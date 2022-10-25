ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
NFL Trade Rumors: Struggling Packers Could Target This Wideout

The Green Bay Packers have a wide receiver problem on their hands as the NFL trade deadline nears. Everyone knew it was going to be virtually impossible for the Packers to replace Davante Adams, who was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders over the offseason. But injuries to three of Aaron Rodgers’ top targets — Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and Christian Watson — have resulted in Green Bay’s pass-catching situation quickly going from bad to worse.
Hall of Fame QB Kurt Warner urges Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady to retire

Hall of Fame quarterback and two-time NFL MVP Kurt Warner suggested that it may be time for Aaron Rodgers to retire. Warner also mentioned that Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady should consider hanging up his cleats too. In a recent interview with People, Warner said both NFL stars look like they are running out of energy.
TAMPA, FL

