist has the latest.
Cleveland man shot to death in city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Police are searching for two men in the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood. Keith B. Jackson died in the shooting that happened about 8 p.m. Wednesday on East 149th Street near Bartlett Avenue, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Jackson was shot multiple gunshot wounds to his body.
Centre Daily
32-year-old boater dies after getting trapped between boat and trailer, Ohio cops say
Family members of an Ohio boater are mourning his tragic and unexpected death. Matthew Trowbridge, 32, of Apple Creek went boating at Chippewa Lake on the evening of Monday, Oct. 24, the Medina County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. As he was trying to load his 14-foot boat onto a trailer, he slipped and fell and couldn’t get out, the sheriff said.
Cleveland: Man killed in house fire on Grayton Road
CLEVELAND — An elderly male was killed in a house fire on Grayton Road on Tuesday morning, the Cleveland Division of Fire announced on its Twitter account. Two other residents in the home were safely evacuated. The Red Cross of Northeast Ohio is assisting at the scene and an investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.
Strongsville auto repair shop to relocate from West 130th Street to Pearl Road
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- An automotive repair shop that has been in business for about four years in Strongsville plans to relocate from the east-central part of town to the south end. Chieffalo’s Auto Repair, now at the northwest corner of Ohio 82 and West 130th Street, received permission in September...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
90K+
Followers
85K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0