Akron, OH

Akron Zoo announces death of Atlantis, its resident capybara

By Craig Webb, Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 2 days ago
The Akron Zoo on Tuesday announced the death of Atlantis.

The capybara was euthanized on Saturday.

Zoo officials say the animal was in declining health and underwent an exam by the veterinarian team where it was discovered that she was suffering from "several abnormalities due to age-related conditions and the difficult decision was made to humanely euthanize Atlantis."

She was 10 years old. The expected life expectancy for female capybaras is 8.6 years.

Born in 2012 at the Little Rock Zoo in Arkansas, Atlantis came to the Akron Zoo in August 2014.

“We are heartbroken at the loss of Atlantis. She will be missed by all the staff at the Akron Zoo, along with her many fans,” said Shelley Orloski, career pathways manager at the Akron Zoo and Capybara Species Survival Plan (SSP) program leader for Association of Zoos and Aquarium, in a statement. “While the SSP makes breeding recommendations for capybaras, our primary goal is the health and wellbeing of every individual animal. Atlantis had let us know over the years that she preferred to be solitary. I’m grateful to the Akron Zoo for making every accommodation for Atlantis and for embracing the spunky capybara for who she was as an individual.”

Akron Beacon Journal

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Akron, OH from Akron Beacon Journal.

