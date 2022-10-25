He goes by the Jigsaw Killer, but they should probably call him The Cat; the dude seemingly has nine lives. While the brilliant yet sadistic Jigsaw — AKA “John Kramer” — died in Saw III, he hung around via flashbacks and assorted other plot devices, through Jigsaw, the eighth film in the series. He got a momentary break from torturing people via deranged Rube Goldberg-esque death traps in Spiral: From the Book of Saw, but now it looks like Jigsaw, as played by actor Tobin Bell, will return in the upcoming tenth Saw, which is due in theaters at this time next year.

4 DAYS AGO