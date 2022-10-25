ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Andre Hastings: Former Georgia football great finally tells the real story of why he chose the ‘Dawg

By Jeff Sentell
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sK25A_0ilwx2NS00

Andre Hastings is now in the Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame. He received that honor on Saturday night after his eight seasons in the NFL, a brilliant college career at Notre Dame playing for Lou Holtz and an All-American career at Morrow High School.

That’s not the way the ripples of time went down for Hastings. That’s what was to be, though.

Up until it was not.

Hastings, now 50, was set to play for the Fighting Irish at the very 11th hour in 1990 with a college decision that found national coverage some 32 years ago in the pages of Sports Illustrated.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
960 The Ref

Week 9 College Football Overreaction: The postgame scrum in Ann Arbor, Lane Kiffin gets the last laugh & Oklahoma State doesn't get off the bus

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde & SI’s Ross Dellenger are back to recap a wild Week 9 of college football action. There was a scary scene at the Big House following the Michigan/Michigan State game where players from both teams were involved in a brawl. The Penn State Nittany Lions tried to hold on against the Ohio State Buckeyes in an important Big Ten matchup on Saturday but ultimately came up short. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are starting to pick themselves up off the mat after beating the Syracuse Orange, while the nightmare season for Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M continues by falling to Ole Miss. The Oklahoma State Cowboys got blanked by a red hot Kansas State team led by their backup quarterback Will Howard while the Miami Hurricanes & Virginia Cavaliers produced one of the more unique overtime games of the season.
TENNESSEE STATE
960 The Ref

Portland Thorns ride the rise of Sophia Smith to an NWSL title

Sophia Smith has spent roughly half of the NWSL's entire existence as its prophesied future. She earned the weighty title as a talented teen, and carried it with her through high school, to college. She arrived in the pros just two short seasons ago carrying unprecedented expectations; she would, so many assumed, become a Golden Boot winner and U.S. national team star.
PORTLAND, OR
960 The Ref

AP source: Spurs waived Primo after allegation of exposure

A female former San Antonio Spurs employee has alleged that now-former Spurs guard Josh Primo exposed himself in her presence, a person with knowledge of the matter said Saturday night. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no details had been revealed publicly by the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
14K+
Followers
88K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy