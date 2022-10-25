ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placer County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

Over 6,000 marijuana plants seized in Nevada County

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — More than 6,000 cannabis plants were seized in a raid of multiple illegal marijuana gardens in Nevada County, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that they also seized 1,892 pounds of processed plant materials and three illegal firearms. “Throughout the month, our Special Investigations Unit […]
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Two businesses catch fire in Sacramento overnight

SACRAMENTO - Two fires that happened overnight at Sacramento businesses are under investigation.The first fire happened around 1:30 a.m. on the roof of Morgan Jones Funeral Home Chapel of Chimes along Broadway near 42nd Street. Firefighters say no one was in the building at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. Then, at around 2:30 a.m., firefighters went to a fire at Chat Chai New and Used Tire Service along Marysville Avenue near North Avenue in Del Paso Heights.Firefighters say the fire started in the bathroom of the business. No one was injured in that fire either. A third fire broke out in Sacramento County. This one happened later on Thursday in Folsom at a large home under construction. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Placer Valley Business Person of the Year goes to Thunder Valley GM, Dawn Clayton

Clayton named Business Person of the Year and “Best of The Best” in Executive Operations. Lincoln, Calif. –Thunder Valley Casino Resort is proud to announce that its General Manager, Dawn Clayton, has been named Placer Valley’s 2022 Business Person of the Year and Bentley Price Associates’ “Best of The Best” in Executive Operations.
ROSEVILLE, CA
Sierra Sun

Nevada County receives $1.7 million to launch youth job program

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Nevada County has launched a new Youth Job Corps program for ages 16-30 in partnership with Connecting Point and Bright Futures for Youth, thanks to a $1.7 million grant from California Volunteers. “We saw a great opportunity to support our youth and young adults in their...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
Sierra Sun

Final Good Morning Truckee of year to feature ski resort officials

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Truckee Chamber of Commerce’s next Good Morning Truckee, and last of the year, will feature the annual ski resort roundup focusing on the upcoming winter and the ski industry, one of the region’s largest economic drivers. Attendees will hear from Northstar California, Palisades Tahoe...
TRUCKEE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

2 arrested for mail theft in Plumas County

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. - Two people were arrested after a multi-week-long investigation into mail theft in Plumas County. Deputies said they arrested Jessica Churchville and Justin Laustrup for mail theft, possession of stolen property, possession of an access card with intended to use and possession of a controlled substance for sale.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Sierra Sun

Spooky season: Halloween events abound

Hyatt Regency hosts Howl-O-Ween Parade, Haunted Hotel. The Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa, and Casino will be hosting their 2022 Howl-O-Ween Parade and Haunted Hotel events to benefit local community organizations. “We are very excited to bring back our popular Howl-O-Ween and Haunted Hotel experiences to celebrate the spooky...
TRUCKEE, CA
Record-Courier

The Oct. 24, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — School’s out this week for fall break leading up to Nevada Day which is a state holiday on Friday. The parade is on Saturday, and both Douglas High’s marching band and the ROTC will be participating. I’ll be following up on a rash of...
MINDEN, NV
Sierra Sun

Nevada County supervisors proclaim Nov. 5-13 as Military Appreciation Week

The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously proclaimed Nov. 5-13 as Military Appreciation Week in Nevada County. The purpose of the commemoration is to honor all active duty, reservists, retired, veterans, and Gold Star Families who reside in the county, with a wide variety of business discounts offered to military personnel during Military Appreciation Week and ongoing throughout the year.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
Sierra Sun

Tahoe athletes featured in 73rd annual Warren Miller film

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The team from legendary filmmaker Warren Miller debuted its 73rd annual ski and snowboard film this, “Daymaker,” featuring Tahoe-area athletes Jonny Moseley, Michelle Parker, Connery Lundin and Daron Rahlves. The film was screened at several locations around the country this week and will have...
RENO, NV
FOX40

Construction to continue on U.S. 50 and I-5

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Wednesday night, Northbound Interstate 5 to eastbound U.S. Route 50 connecter will be closed, according to Caltrans District 3. According to FIX50, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. the first and second lanes of eastbound U.S. Route 50 will be shifted to the right. Drivers along U.S. Route 50 can […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sierra Sun

EAT This Week: Tahoe Tap Haus’ Haus Burger

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the Truckee-Tahoe can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.
TAHOE CITY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy