Saint Petersburg, FL

Escaped Prisoner Found Hours Later In Pinellas County

Reports tell us that Pinellas county deputies found a prisoner who escaped during a custody exchange. Daniel Sawyer, escaped the custody of a Florida Department of Corrections Probation officer around 10:52 a.m. The 21-year-old ran off on foot. The sheriff’s office said its K9 unit, flight unit as well as the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office’s bloodhound conducted an search for several hours Friday. Pinellas County deputies said he has active charges of escape and a warrant for violation of probation.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
RV/trailer park residents say they're without power, water, answers month after Hurricane Ian

VENICE, Fla. — Nearly a month after Hurricane Ian blew through Florida, some people in Sarasota County still aren't able to return home. People who live at Ramblers Rest RV Resort in Venice say the site still has downed trees and no power or water. More than a dozen full and part-time residents of the park reached out to 10 Tampa Bay this week to express frustrations over what they felt was a lack of effort by the property's management company to restore the property in a timely manner.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL

