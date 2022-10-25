ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Englewood, NJ

As NJ's real estate market slows, this sector of the marketplace isn't hurting

By Mary Chao, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 2 days ago

Hello everyone. We're having a busy week in New Jersey development. And while the real estate market may be slowing, the luxury market isn't hurting.

According to the Coldwell Banker Trend Report, luxury real estate investment continues to be hot for wealthy individuals in the U.S. and abroad. Those consumers who don’t need to move and have capital to spend will continue looking elsewhere for opportunities to grow their wealth through investments in smaller homes.

“While the luxury property market is now trending towards balance, there is still insatiable demand from wealthy buyers looking to diversifying their portfolios and build long-term wealth through investing in real estate," said Michael Altneu, a vice president for Coldwell Banker Global Luxury. "This strategy powered by the wealthy is the driving force that we see throughout The Trends Report and really underscores the power they still have when it comes to purchasing the properties that they desire.”

Coldwell Banker Global Luxury worked with Censuswide, the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing and Wealth-X to provide insights into the into wealth and investments. Research conducted by Censuswide took place between Aug. 2 and Aug. 15. The survey reached 2,001 U.S. consumers over 18 with a household income of over $1 million and who have bought a home in the U.S. worth over $1 million.

Safety first

Where's the safest place to live? WalletHub just released its study and while New Jersey did not make the top states, the Garden State has the most law enforcement employees per 100,000 residents, at 557, which is 2.8 times more than in Washington, the fewest at 197. WalletHub compared the 50 states across 53 key metrics. The data set ranges from the percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated to assaults per capita and the unemployment rate.

The top five states for safety are: Vermont, Maine, New Hampshire, Utah and Hawaii.

Englewood project

In Englewood, three proposed housing projects involving the same developers could bring almost 200 new apartments and five townhomes to the city, with hearings on the applications set to begin this month.

Stephanie Noda reports that two proposals for apartment buildings on West Forest Avenue and Ivy Lane were supposed to be discussed on Sept. 15 by the Englewood zoning board, but those hearings were delayed after Gregg Paster, an attorney for the applicants, said some witnesses were unavailable and that Tenafly neighbors of the Ivy Lane project weren’t properly notified.

Though the applications were filed by different companies, Paster is representing all of the cases, and there is overlap among the ownership for all three. The development companies for the two apartment projects also share an address in Fort Lee.

In Elmwood Park

Held up by the pandemic, the construction of the new Route 4 ShopRite in Elmwood Park is back on track.

Construction of the new grocery store is set to begin within the next couple of weeks, according to a letter by Inserra Supermarkets Inc.

The supermarket, to be built on the site of a former Kmart store, is planning to open by the end of 2023. The 65,123-square-foot ShopRite will occupy the south side of the street between Iozia Terrace and East 53rd Street, just a few hundred yards from a Lidl supermarket. It will be the 10th Inserra-owned ShopRite in Bergen County.

Fall classic

In baseball development, the Philadelphia Phillies will face off against the Houston Astros in the World Series that kicks off Friday. I was personally rooting for the Phillies as San Diego Padres surprisingly defeated the Mets and then the mighty Dodgers.

I was on Team Mets for postseason coverage for NorthJersey.com. Sadly, the Mets wiped out early.

Hoping the Phillies can win it all. Now with the Yankees season over, this is the question: Will Aaron Judge stay in pinstripes?

Have a tip? Email me at mchao@northjersey.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
njgamblingsites.com

New Jersey Online Gambling Loses 2 Sites in 8 Days

Perhaps because New Jersey online gambling sites are entry points for most US operators who test their betting mettle here, shutdowns aren’t a huge surprise. However, two within eight days? That does require a doubletake. On Oct. 17, Fubo Sportsbook ceased operations “effective immediately.”. Today, Vie.gg ended its...
NEW JERSEY STATE
PIX11

Farmers markets close for the year after battling obstacles

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (PIX11) — Farmers markets are ending their season after battling a litany of obstacles. “Since COVID, you’re seeing this trend back to the local produce and local agriculture,” said Kyle Holman of Alstede Farms. That’s no more evident than at the South Orange farmers market, which is wrapping up for the season. […]
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

