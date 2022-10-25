As NJ's real estate market slows, this sector of the marketplace isn't hurting

Hello everyone. We're having a busy week in New Jersey development. And while the real estate market may be slowing, the luxury market isn't hurting.

According to the Coldwell Banker Trend Report, luxury real estate investment continues to be hot for wealthy individuals in the U.S. and abroad. Those consumers who don’t need to move and have capital to spend will continue looking elsewhere for opportunities to grow their wealth through investments in smaller homes.

“While the luxury property market is now trending towards balance, there is still insatiable demand from wealthy buyers looking to diversifying their portfolios and build long-term wealth through investing in real estate," said Michael Altneu, a vice president for Coldwell Banker Global Luxury. "This strategy powered by the wealthy is the driving force that we see throughout The Trends Report and really underscores the power they still have when it comes to purchasing the properties that they desire.”

Coldwell Banker Global Luxury worked with Censuswide, the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing and Wealth-X to provide insights into the into wealth and investments. Research conducted by Censuswide took place between Aug. 2 and Aug. 15. The survey reached 2,001 U.S. consumers over 18 with a household income of over $1 million and who have bought a home in the U.S. worth over $1 million.

Safety first

Where's the safest place to live? WalletHub just released its study and while New Jersey did not make the top states, the Garden State has the most law enforcement employees per 100,000 residents, at 557, which is 2.8 times more than in Washington, the fewest at 197. WalletHub compared the 50 states across 53 key metrics. The data set ranges from the percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated to assaults per capita and the unemployment rate.

The top five states for safety are: Vermont, Maine, New Hampshire, Utah and Hawaii.

Englewood project

In Englewood, three proposed housing projects involving the same developers could bring almost 200 new apartments and five townhomes to the city, with hearings on the applications set to begin this month.

Stephanie Noda reports that two proposals for apartment buildings on West Forest Avenue and Ivy Lane were supposed to be discussed on Sept. 15 by the Englewood zoning board, but those hearings were delayed after Gregg Paster, an attorney for the applicants, said some witnesses were unavailable and that Tenafly neighbors of the Ivy Lane project weren’t properly notified.

Though the applications were filed by different companies, Paster is representing all of the cases, and there is overlap among the ownership for all three. The development companies for the two apartment projects also share an address in Fort Lee.

In Elmwood Park

Held up by the pandemic, the construction of the new Route 4 ShopRite in Elmwood Park is back on track.

Construction of the new grocery store is set to begin within the next couple of weeks, according to a letter by Inserra Supermarkets Inc.

The supermarket, to be built on the site of a former Kmart store, is planning to open by the end of 2023. The 65,123-square-foot ShopRite will occupy the south side of the street between Iozia Terrace and East 53rd Street, just a few hundred yards from a Lidl supermarket. It will be the 10th Inserra-owned ShopRite in Bergen County.

Fall classic

In baseball development, the Philadelphia Phillies will face off against the Houston Astros in the World Series that kicks off Friday. I was personally rooting for the Phillies as San Diego Padres surprisingly defeated the Mets and then the mighty Dodgers.

I was on Team Mets for postseason coverage for NorthJersey.com. Sadly, the Mets wiped out early.

Hoping the Phillies can win it all. Now with the Yankees season over, this is the question: Will Aaron Judge stay in pinstripes?

Have a tip? Email me at mchao@northjersey.com.