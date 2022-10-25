Read full article on original website
Related
4 Stocks to Sell Before the End of 2022
September’s CPI data revealed that inflation is far from being eased despite the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. This reinstates the view that the central bank will raise interest rates...
NASDAQ
2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying
There's never a bad time to start investing, but the tail end of 2021 was the worst time to begin putting your money to work in the stock market that nearly any of us can remember. Soaring interest rates and fear of a recession that those higher rates could cause have weighed heavily on stock prices across the board. In the first half of 2022, the benchmark S&P 500 index suffered its worst first-half loss since 1970.
5 Best Dow Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
This mini-portfolio of Dow dividend stocks is well-positioned to generate income and deliver outperformance in tempestuous market times.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Sprint Higher as Bank Earnings Impress
Stocks kicked off the new week on a high note, with all three major indexes notching solid gains Monday. Wall Street cheered headlines out of the U.K., where newly installed finance minister Jeremy Hunt walked back major tax cuts unveiled by his predecessor, Kwasi Kwarteng, in late September. The tax cuts sparked excessive volatility across financial markets at the time they were announced – including sending the pound tumbling to a record low (opens in new tab) against the dollar.
Zacks.com
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 25th
PHX Minerals Inc. (. PHX - Free Report) : This natural gas and oil minerals company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days. PHX Minerals Inc. Price and Consensus. PHX Minerals Inc. price-consensus-chart |...
NASDAQ
2 Passive Income Stocks With Jaw-Dropping Yields
Dividend stocks generally outperform other asset classes during bear markets. The primary reason is that regular cash distributions help to smooth out market volatility in terms of an equity's total return on capital. Plus, passive income stocks likely benefit from an "oasis effect" during turbulent markets. Dividend stocks, in short, quickly become hot commodities during bear markets because of their perceived safety relative to pure-play growth or value stocks.
7 Analyst Favorite ‘Strong Buy’ Blue Chip Stocks With 4% and Higher Dividends
For nervous and frustrated investors looking for a safe harbor in a rough fourth quarter, these seven blue chip stocks offer a degree of safety and some tempting dividends, which can really help with the total return potential.
CNBC
Stocks notch second day of gains Monday, Dow closes more than 400 points higher
The three major indexes closed higher Monday as traders tried to add to sharp gains seen last week and weighed the latest moves in rates. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 417.06 points, or 1.3%, ending the day at 31,499.62. The S&P 500 gained about 1.2% and closed at 3,797.34. The Nasdaq Composite advanced nearly 0.9% to end at 10,952.61.
3 REITs with the Most Reliable Dividends
The two essential characteristics of income stocks investors look for when considering a purchase of real estate investment trusts (REITs) are safety and reliability of the dividend. Safety means that the dividend is well covered by the company’s funds from operation. Reliability speaks to the history of dividend payments. Are...
FTSE climbs after energy stocks boosted by bumper Shell profits
The FTSE 100 lifted further to close at its highest level in three weeks after a strong showing by Shell helped support trading.The oil major revealed upbeat profits for the past three months on Thursday morning, sparking a rally among its peers.London’s top index ended the day up 17.62 points, or 0.25%, at 7,073.69.Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “It’s been another choppy session for markets in Europe, with the FTSE 100 pushing higher, helped by strong gains from the energy sector, after Shell announced another decent set of quarterly numbers.”Shell said adjusted earnings more than...
rigzone.com
Shell Jumps on Dividend Rise
Shell Plc gained the most since July as it raised its dividend after posting its second-highest profit on record, even as some parts of its business showed signs of slowing. The run of historically high earnings is boosting rewards for shareholders, while also keeping the oil industry in the cross-hairs of governments grappling with the high cost of energy. Still, profit came in slightly below estimates and a measure of the company’s debt levels rose unexpectedly.
Friday Is Your Last Chance To Buy NRG Energy Before The Dividend Payout
Friday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from NRG Energy NRG. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 35 cents per share. On Monday, NRG Energy will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 35 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
msn.com
U.S. stocks end mostly lower with Nasdaq, S&P 500 snapping 3-day winning streak as tech stumbles after disappointing earnings
U.S. stocks finished mostly lower on Wednesday as investors digested disappointing results from tech behemoths Microsoft and Alphabet, while reassessing the Federal Reserve’s path after the Bank of Canada delivered a smaller-than-expected rate hike. How stocks traded. The Dow Jones Industrial Average eked out a gain of 2.37 points,...
Zacks.com
How Midterms Could Impact Your ETF Portfolio
(0:45) - Should Investors Chase The Market Rally?. (4:30) - What Impact Will The Mid-term Elections Have On The Stock Market?. (8:40) - Will The Energy Policies Open Up Investment Oppurtunites?. (13:35) - Can We Expect The Defense Spending To Increase After Elections?. (17:00) - Investing Around Tax Policies: RWR...
Zacks.com
Energy and Dividend: 2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume
SPY - Free Report) lost 0.7% and (. QQQ - Free Report) moved 2.2% down on the day. Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra interest continues.
Zacks.com
Bet on R&D With These New ETFs
We have recently received three new ETFs built on the concept of R&D. These ETFs offer exposure to innovative companies with a history of reinvesting into research and development (R&D), exhibiting strong growth potential. Below we highlight these three new ETFs in detail. IQ U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF...
Zacks.com
Is GoDaddy (GDDY) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a...
Zacks.com
Strength Seen in Helmerich & Payne (HP): Can Its 11.2% Jump Turn into More Strength?
HP - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 11.2% higher at $49.18. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 21.8% gain over the past four weeks. Helmerich & Payne’s stock price rallied...
Zacks.com
Flurry of High-Dividend ETFs Hit the Market (Revised)
The year 2022 as a whole could easily be attributed to the Russia-Ukraine war, red-hot inflation and rising-rate worries. No wonder, such worries caused an upheaval in the market this year. Wall Street slid in three quarters in a row. Overall, the S&P 500 is down 25% this year. The...
Zacks.com
Is First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX ETF (FYC) a Strong ETF Right Now?
FYC - Free Report) debuted on 04/19/2011, and offers broad exposure to the Style Box - Small Cap Growth category of the market. Market cap weighted indexes were created to reflect the market, or a specific segment of the market, and the ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on this strategy.
Comments / 0