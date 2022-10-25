RVs and camper vans are often purpose-built for going off-grid, but even the most intrepid adventurers need Wi-Fi from time to time. Until now, the popular mobile hotspot provider Starlink has only been available for use in stationary applications, but the company has launched Flat High Performance for use in moving vehicles. The new system employs a dish that can see 35 percent more sky and connect to more satellites than ever before; additionally, it boasts enhanced GPS capabilities and improved weather resistance. The new tech rocks a $2,500 price tag, about five times as much as the standard Starlink service. Nevertheless, pre-orders are live for December deliveries, so if you plan to spend 2023 on the road, reserve your kit today.

