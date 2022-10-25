Read full article on original website
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new store in South CarolinaKristen WaltersNorth Charleston, SC
This South Carolina Bridge Was Named One of the World’s Most Beautiful Elevated WalkwaysKennardo G. JamesNorth Charleston, SC
SC Residents Have an Opportunity To Be on the Big Screen With This Movie StarKennardo G. JamesCharleston, SC
DDSN Announces October Commission Meeting and Listening SessionPJ@SCDDSNSummerville, SC
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersSummerville, SC
Lake Marion fishermen, boaters urged to help control the spread of invasive plants
SANTEE, S.C. — Fishermen and boaters here along Lake Marion are urged to keep an eye out for an invasive plant called Salvinia. It's spreading quickly and Santee Cooper needs your help to control it. “It’s an invasive vegetation. It’s not natural to these waters," said Santee Cooper guide...
Record fish caught in South Carolina
Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their […]
country1037fm.com
South Carolina City Makes National Geographic Top Destination List
Whether you are looking for a place to move, visit, or add to your bucket list, National Geographic has you covered. They have released their top destinations for 2023. According to CBS58, coming in at No.1 was Milwaukee, Wisconsin. They state it’s “a vibrant Great Lakes city that celebrates its cultural community as much as its breweries.” Also on the list are Alberta, Canada, Ghana, Big Bend National Park, Egypt, Switzerland, Utah, and Austria.
abcnews4.com
New development on Charleston peninsula to bring thousands of people to the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A new development is coming to the Charleston peninsula, with tens of thousands of new residents and visitors. For decades, the 189-acre magnolia site has sat empty without approval for the change. Recently, the Environmental Protection Agency approved the land for development, becoming the largest...
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Resorts In South Carolina You Must Visit
Are you looking for a list of the best resorts in South Carolina? If so, we have you covered with 15 amazing resorts below!. Whether you are looking to vacation at some of the best towns in South Carolina, ideas for the best weekend getaways, or fun South Carolina road trip ideas we have you covered! There is so much to see and do in South Carolina.
Goose Creek woman left paying for faulty solar panels after company goes bankrupt
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – ‘Going green’ is not coming with the perks it promises for a Goose Creek woman. Tina Willis said she is paying thousands of extra dollars after her solar panels stopped working, and the company she bought them from went bankrupt. She’s also not the only one in this situation. The […]
Students across South Carolina will soon be traveling on electric busses
COLUMBIA, S.C. — One hundred and forty-eight electric school buses are coming to South Carolina, thanks to $59 million from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The South Carolina Department of Education was awarded more zero-emission electric buses and funding than any other public entity in the nation on Wednesday.
Train conductor spots body near South Carolina railroad tracks
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A body was found Wednesday in North Charleston by a train conductor who noticed it near the tracks and called a co-worker, authorities said. North Charleston police were called at about 11 a.m. to investigate a body found near Meeting Street Road and Hock Avenue. A CSX Transportation employee told […]
counton2.com
FACT CHECK: Cunningham claims crime in South Carolina at all-time high, but is it really?
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham has focused some of his campaign ads on South Carolina’s national rankings for crime, education, and roads, while also promoting what he’d like to accomplish as governor. In an ad posted to YouTube on Sept. 28 called...
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina, I have put together a list of three amazing places in South Carolina that are truly beautiful but often overlooked, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't before, because they are absolutely worth your time.
a-z-animals.com
How Many Alligators Live in South Carolina?
North America is home to just two species of crocodilian; the American alligator, and the American crocodile. There are also a few pockets of spectacled caiman (another crocodilian) living in Florida. South Carolina is home to just one, the American alligator. But, just how many alligators live in South Carolina? Found as far north as North Carolina, alligators are common in many parts of coastal South Carolina, as well as other parts of the southeastern United States.
