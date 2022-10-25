ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuarts Draft, VA

Valley Career and Technical Center celebrates apprenticeships for four students

By Patrick Hite, Staunton News Leader
The News Leader
The News Leader
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nch6v_0ilwwOAu00

FISHERSVILLE — Chase Fretwell isn't afraid of hard work. Since before he was a teenager, the Stuarts Draft High School senior has been working odd jobs — mowing grass, clearing brush, splitting firewood, baling hay.

"When he was 14, he came home and handed me $500 of his own money for truck parts," said his mom, Amanda Fretwell. "So he's got that work ethic."

On Monday afternoon, Fretwell was one of four Valley Career and Technical Center (VCTC) students who signed an apprenticeship agreement with local employers. Still in high school, Fretwell has a job lined up with Lawrence Equipment working on heavy equipment.

"Both my grandparents and my dad and uncles on both sides of the family have always been in mechanics," he said. "I just wanted to learn something new. I didn't know a lot about diesel engines. Both my uncle and my grandpa drove diesels growing up and I've always been fascinated by them, so I was like, well, might as well try to make a career out of it."

The other students signing apprenticeship agreements through the Virginia Registered Apprenticeship program Monday were Wyatt Hanger (Riverheads) with George Owens Construction, Tyler Holenstein (Buffalo Gap) with Blauch Brothers and Andrew Blackard (Riverheads) with E & E Plumbing & Heating.

VCTC is one of nine regional centers in Virginia providing technical education and career preparation for both high school students and adults. The school serves students in the Augusta County, Staunton, and Waynesboro school divisions.

The apprenticeship program allows students an opportunity to get on-the-job training and technical instruction while preparing for a career.

Jake Gray, VCTC's work-based learning coordinator, said that students not only work with their employer but typically take more classes through the Fishersville school. He said the apprenticeship normally lasts four years with about 8,000 hours on the job and 576 classroom hours.

Lee Ann Whitesell is the director for the Shenandoah Valley Center for Advanced Learning, home to VCTC. She said the apprenticeship program helps alleviate stress for many students who otherwise might worry about what will happen after high school.

"I think it helps them go ahead and move forward productively," Whitesell said. "They probably have a greater earning potential, but I think it's nice for students to know that they have a goal and they can just get ready and go out and do it and start to make their way in the world."

In addition to the apprenticeship event, VCTC held an open house throughout the day Monday, giving the community an opportunity to see what the school has to offer. Whitesell said students have 22 programs available from which to choose, ranging from construction trades to the medical field to culinary arts.

"There's a broad, broad range of programs available for students for them to both explore and extend their skills," Whitesell said. "And even if it's something they decide not to go into later, they've gained a very large skill set that can be applicable to other trades and jobs or careers that they may want to do."

Joe Wilkins teaches the culinary program.

"A lot of different aspects of culinary from the management side of it to the finance side of it, but also cooking, recipe work and everything like that," Wilkins said. "We spend a good amount of time in the classroom, but also a lot of time in the kitchen, working on various different projects."

Derek Ocheltree is in his second year as an HVAC instructor at the school. One of his students, Tyler Holenstein, was among those at the apprenticeship event Monday.

"Tyler will succeed no matter what he does," Ocheltree said. "But he loves doing this. He did this this summer. He went to Blauch Brothers over the summer and loved it."

Ocheltree teaches a two-year course that is about 720 total hours, he said. He wants those students to understand there are opportunities for them to find jobs right out of school.

"You can earn money and get this education and potentially make more money than somebody with a college degree," Oceltree said.

Nick Collins, a member of the Augusta County School Board, was on hand for the event Monday.

"It's such a great opportunity for them," Collins said. "To walk right into a field that needs some technical, good young people. They're ready to to walk into the workplace and perform really needed duties."

Amanda Fretwell is excited to see what the future holds for her son. She said Chase's hard work and the training at VCTC are to thank for that opportunity.

"He's set himself up for a while and he's just going to reach for his dreams and keep going," she said. "I can't wait to see what he does."

Patrick Hite is The News Leader's education reporter. Story ideas and tips always welcome. Contact Patrick (he/him/his) at phite@newsleader.com and follow him on Twitter @Patrick_Hite. Subscribe to us at newsleader.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WHSV

Wilbur S. Pence Middle School closed Wednesday after threat

DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - Wilbur S. Pence Middle School in Dayton was closed on Wednesday after a threat to the school was made on social media. According to an email sent to parents on Tuesday by Rockingham County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Oskar Scheikl, the school’s administration learned that two students at the school received an anonymous threat on the school over the social media app Snapchat.
DAYTON, VA
Augusta Free Press

