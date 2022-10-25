Read full article on original website
Escaped Prisoner Found Hours Later In Pinellas County
Reports tell us that Pinellas county deputies found a prisoner who escaped during a custody exchange. Daniel Sawyer, escaped the custody of a Florida Department of Corrections Probation officer around 10:52 a.m. The 21-year-old ran off on foot. The sheriff’s office said its K9 unit, flight unit as well as the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office’s bloodhound conducted an search for several hours Friday. Pinellas County deputies said he has active charges of escape and a warrant for violation of probation.
Woman Killed In “Crossfire” Shooting On W. Busch Blvd. Overnight
TAMPA, Fla. – A woman has died after police say she was caught in the crossfire during a disturbance on W. Busch Blvd Overnight. Investigators say at approximately 12:14 a.m. Tampa Police were called to the 1000 block of W Busch Blvd regarding a
Three Florida Fentanyl Dealers Sentenced To Federal Prison
Three Fentanyl dealers in Florida have been sentenced to federal prison after operating a drug ring out of an Express Inn Motel. Marvin “MJ” Mitchell, 36, St. Petersburg, has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison, Christopher Hughes, 44, Clearwater, to 8 years in
Woman killed in Tampa shooting crossfire, police say
A woman was killed early Saturday morning after being hit by crossfire in a Tampa shooting, according to police.
Temple Terrace fatal shooting suspect arrested in south Florida, officials say
A man accused of killing one person and wounding another in a shooting at a Temple Terrace gas station was arrested in south Florida.
Escaped Pinellas County prisoner in custody after hours on the run
Pinellas County deputies are searching for a prisoner who escaped from custody Friday morning.
Tampa police looking for armed robber who killed man’s dachshund
Tampa police are looking for a man who shot another man's dog during a robbery Friday night.
Property insurance company cancels Florida couple’s policy night before Hurricane Ian hit
A Tampa Bay man got a crash course on Florida's property insurance crisis when Hurricane Ian hit last month.
Palm Harbor Circle K Employee Who Tried To Save Woman From Gas Station Fire Files Suit
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – An injured Circle K employee who attempted to save the life of a customer engulfed in flames at a gas pump has filed suit in the Pinellas County courts. The suit is dated October 28 and is filed against 15 defendants.
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
Spring Hill Man Found Guilty Of Manufacturing And Aiding In Passing Of Counterfeit Bills
SPRING HILL, Fla. – Derrick Kamran Collins , 31, Spring Hill, has been found guilty of manufacturing counterfeit Federal Reserve Notes (FRN), aiding and abetting the passing of counterfeit FRN, and possession of counterfeit FRN. Collins faces up to 20 years in federal prison on
Streetcar in downtown Tampa celebrates 20 years as a staple for tourists, locals
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa’s downtown streetcar celebrated its 20th anniversary Friday, evolving from tourist novelty to commuter option. The streetcar is a staple for tourists and locals who walk on every day, serving 1.1 million riders so far. "I think it’s a good option for people to get around...
Man shot to death in Tampa’s Lowry Park neighborhood; police investigating
Police are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Tampa late Thursday night.
Man found dead on road in Brooksville was murdered for trying to leave gang: deputies
Five men allegedly affiliated with the Latin Kings gang have been charged with murder a year after a man was found lying dead on a Brooksville roadway.
2 arrested after putting half-eaten Walmart rotisserie chicken back on shelf, Largo police say
Two Largo residents were arrested Wednesday after police say they were caught partially eating a rotisserie chicken at Walmart and putting it back on a shelf.
Florida Residents Have Until May 3 To Get a Real ID
The U.S. Government REAL ID program became effective on May 11, 2008. Since then, Florida residents have been getting driver's licenses with the REAL ID sign, a star in the upper right-hand corner. This can be seen in the examples below:
St. Pete pastor’s brother accused of attacking child at middle school
The brother of a St. Petersburg pastor has been arrested for child abuse. Court records allege Tommy Ward, 62, pushed and shoved a 12-year-old student at Mount Moriah Christian Fundamental Academy.
Where you can get rid of old medications in Tampa Bay this weekend
Law enforcement across the country are offering places to safely dispose of medication for the Drug Enforcement Agency's Take Back Day on Saturday.
20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend
Time to get your spook on – Halloween weekend is here are there are SO many fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay! In addition to all the awesome things going on, here are The BEST Kid-Friendly Halloween Events in Tampa Bay + MORE Fun! We’ve also got our list of our favorite […]
RV/trailer park residents say they're without power, water, answers month after Hurricane Ian
VENICE, Fla. — Nearly a month after Hurricane Ian blew through Florida, some people in Sarasota County still aren't able to return home. People who live at Ramblers Rest RV Resort in Venice say the site still has downed trees and no power or water. More than a dozen full and part-time residents of the park reached out to 10 Tampa Bay this week to express frustrations over what they felt was a lack of effort by the property's management company to restore the property in a timely manner.
