Idaho Wildfire alert: Norton Fire update 2022-10-25

Norton Fire September 8

Last updated: Tue, 25 Oct 2022 09:30:11

Incident is 60% contained.

The lightning caused Norton Fire started on August 1, 2022, approximately seven miles northwest of Lower Loon Creek on the Middle Fork Ranger District in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. Initial attack included 25 firefighters and two Type 1 helicopters in an attempt to catch the fire small under direct attack. Ultimately due to firefighter safety, fire behavior, and access to the fire, the direct attack strategy was changed to point protection. Fire managers utilized air resources determine management action points and assess values in the vicinity. Fire managers continue to assess the fire using remote cameras and aircraft.Norton Lookout and outbuildings have been covered with structure wrap, which reflects radiant heat and diverts embers from settling directly on the building.

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

Norton Fire from Middle Fork Peak LO Sept 7

Norton Fire 9/3 from Middle Fork Peak LO

Norton Fire August 27; 3pm

Norton Fire 8/24

Norton Fire Southern Edge Aug 19

Remote Camera Image of the Norton Fire- August 15

Norton Fire