Philadelphia, PA

NBA World Reacts To Magic Johnson, "Agonizing" News

Earlier Thursday afternoon, Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson had a sad admission. Johnson said he's "agonizing" over the play of the Lakers since the season started. He's not too happy with the team's 0-4 start and thinks the team could be in for a long season. “I’m agonizing over...
The Spun

NFL World Shocked By Antonio Brown Job News

With Kanye West in the news cycle as of late for his antisemitic comments and loss of deals with major brands like Adidas, Antonio Brown has gone viral, as well. The former NFL wide receiver, if you remember, is actually the president of West's sports company, Donda Sports. Seriously. With...
Delpercio: MLB World Series Preview

After a crazy postseason in the MLB, the 2022 Fall Classic is upon us as the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros will be battling it out for the title of baseball’s best. How They Got Here: Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies finished the regular season with an 87-75 record and...