islandeyenews.com
Steeplechase Of Charleston Returns As Signature Fall Event
On the heels of last year’s stunning event, The Post and Courier is returning to host Steeplechase of Charleston presented by Hendrick Lexus Charleston, the annual world-class horse race. Five high-stake races will run at the Stono Ferry Racetrack on Sunday, November 13, 2022, in hopes of winning a portion of the $100,000 purse. In 1792, when the first steeplechase horse race took place, its owners could never have imagined the grip this event would have on the Lowcountry, and how important it is to its culture. As the last sanctioned event of the National Steeplechase Association’s season, several coveted titles are on the line. Race Director, Toby Edwards said, “Steeplechase of Charleston is a fantastic way to share the sport of horse racing with the citizens of the Lowcountry. This year Steeplechase has a much bigger purse, which is attracting several new horses and jockeys and making the race more well known beyond Charleston.” While the horse races are not taking place, guests can take advantage of the curated Merchant Market filled with the best of local artisans selling their unique products. Guests can also enjoy stage entertainment including live music and more. There will be several family-friendly activities taking place in the Family Fun Zone, as tickets for children 12 and under are free. Tailgate spots are open for purchase so you can bring a picnic to enjoy an afternoon of fun with your friends or family. Chris Zoeller, Executive Director said “Steeplechase of Charleston presents a great opportunity for The Post and Courier to share the storied history of steeplechase races while offering the community a thrilling experience. I love how the community comes together and discovers the phenomenal power of the thoroughbred horse.” Gates open for Steeplechase of Charleston at 8 a.m., with the opening ceremonies beginning at 12:30 p.m., followed shortly by the races starting at 1 p.m. Tickets for this event can be found at steeplechaseofcharleston.com with General Admission, Tailgating spots and Hospitality tents available for purchase. For guests looking for an elevated experience, Hendrick Lexus Charleston returns as the presenting sponsor and will welcome guests into the Lexus VIP Lounge. For more information about the event, please visit the website and any questions about the event can be emailed to info@steeplechaseofcharleston.com.
South Carolina is the deadliest state to drive in
(WGHP) — South Carolina is the deadliest state to be a driver in, according to a recent study by WalletHub. In the “2022’s Safest States in America” list, it is revealed that South Carolina has the most Fatalities per 100 Million Vehicle Miles of Travel of any of the 50 states. In fact, South Carolina […]
This SC Town Was Named One of the Best Small Towns in America
This SC town was named one of the "best small towns" in America.Vogue. A national publication just published a list of the "Best Small Towns in America". This list consisted of 16 towns across the country and one small town in South Carolina made the list! A few small towns in South Carolina have made similar lists made by several national publications, however, this SC town often gets overlooked! Let's take a look at the SC town that made the list as well as a few other small towns that made the cut.
charlestondaily.net
New 189-acre development will add 10K residents to the City of Charleston
The 189-acre Magnolia site located in the neck of the Charleston peninsula has been cleared for development by the Environmental Protection Agency by its removal from the National Priorities List. Over $75 million has been invested in the overall remediation of the contaminated soils in an area equal to 34 football fields.
WMBF
FIRST ALERT: NOAA predicts ‘rare triple dip’ La Niña for this upcoming winter season
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Grand Strand and Pee Dee are in store for a warm and dry winter, according to the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration, also known as NOAA. Last week, the agency released an annual winter outlook that spans the country. Meteorologist Matt Bullock explains how the...
Residents react to coyote and fox sightings
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The sightings of coyotes and foxes are increasing as we approach colder weather in South Carolina. This has some residents in Blythewood worried about their pets. According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, coyotes were first introduced to South Carolina illegally by hunters in...
This Is The Best Cheap Restaurant In South Carolina
Cheapism found the best, most affordable restaurant in each state, including this eatery in South Carolina.
country1037fm.com
Over 100-Year-Old, Largest Circus Coming to South Carolina
Looking for some fun in South Carolina this weekend? If you don’t plan to do much for Halloween then why not head to Charleston to check out the largest circus on Earth? This circus has been serving families plenty of fun for over 100 years now. Garden Bros Circus will be in West Ashley, right outside of Charleston, for a few days of Halloween weekend.
WSOC Charlotte
Mountain Valley Pipeline pulls eminent domain requests for NC extension
NORTH CAROLINA — The Mountain Valley Pipeline’s Southgate Extension, a key source for future natural gas supplies in Duke Energy Corp.’s carbon reduction proposals, has withdrawn all of its pending court cases seeking eminent domain to build the project into North Carolina. Environmental groups long opposed to...
Comments / 0