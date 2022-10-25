Read full article on original website
Related
Gear Patrol
The James Brand's Newest Tool, the Palmer, Is a Sharp Utility Knife
Leave it to The James Brand to take yet another ordinary item — this time the humble utility knife — and transform it into a piece of everyday art. The Palmer is the latest release from the brand as it leans into the tool segment: it's a modern, geometric take on a somewhat stale category that TJB figured needed a little spicing up.
Target puts toothbrushes, toothpaste behind security glass at downtown store
Mouthcare products including toothbrushes and toothpaste are the latest items that have gone behind locked security glass at the downtown Minneapolis Target store. The addition of more security glass in the aisles of Target's "flagship" Minnesota store has attracted comment from shoppers on social media, with an employee telling Bring Me The News that staff were never told the reason, but speculated that it was to deter "rising thefts."
Upgrade Your Backyard with This Solar Powered Patio Umbrella
My most memorable backyard cookouts as a kid always revolved around a grill, someone spunky enough to man it, a mismatched plastic patio set, and a patio umbrella throwing a swath of shade for the lucky few sitting under it. Backyard cooking has come a long way since then, with...
The best coffee and espresso maker deals ahead of Black Friday
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. If your morning cup of coffee is the reason you get out of bed, you need to see the best...
Gear Patrol
G.H. Bass, Inventor of the Penny Loafer, Now Makes a Cactus Leather Pair
G.H. Bass literally invented the Penny Loafer. It's true; we wouldn't have this stellar style if it weren't for George Henry Bass's brand. You see, loafers existed before G.H. Bass, but they looked different — they were simpler. G.H. Bass added the leather strip you see above, which stretched across the forefoot, creating a kind of saddle. A subtle cutout just big enough to hold a penny was left at the center, but its intent remains a mystery.
Gear Patrol
Blue Bottle Makes At-Home Espresso Easier, and 4 Other Cool Home Releases of the Week
For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear. Coffee lovers are often presented with a conundrum when making their brew at home: spend a lot of time and effort crafting the perfect cup, or go the quick and easy route with instant coffee and suffer through an inferior beverage. But the days of making that choice may be coming to an end, as coffee royalty Blue Bottle has entered the instant coffee game.
Recall alert: Amazon recalls more than 11K desk chairs due to injury hazards
Amazon recalled more than 11,000 of its desk chairs after receiving more than a dozen reports of the legs breaking. In a news release on Thursday, U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recalled 11,400 of Amazon’s Basics Desk Chairs. The upholstered swivel chair has padded armrests and five legs equipped...
getnews.info
Billim Bags Has Begun A Kickstarter For Their Innovative And Quality New Crossbody Bag To Help Men Free Their Pockets
With the unique goal of helping men empty their pants pockets and opt for a stylish and convenient crossbody bag instead, Billim Bags is gaining traction with their Kickstarter. These top-of-the-line bags are designed by men, for men, to provide the ultimate product. Men’s fashion is an ever-changing field. From...
Gear Patrol
Shop Top Picks from Brooks Running Gear at a Discount
Brooks Running rightly prides itself on its top-of-the-line running apparel, shoes and accessories. At Academy Sports, you can shop it all, from Brooks Runnings’ most popular men's and women’s running shoes to its innovative new collections. Pro tip: start with the company’s cutting-edge Glycerin collection and its coveted Ghost, Anthem and Adrenaline models. There's also plenty of new running apparel hitting the Academy Sports' shelves each season, so you'll be able to find cold or warm weather Brooks Running gear when it's time – in no time. You'll find a wide range of thermal styles, fun tops and performance running apparel, making it easy to find something for yourself and everyone on your gift list. Right now, receive 10 percent off your next purchase of up to $200 when you sign up for Academy Sports’ email program.
Mighty bite: Pumpkin spice and gingerbread flavored crackers could give new life to seasonal spreads
Lesley Stowe's raincoast crisps, baked from scratch in small batches, are now available in two new holiday flavors for grazing boards and solo snacking.