Back to the past: Readers share memories of Staunton Mall

Staunton Mall is no more, but the memories are forever. Let’s take a trip down memory lane, but also look hopeful toward the future of construction at the former mall. Terry L Biby of Fairfield, 66, was a senior at Riverheads High School when she took her first job at Staunton Mall Plaza Cinema.
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

Bingo benefit held in Verona to help ill firefighter

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A bingo benefit was held Wednesday night at the Verona Moose Lodge raising money for lifetime firefighter Mike Buchanan. He worked at the Swoope Volunteer Fire Company from 2000 to 2015. The event included many rounds of bingo, food, door prizes, and raffle prizes. One...
VERONA, VA
NBC 29 News

Sam Brunelle ready for big season at UVA as grad student

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Greene County’s Sam Brunelle joins the Wahoos this year as a grad student. Brunelle has battled a handful of injuries during her playing career, but she says she’s fully healthy and ready for a big season. Brunelle made her Virginia debut in the team’s...
GREENE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Shenandoah Green seeking models for Saturday’s fashion show

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - If you’ve ever thought about getting into modeling, Saturday is a time to take a practice lap. Shenandoah Green is hosting its fashion show in Staunton on Oct. 29 and is looking for more people to join the show. Shenandoah Green‘s Georgi Tomisato says people...
STAUNTON, VA
Augusta Free Press

Mediterranean food manufacturing facility breaks ground in Verona

A groundbreaking was held earlier this month for a CAVA manufacturing facility in Verona. The 55,000-square-foot facility in Verona will bring jobs to the area and be the foundation where CAVA’s nutritious, bold Mediterranean flavors are created. CAVA has 225 restaurants in 21 states and Washington, D.C. The $30...
VERONA, VA
breezejmu.org

JMU football fans' early exits reveal deep-rooted culture

Erika Shaffer, a freshman at JMU, couldn’t sit down if she wanted to. Fellow students stood both “where your feet are supposed to go … but then also where your butt goes,” she said. Brandon Walsh, another freshman, watched from the stairs because there wasn’t space anywhere else.
HARRISONBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

Albemarle Co. home damaged by ‘severe’ fire

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - An Albemarle County home is in bad shape after a fire swept through it Wednesday, October 26. Fire fighters were called out to Kimbrough Circle shortly before 2 p.m. “The smoke was coming out the back windows on the side,” neighbor Doreen Vretos said.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Turner Ashby rolls past Harrisonburg in Monday night matchup

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Turner Ashby defeated Harrisonburg in a high school football matchup Monday night. The Knights scored 23 points in the first quarter en route to a 51-21 victory over the Blue Streaks. Turner Ashby improves to 6-2 overall and 3-0 in Valley District play. With Monday night’s...
HARRISONBURG, VA
jerryratcliffe.com

UVA women’s hoops offers an eighth-grader and a national top-15 prospect

Virginia women’s basketball coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to recruiting future talent. Agugua-Hamilton, better known as “Coach Mox,” has extended two new offers, including one to a promising 13-year-old. Ivanna Wilson Manyacka, a 5-foot-10 eighth-grader from Frederick, Md., announced on her...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Distribution facility expanding in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A publishing company will be investing millions of dollars into its existing operation in Orange County. According to a release, MPS will be investing more than $26 million over the next three years to expand its distribution operation. MPS is a division of Macmillan...
ORANGE COUNTY, VA
Charlottesville Tomorrow

The Downtown Mall is getting its first ever public bathroom — and community members are ‘ecstatic’

Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall is finally getting the public restrooms people have requested for decades. Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 1, those visiting the Mall for any reason will have access to two bathrooms in the York Place shopping arcade, between First Street South and Second Street Southwest. York Place has entrances on both the Downtown Mall and Water Street.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSET

Crab Du Jour Offers Taste of the Coast

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Crab Du Jour in Lynchburg has a variety of food for everyone! There's even a House Signature Sauce! Emily got to see how everything is made and she has a special offering for those of you interested in trying it out!
LYNCHBURG, VA
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Harrisonburg, VA

Harrisonburg, also known as Rocktown and The Friendly City, is surrounded by one of the most beautiful landscapes in the South. It is the outdoor adventure capital of Shenandoah Valley. With its over 200 restaurants and five craft breweries, Harrisonburg will satisfy any food lover's cravings. At the city's International...
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

UVA Center for Politics weighs in on Vega vs. Spanberger

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- The country is just two weeks away from the midterm elections. Here in Virginia, the 7th district race is tightening. CBS19 spoke to J. Miles Coleman at the UVA Center for Politics to get expert analysis of what may happen on November 8th. Coleman believes...
VIRGINIA STATE
The News Leader

The News Leader

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
369K+
Views
ABOUT

The homepage of www.newsleader.com, covering the communities of the central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia.

 http://newsleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy