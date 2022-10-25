ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

One in custody after Williamsport drug bust

By Justin Glowacki
WBRE
WBRE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UUxnY_0ilwvsFZ00

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man in Lycoming County they say was in possession of at least one and a half ounces of crack cocaine.

Officials say Terrance Powell, 56, from Williamsport, was arrested on October 20 during a drug bust.

Honesdale man arrested on burglary charges

Police said they approached Powell as he was exiting his car and told him to put his hands behind his back. Officers claim Powell tried to turn around as police were cuffing him and they had to take him to the ground.

Investigators said they served a warrant on his apartment and located three half-ounce to one-ounce bags of “bulk” crack cocaine, multiple bottles of oxycodone, and $800.00 cash hidden in ceiling tiles.

Officers said they were unable to locate any means of ingesting the crack cocaine leading them to determine Powell was distributing the drugs.

Powell is facing two counts of possession with intent to manufacture or deliver drugs and one count of resisting arrest.

He is being held in the Lycoming County prison on an $85,000 cash bail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBRE

Man arraigned on trafficking crack cocaine charges

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man facing charges after a package shipped from Panama was intercepted by police and discovered cocaine was hidden inside was arraigned. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Ernesto Robert Richards, 36, of Wilkes-Barre, was charged with selling crack cocaine on February 23. Richards was arraigned in Luzerne County Central Court on […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Newswatch 16

Teens charged with robbery in Lycoming County

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Three teens have been charged for a robbery on Market Street in Williamsport Monday afternoon. Police have identified the individuals as 19-year-old Nyreese Turner, 16-year-old Aajujuan Tamir Johnson, and a 13-year-old. According to police, officers were emergency dispatched to Market streets on reports of a robbery...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

Five armed men nabbed by police near school

PLAINS, Pa. — In Luzerne County, several gang members were arraigned after police discovered one loaded firearm and other weapons in a car after being called to the Wilkes-Barre Area High School campus. Five men were brought in for arraignment on felony gun charges at the Luzerne County District...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Wanted woman charged after assault on police

Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County woman is facing felony assault charges for allegedly kicking officers several times as they attempted to take her into custody. Nyema Margarite Jordan was in the front passenger seat of a vehicle police stopped on Oct. 11, according to an affidavit. The 28-year-old Jordan told officers, “I’m not that person and I’m not under any arrest,” when they confronted her with an active warrant for her arrest, police said. ...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Five armed men arrested near Luzerne County school

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two incidents in two weeks at a Luzerne County High School. Five men are behind bars after police say they were trespassing on school property with weapons and a loaded gun. Police say it happened Wednesday afternoon at Wilkes-Barre Area High School. Of the five men involved, court documents […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

4 arrested in multiple thefts at a Luzerne County Walmart

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police announce the arrest of four individuals who they say were involved in two separate thefts at Walmart in Hazle Township. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on October 8 around 4:50 p.m. troopers arrested Roberto Diaz-Dominguez 34, and Rosmery Hernandez, 45, both of Hazleton, for stealing merchandise from […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Bloomsburg man facing rape charges

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — Tuesday evening in Columbia County, officers from the Bloomsburg Police Department responded to a call on East Street on reports of an attempted assault. According to police, a man barged into a woman's home, threatened her with a knife, and told her he wanted to...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County woman hit by car pronounced dead

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County woman struck by a vehicle Tuesday night has been pronounced dead, according to the coroner’s office. The coroner tells Eyewitness News 78-year-old Dolores Krasnavage, from Hanover Township, was pronounced dead at the hospital less than an hour after a car crashed into her on the 1200 […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Mom pleads guilty to marijuana treat mishap

Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County woman was ordered to surrender her medical marijuana card after admitting she didn't keep THC-laced treats out of reach of children. That's the first time a defendant has been ordered to surrender a medical marijuana card after an arrest in Lycoming County, according to District Attorney Ryan Gardner. Heather Ann Smith, 42, pleaded guilty Monday morning to misdemeanor disorderly conduct and was ordered to...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Local man charged for grabbing cop’s taser

Williamsport, Pa. — A Cogan Station man is facing felony charges for allegedly attempting to grab a taser off the belt of a Williamsport Police Officer. Police responded to a domestic call near the 1000 block of High Street when a neighbor reported screaming on the night of Oct. 19. Officers met with Maurice Jules Thomas, according to the affidavit. The 33-year-old Thomas told police, “I didn’t do anything wrong”...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Minor arrested for allegedly threatening Muncy school on social media

Muncy, Pa. — A minor was arrested Sunday in Muncy Creek Township for allegedly making a threatening post on social media regarding the Muncy schools. State police at Montoursville say they were notified of the threat shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23. The minor allegedly made the threatening post on Yik Yak regarding the Muncy Junior/Senior High School. Police took the juvenile into custody and transferred them to juvenile...
MUNCY, PA
WBRE

Woman’s escape from alleged knife-wielding rapist

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have a man in custody they say held a knife to a woman’s throat in an attempt to rape her; however, she was able to escape. Bloomsburg police said they responded to a report of an attempted rape around 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday in the 400 block of East […]
BLOOMSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Rape, four other counts dismissed as man pleads guilty to lesser charge

Williamsport, Pa. — A South Williamsport man accused of rape pleaded guilty to indecent exposure as part of a plea deal with the Lycoming County district attorney’s office. Related reading: Woman allegedly told man ‘No’ multiple times during rape Five counts, including rape, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, strangulation, and simple assault, were dismissed as part of Caleb Michael Sanders' plea deal. The 31-year-old will serve six months probation, pay court costs, submit a DNA sample, and follow any conditions stipulated by adult probation. Sanders was charged on April 22 and held on $150,000 monetary bail. That was changed on May 19 to $35,000 monetary and once again on May 24 to $35,000 unsecured. Sanders was released on May 24 after posting bail. Docket sheet
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Suspect accused of breaking in through kid’s window to assault mom

DURYEA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have a woman in custody they say broke into a Luzerne County child’s room while they were in bed to assault her mother and mother’s friend. On October 26 around 11:30 a.m., police say they responded to a report of a stabbing in the 1200 block of Main Street […]
DURYEA, PA
NewsChannel 36

Elmira Woman Charged with Attempted Kidnapping

ELMIRA, NY (WENY) -- Elmira police arrested a woman after an alleged attempted abduction of a child. Officers responded to a reported disturbance in the area of North Main and West Water Streets in Elmira. When they arrived, a female on the scene told them another female had attempted to abduct her one-year-old child from the backseat of her car in a parking lot.
ELMIRA, NY
WBRE

Sisters accused of stabbing woman 9 times with knife

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two sisters have been arraigned on charges after being accused of stabbing a woman multiple times during a dispute police say was about their children According to the HanoverTownship Police Department, on Tuesday around 5:00 p.m. officers were called to a stabbing victim at the Hanover Village Apartment Complex. […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

911 call played during hearing for Alan Meyers

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A court hearing was held for Alan Meyers who is accused of killing 17-year-old Kassadey Matulevich back in August. Eyewitness News crews say the courtroom was filled with people wearing purple in support of Matulevich and her family. The 911 call from the night of August 27 was played […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman swipes cars with her side-by-side in alleged property dispute

Gillett, Pa. — An ongoing property dispute allegedly prompted a Gillett woman to damage vehicles at a Bradford County business, according to a police report. Pennsylvania State Police said Nicole Day, 34, damaged vehicles in the parking lot of Ridgebury Township Garage, 13278 Berwick Turnpike, on Sept. 30 around 1:40 p.m. Day allegedly intentionally hit the vehicles with her side-by-side, causing several thousand dollars of damage to the vehicles. Day was arraigned by Magesterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox on charges of criminal mischief, a felony of the third degree, and disorderly conduct. She was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility in lieu of bail.
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Three teens arrested in armed robbery investigation

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested three teens that say were involved in an armed robbery incident that occurred Monday in Williamsport. According to the Williamsport Bureau of Police Department, on Monday around 4:15 p.m. officers were called to the 1100 block of Market Street for a report of shots fired. Officers said […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Police identify infant found dead in Nanticoke home

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have identified the one-month-old girl that was found dead inside a Nanticoke home, Monday. According to Pennsylvania State Police, around 10:00 a.m. Monday troopers were called to assist the Nanticoke City Police Department with a death investigation at 167 West Green Street. PSP states the victim, Avaya Jade […]
NANTICOKE, PA
WBRE

WBRE

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy