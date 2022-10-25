Andre Hastings: Former Georgia football great finally tells the real story of why he chose the ‘Dawg

Andre Hastings is now in the Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame. He received that honor on Saturday night after his eight seasons in the NFL, a brilliant college career at Notre Dame playing for Lou Holtz and an All-American career at Morrow High School.

That’s not the way the ripples of time went down for Hastings. That’s what was to be, though.

Up until it was not.

Hastings, now 50, was set to play for the Fighting Irish at the very 11th hour in 1990 with a college decision that found national coverage some 32 years ago in the pages of Sports Illustrated.

