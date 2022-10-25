ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Fetterman, Oz meet for highly anticipated Pa. Senate debate

By The Associated Press
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz will meet Tuesday night in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, for one of the most highly anticipated debates of this election year.

They are waging a fierce contest for a U.S. Senate seat that could decide control of the chamber and the future of President Joe Biden’s agenda.

Much of the focus is on Fetterman, who has spent the past several months fending off an escalating series of attacks from Oz about his health and fitness for office since a May stroke.

Tuesday’s debate could prove to be a decisive moment in a race that represents the best chance this year for Democrats to flip a Republican-held Senate seat.