The 10 NJ towns worst to sell a home right now as market cools

Only buyers want to read this. Sellers will feel sick to their stomachs. I'm going to be one any day now so no, I'm not rubbing it in. I'm right there with you. The housing market was going crazy and for a long time it has been such a seller's market across the country and here in New Jersey we saw the unprecedented. No inventory and buyers losing out on homes even when offering far about asking price, waiving home inspection and purchasing homes as is.
NEW JERSEY STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Justin Godynick Leaving News 12: Where Is the New Jersey Meteorologist Going?

Justin Godynick has been the go-to guy for the people of New Jersey to stay up-to-date on the weather for 20 years. But the meteorologist will soon be departing News 12 in November 2022. As soon as Jersey City residents learned Justin Godynick was leaving News 12, they had many questions. They want to know where the meteorologist is going and if they will see him in broadcasting again. They especially want to know if he is staying in New Jersey. Fortunately for his viewers, Godynick answered most queries about leaving News 12.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Travel Maven

This Small New Jersey Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.

For residents of New Jersey, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Garden State? According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Sea Bright is considered one of the best small towns in America, keep reading to learn more.
SEA BRIGHT, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

10 Of The Best Places To Retire In N.J. In 2022

What if we told you that you didn’t have to leave New Jersey to retire? Florida, Georgia, and Michigan usually round up the top three as some of the best places to retire due to affordability, well-being, culture and diversity, weather, and crime, at least according to BankRate.com. However, what if you decided that you want to continue to age gracefully in New Jersey?
GEORGIA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

The Grossman Law Firm, LLC Wins $2 Million Verdict in New Jersey Car Accident Injury Claim vs. State Farm

Resident who filed an underinsured motorist claim against. had previously tried to dispute her claims. , the plaintiff, was injured in a car crash in 2018 when a driver made an improper left turn. She suffered multiple herniated discs with radiculopathy or pinched nerves. These injuries required an emergency room visit as well as months of chiropractic treatment, neurosurgeon testing, pain management, physical therapy, and epidural injections.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

2 N.J. school districts got $2.3M to buy electric buses

Two South Jersey school districts will receive a combined $2.3 million to purchase electric school buses as part of a federal program, officials announced Wednesday. The funds — provided through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) new Clean School Bus Program rebate competition — originate from President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and are meant to help school districts in low-income, rural and Tribal communities purchase zero-emission and low-emission school buses.
BRIDGETON, NJ
thezoereport.com

I Needed A Mental Health Vacation & Found It At A Buzzy Catskills Resort

Sometimes the best thing about living in New York City is leaving it, even if it’s just for a brief period of time. With deadlines, meetings, and social events crowding your calendar, life can get overwhelming fast, and it’s sometimes difficult to see the forest or the trees — or, rather, the skyline. Plus, when you have chronic anxiety, like me, a few days of respite outside the city can be the perfect mental reset. So, with the days growing shorter and the pace of work ramping up after a relatively mild summer (two things that can send me into an emotional tailspin of sorts), I was eager to experience the new Hutton Brickyards retreat and spa in New York’s Hudson Valley.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.5 PST

The Most Luxurious Movie Theatre in All of New Jersey

Movie theatres have sure changed over the years. Growing up they were pretty simple. Big flat screen and speakers for sound and hard chairs with some slight elevation through the theatre, nothing too extravagant. Concessions were simple with soda, popcorn, and a small choice of candy. We really didn't know...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Popular restaurant chain to open new New Jersey location

Turning Point, the popular breakfast, lunch, and brunch chain of restaurants, is opening a new restaurant in North Jersey. The newest one will be in Paramus, in Bergen County. After starting as a single restaurant in Little Silver in 1998, Turning Point has grown to over 20 locations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware.
PARAMUS, NJ
The Bergen Record

The Bergen Record

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Bergen, Passaic, Morris and Essex counties in NJ.

 http://northjersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy