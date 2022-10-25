Three-time Grammy winner returning to Troy Savings Bank

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Troy Savings Bank Music Hall will be hosting Branford Marsalis on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for Music Hall members went on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m., with single tickets to go on-sale to the general public Friday.

A jazz artist, Branford Marsalis has won three Grammy Awards, been nominated for a Tony Award for his work as a composer on Broadway, cited by the National Endowment for the Arts as Jazz Master, and was nominated for a 2021 Primetime Emmy for the score he composed for the Tulsa Burning Documentary. Tickets are available at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall Box Office, 30 Second Street, Troy, Monday through Friday 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., as well as on their website.

