ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho Wildfire alert: Norton Fire update 2022-10-25

Idaho Incident News
Idaho Incident News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WUxwT_0ilwwHzp00
Norton Fire September 8

Last updated: Tue, 25 Oct 2022 09:30:11

Incident is 60% contained.

The lightning caused Norton Fire started on August 1, 2022, approximately seven miles northwest of Lower Loon Creek on the Middle Fork Ranger District in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. Initial attack included 25 firefighters and two Type 1 helicopters in an attempt to catch the fire small under direct attack. Ultimately due to firefighter safety, fire behavior, and access to the fire, the direct attack strategy was changed to point protection. Fire managers utilized air resources determine management action points and assess values in the vicinity.  Fire managers continue to assess the fire using remote cameras and aircraft.Norton Lookout and outbuildings have been covered with structure wrap, which reflects radiant heat and diverts embers from settling directly on the building.

View Norton Fire Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HtxNo_0ilwwHzp00
Norton Fire September 8
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e1mH8_0ilwwHzp00
Norton Fire September 8
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t8V4v_0ilwwHzp00
Norton Fire September 8
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q9KhN_0ilwwHzp00
Norton Fire from Middle Fork Peak LO Sept 7
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wzxl7_0ilwwHzp00
Norton Fire 9/3 from Middle Fork Peak LO
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b0JPS_0ilwwHzp00
Norton Fire August 27; 3pm
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EOjn8_0ilwwHzp00
Norton Fire 8/24
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aoeLN_0ilwwHzp00
Norton Fire Southern Edge Aug 19
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sDk44_0ilwwHzp00
Remote Camera Image of the Norton Fire- August 15
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SP1Qx_0ilwwHzp00
Norton Fire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4egHYD_0ilwwHzp00
Norton Lookout

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

Weather service issues alert about heavy snowfall causing hazardous road conditions tonight in Southeast Idaho

The National Weather Service has issued a special weather alert for Wednesday night to warn the public about heavy snowfall causing hazardous driving conditions in much of Southeast Idaho. The weather service said slick and slushy conditions will make for dangerous roads in the Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls Reservoir, Chubbuck,...
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

People Are Saying Idaho’s Next Governor Will Be Blue

Idaho has had a republican governor since 1995, and depending on who you ask, many Idahoans like it that way. With only two weeks until we vote for who will lead Idaho for the foreseeable future, maybe it's time to consider an alternate candidate. There are numerous features one looks...
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

What Will the Weather be Like in Southern Idaho Over Halloween Weekend?

We’ve already had a light dusting of snow in Twin Falls this week and that has some people concerned about what season Mother Nature will be dressing up as for Halloween. Halloween is on a Monday this year and that means the entire weekend will be filled with various Halloween-themed events around the Magic Valley. There are trunk-or-treat activities planned at many businesses and churches and many of them aren’t even waiting for Halloween weekend to roll around. Whether you plan to go out on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, or Monday the weather forecast is pretty much the same each day.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Post Register

Showers again tomorrow, but then...

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Here we are, on the eve of another storm moving into Western Idaho. This will bring periods of valley rain and mountain snow with highs in the upper 40’s. While the storm is not very strong it will help to reinforce the chilly air already in place and the mountains will see an additional 1-3” of snow.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Are Good Manners Going Out of Style in Idaho?

Like blue jeans or Harley Davidsons, good manners will never go out of style. At least they shouldn't, anyway. But lately it seems more and more Idahoans are forgetting to use the "magic words." Call me old-fashioned, but I prefer good manners over trendy trash-talk. Please & Thank You. Growing...
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

New Report Compares An Idaho Favorite To Cannibalism

You know... you think you know how the rest of the country perceives your state and then SMACK! Out of nowhere, you're being compared to Hollywood's favorite cannibal, Hannibal Lecter. No - seriously. A recent report named "The Strangest Food From Every State" and the food that took home that...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Harrison Blvd. closing for Halloween trick-or-treaters

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Ada County Highway District (ACHD) reports Harrison Boulevard will be closed to motorists this Halloween for trick-or-treating. The popular Halloween destination for trick-or-treaters from around the Treasure Valley will close to cars starting at 3:30 p.m. on Halloween and remain closed until 9:30 p.m. Boise...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho’s Original Secret Finger Steak Recipe from the 1940’s

Happy National Greasy Foods Day! The feel good holiday that comes every October where you don’t have to feel guilty about eating greasy foods, because you’re are actually encouraged to! National Today says, "So greasy foods are actually good for you…in moderation. Switching out butters for healthy oils is a good way to ensure you’re still getting the fat you need to keep your body functioning, but that doesn’t mean you have to give up pizza permanently. Eating greasy foods in moderation doesn’t hurt, but it’s National Greasy Foods Day! You can go back to mindful eating tomorrow."
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Why You Can’t Visit the Most Haunted House in Idaho

The week building up to Halloween is often just as much fun, if not more, than the holiday itself. Sitting down every night to watch scary or Halloween-themed movies, as the weather outside puts you into the mood is a great way to get ready for the holiday. Outside of the movies, there are often many haunted attractions to attend as well. With many of us being in the Halloween spirit and wanting to find and experience haunted and scary things, it raises the question, what is the most haunted place in the state of Idaho this Halloween?
IDAHO STATE
NEWStalk 870

Alligator Spotted & Captured Near Pacific Northwest Canal

A man was walking his dog last Thursday in a city on the Oregon and Idaho border when he spotted what he thought was an alligator. Yes, an American alligator. The man was walking near his hometown of New Plymouth in Idaho, right next to the Oregon border around 8:30 pm last Thursday night when he spotted the alligator. He was walking his dog off SE First Avenue just south of New Plymouth, when he spotted it moving in the bushes. After spotting the gator, he decided to capture it, load it into a horse trailer, and call the Idaho Fish and Game officials.
NEW PLYMOUTH, ID
Post Register

Unsettled weather for a while

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Like ducks in a row, storms are lining up in the Pacific Ocean and all of them have their sights set on the Northwest part of the country. While neither of the storms are very strong, the important thing to remember is that they are forming and the storm killing dome of high pressure shows no signs of returning at least for the next two weeks.
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Idaho man sentenced for threatening to kill prosecutors

BOISE — Nathanael Michael West, 25, of Twin Falls, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 84 months in federal prison for three counts of mailing threatening communications, U.S. Attorney Joshua D. Hurwit announced today. In imposing his sentence, U.S. Chief District Judge David C. Nye recognized that while...
TWIN FALLS, ID
Idaho Incident News

Idaho Incident News

503
Followers
415
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT

Statewide incident news in real time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy