Read full article on original website
Related
Sierra Sun
Nevada County to host Measure V informational webinar for Truckee residents
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Nevada County District 5 Supervisor Hardy Bullock will host an informational webinar for Truckee area residents who want to learn more about Measure V, a proposed ½-cent sales tax that is being put in front of voters this November. Called the Wildfire Prevention Emergency Services...
KCRA.com
Black bears preparing to hibernate break into Lake Tahoe homes for more food
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Black bears breaking into homes in the Tahoe area has been a year-round issue for residents, but the coming winter might warrant additional caution. Toogee Sielsch, known in the South Lake Tahoe area as the bear guru, said this is the time of year...
Over 6,000 marijuana plants seized in Nevada County
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — More than 6,000 cannabis plants were seized in a raid of multiple illegal marijuana gardens in Nevada County, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that they also seized 1,892 pounds of processed plant materials and three illegal firearms. “Throughout the month, our Special Investigations Unit […]
Tahoe candidate blames 'bear' for arrest, felony charge
"If this is indeed true, this would be the first time, in 30 years of investigating bears entering homes, that I've ever heard of anything like this."
Two businesses catch fire in Sacramento overnight
SACRAMENTO - Two fires that happened overnight at Sacramento businesses are under investigation.The first fire happened around 1:30 a.m. on the roof of Morgan Jones Funeral Home Chapel of Chimes along Broadway near 42nd Street. Firefighters say no one was in the building at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. Then, at around 2:30 a.m., firefighters went to a fire at Chat Chai New and Used Tire Service along Marysville Avenue near North Avenue in Del Paso Heights.Firefighters say the fire started in the bathroom of the business. No one was injured in that fire either. A third fire broke out in Sacramento County. This one happened later on Thursday in Folsom at a large home under construction.
rosevilletoday.com
Placer Valley Business Person of the Year goes to Thunder Valley GM, Dawn Clayton
Clayton named Business Person of the Year and “Best of The Best” in Executive Operations. Lincoln, Calif. –Thunder Valley Casino Resort is proud to announce that its General Manager, Dawn Clayton, has been named Placer Valley’s 2022 Business Person of the Year and Bentley Price Associates’ “Best of The Best” in Executive Operations.
KCRA.com
Connecting Folsom to Elk Grove: Ribbon-cutting event held for Folsom segment of Capital Southeast Connector Expressway
FOLSOM, Calif. — A ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the completion of the Folsom segment of the Capital Southeast Connector Expressway is happening on Wednesday. The goal is to make it safer for commuters and transform how people in the community get around in the region. Phase 1 of this connector...
Sierra Sun
Nevada County receives $1.7 million to launch youth job program
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Nevada County has launched a new Youth Job Corps program for ages 16-30 in partnership with Connecting Point and Bright Futures for Youth, thanks to a $1.7 million grant from California Volunteers. “We saw a great opportunity to support our youth and young adults in their...
Sierra Sun
Final Good Morning Truckee of year to feature ski resort officials
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Truckee Chamber of Commerce’s next Good Morning Truckee, and last of the year, will feature the annual ski resort roundup focusing on the upcoming winter and the ski industry, one of the region’s largest economic drivers. Attendees will hear from Northstar California, Palisades Tahoe...
actionnewsnow.com
2 arrested for mail theft in Plumas County
PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. - Two people were arrested after a multi-week-long investigation into mail theft in Plumas County. Deputies said they arrested Jessica Churchville and Justin Laustrup for mail theft, possession of stolen property, possession of an access card with intended to use and possession of a controlled substance for sale.
Sierra Sun
Spooky season: Halloween events abound
Hyatt Regency hosts Howl-O-Ween Parade, Haunted Hotel. The Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa, and Casino will be hosting their 2022 Howl-O-Ween Parade and Haunted Hotel events to benefit local community organizations. “We are very excited to bring back our popular Howl-O-Ween and Haunted Hotel experiences to celebrate the spooky...
Record-Courier
The Oct. 24, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — School’s out this week for fall break leading up to Nevada Day which is a state holiday on Friday. The parade is on Saturday, and both Douglas High’s marching band and the ROTC will be participating. I’ll be following up on a rash of...
Sierra Sun
Nevada County supervisors proclaim Nov. 5-13 as Military Appreciation Week
The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously proclaimed Nov. 5-13 as Military Appreciation Week in Nevada County. The purpose of the commemoration is to honor all active duty, reservists, retired, veterans, and Gold Star Families who reside in the county, with a wide variety of business discounts offered to military personnel during Military Appreciation Week and ongoing throughout the year.
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: UC Davis event canceled after brawl, Sac International parking rates go up, stopping potential Lodi shooting
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Unsafe levels of arsenic, heavy metals found in 22% of rural Nevada wells, new study shows
A study of private water wells in rural Nevada found that nearly a quarter of the wells had arsenic that exceeded safe levels.
Sierra Sun
Tahoe athletes featured in 73rd annual Warren Miller film
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The team from legendary filmmaker Warren Miller debuted its 73rd annual ski and snowboard film this, “Daymaker,” featuring Tahoe-area athletes Jonny Moseley, Michelle Parker, Connery Lundin and Daron Rahlves. The film was screened at several locations around the country this week and will have...
Construction to continue on U.S. 50 and I-5
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Wednesday night, Northbound Interstate 5 to eastbound U.S. Route 50 connecter will be closed, according to Caltrans District 3. According to FIX50, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. the first and second lanes of eastbound U.S. Route 50 will be shifted to the right. Drivers along U.S. Route 50 can […]
'Where are we supposed to go?' | Sacramento unhoused community reacts to lack of city progress in providing shelters
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The city of Sacramento's "Comprehensive Siting Plan” looks a lot different from when it was first approved last August. The original plan was called the "Master Siting Plan to Address Homelessness." It was approved with Mayor Darrell Steinberg calling it a "once-in-a-generation opportunity." The roadmap...
Sierra Sun
Truckee council approves single-use foodware ordinance, extends gas station moratorium
TRUCKEE, Calif. — In order to reduce single-use foodware product use and encourage a cultural shift towards reusables, the Truckee Town Council on Tuesday passed a first-reading of a Single-Use Foodware Reduction Ordinance. The ordinance bans all vendors (including food vendors and retail) from selling and distributing all expanded...
Sierra Sun
EAT This Week: Tahoe Tap Haus’ Haus Burger
To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the Truckee-Tahoe can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.
Comments / 0