Gear Patrol
Puma Fuse 2.0 Review: Pouncing Back into the Training Shoe Realm
Puma hit it out of the park when it came down to the Fuse Trainer. Offering ample stability and performance at a budget-friendly price point was more than enough for many to take notice. Like all premium silhouettes, however, there comes a time when the old must be replaced with the new.
Big Agnes Fly Creek HV UL2 backpacking tent review: packs down to a tiny size but is surprisingly rugged too
The Big Agnes Fly Creek HV UL2 is a multi-award-winning ultralight shelter that’s popular for a host of reasons
Gear Patrol
Dyson V12 Vs. Shark Stratos: Which Cordless Vacuum Cleans Better?
A good vacuum can be hard to find, and once you do find one, it can be a pretty hefty purchase. While Dyson has long been held as the gold standard in vacuuming (and other products, like air purifiers and even hair dryers), there are a lot of vacuums on the market that could give the brand a run for its money, one of them being Shark. Shark incidentally also dabbles in hair care, air purifiers and other cleaning solutions. But like Dyson, it's best known for its powerful (and often, more affordable) vacuums.
Gear Patrol
Today in Gear: Product News Done Right
RVs and camper vans are often purpose-built for going off-grid, but even the most intrepid adventurers need Wi-Fi from time to time. Until now, the popular mobile hotspot provider Starlink has only been available for use in stationary applications, but the company has launched Flat High Performance for use in moving vehicles. The new system employs a dish that can see 35 percent more sky and connect to more satellites than ever before; additionally, it boasts enhanced GPS capabilities and improved weather resistance. The new tech rocks a $2,500 price tag, about five times as much as the standard Starlink service. Nevertheless, pre-orders are live for December deliveries, so if you plan to spend 2023 on the road, reserve your kit today.
enewschannels.com
Zonli Battery Operated Heated Blanket is a new way to keep warm on the go
(NEW YORK, N.Y.) — NEWS: Looking for a cozy way to stay warm this winter? Say Goodbye to Old, Chunky, Inconvenient traditional heated blanket, say hi to Zonli’s battery powered heated blanket! perfect for snuggling up on the couch or staying toasty in bed. So why not treat yourself (or someone you love) to a little luxury this winter? With Zonli home’s heated blanket, you can enjoy the warmth without worrying about cords or batteries.
Gear Patrol
Bravo Sierra's Body Washes Now Come in Beer Cans
Everyone's familiar with the shower beer, right? It's an ice-cold American lager sipped from the can (and polished off) while you clean yourself off. It typically sits on a shelf or in the corner away from the water, doing its best to avoid stray suds. Sometimes, though, it's smarter to not set it down — it's easier to finish that way, because if you let it survive the shower, it'll be warm, and warm American lagers are worse than cold ones.
Gear Patrol
The Coolest New Watches from Our Favorite Microbrands
Watch enthusiasts that seek out the new and unique had a veritable smorgasbord to browse in New York City over the next-to-last weekend in October. The trade shows WindUp and WatchTime took place concurrently and bustled with collectors, casual fans, media and industry professionals. The tables, booths and display cases, of course, were also brimming with watches — new and recent releases that, in aggregate, reflect an industry in stride.
Gear Patrol
This Puffer Jacket is Practically Indestructible and Cold Temps Literally Make it Even Tougher
Welcome to Talking Points, a series that looks at what makes certain products worth talking about, brought to you by Gear Patrol Studios. Vollebak is known for releasing unconventional, technical garments often made with advanced materials and experimental fibers. As temperatures drop, it's the perfect time to dive into what exactly makes the brand’s Indestructible Puffer ($995) – indestructible.
Gear Patrol
The Complete Buying Guide to Lodge Cast-Iron Skillets and Cookware
Welcome to Brand Breakdown, a series of comprehensive yet easy-to-digest guides to your favorite companies, with insights and information you won’t find on the average About page. It's hard to find a more classic piece of cookware than a Lodge cast-iron skillet. When cleaned well and seasoned properly, one...
This Japanese-Style Knife Set Is A Cut Above The Rest
Seido offers high-quality Japanese knife sets that can cover almost every cutting, slicing, and dicing job in the kitchen.
Comments / 0