How Fleetwood Mac Mixed Tradition and Technology on ‘Everywhere’
If it were up to Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac's '80s may have sounded simpler. "I tend to like the traditional sound," she told Rolling Stone in 1984. "Three-part harmonies, guitar and piano. I mean, a well-played guitar is a joy forever." But Lindsey Buckingham had a slightly different idea for...
How Creedence Clearwater Revival Took Over the World
Creedence Clearwater Revival was on top of the world in 1970. Their rise to fame included a headlining performance at Woodstock, three Top 10 albums and a string of hit singles among the numerous highlights in the preceding 12 months. A steady stream of tour dates found Creedence sharing songs...
Bono Is Looking to a Huge Classic Rock Band for U2’s Next Album
Bono wants U2 to make a "noisy, uncompromising, unreasonable guitar album" after what he sees as the commercial failure of the Irish rock band's last two albums. And he's looking to a big classic rock act for the inspiration. That's what the 62-year-old singer-songwriter laid out in a new interview...
Rock pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis, singer of 'Great Balls of Fire,' dead at 87
Rock and roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis has died at 87.
The Day George Harrison Met Pattie Boyd
When George Harrison met his first wife, Pattie Boyd, and asked her to dinner, she was honest with him: She already had a boyfriend. Boyd, a 19-year-old burgeoning model, wasn't even expecting to meet the Beatles in early 1964 after she appeared in a TV commercial for Smith's crisps that was directed by Richard Lester. A few months later, Boyd attended a casting project and unintentionally got a part in the Fab Four's debut film, A Hard Day's Night, which also happened to be directed by Lester.
Listen to Bruce Springsteen’s Rendition of ‘Don’t Play That Song’
Bruce Springsteen has released his rendition of “Don’t Play That Song,” the latest offering from his upcoming album of soul covers titled Only the Strong Survive. Originally released in 1962 by Ben E. King, the tune reached No. 2 on the R&B chart and No. 11 on the Hot 100 upon its initial release. Aretha Franklin later scored a hit with her own rendition of “Don’t Play That Song,” which peaked at No. 11 on the Hot 100 and No. 1 on the R&B chart in 1970.
How Tom Petty Embraced the Future With ‘You Got Lucky’
Tom Petty's approach to songwriting was simple: Stay humble and write what you love. "I don't think that I can sit down and pick out, 'OK, another classic,' you know, or 'Everything I write is an epic,'" he said in a January 1983 interview, less than three months after the release of his fifth album with the Heartbreakers, Long After Dark. "I hate that attitude."
Hear Previously Unreleased 1972 Beach Boys Song ‘Carry Me Home’
The Beach Boys have released a previously unreleased song titled “Carry Me Home,” which was recorded in 1972, ahead of its appearance on an upcoming box set. Sail on Sailor – 1972 is an in-depth exploration of that time in the band’s history as it embraced change. It will be released on Dec. 2 in six-CD and five-LP editions, and contains newly remastered versions of 1972’s Carl and the Passions – "So Tough" and 1973’s Holland, along with unreleased outtakes, demos, live recordings and alternate versions.
Listen to Steve Perry’s New Holiday Song, ‘Maybe This Year’
Steve Perry has released his first original holiday song, "Maybe This Year." The track, which you can listen to below, is included in the deluxe edition of Perry's 2021 album, The Season. Perry had previously teased the song on his TikTok account. "I wrote the lyrical sentiment about how the...
When Billy Idol Wrote ‘White Wedding’ in 20 Minutes
It took Billy Idol just 20 minutes to write his classic song “White Wedding” after he sat in the recording studio and began thinking about his sister’s recent marriage. The former Generation X singer had recently arrived in the U.S. in 1981 to record his first solo album, although he knew the project required more material than just the songs he brought with him.
Former REO Speedwagon Bassist Gregg Philbin Has Died
Former REO Speedwagon bassist Gregg Philbin, who played on the band's first six studio albums and appeared on 1977's Live: You Get What You Play For, has died. Singer Kevin Cronin paid tribute to his former bandmate in a statement shared by the band. "No one should underestimate the Philbin Factor in the evolution of REO Speedwagon," Cronin wrote. "When Gregg left the band in 1977, he took with him the prog-leaning extended instrumental section aspect of the REO sound.
Brian Johnson Hopes for More AC/DC Music
AC/DC singer Brian Johnson said he hopes the band will reconvene to make more music. Their last outing was Power Up, released in November 2020 but completed two years earlier. It came after the veteran group’s leader, Malcolm Young, died in 2017. In a recent interview with Billboard, Johnson...
Elton John, Keith Richards & More Stars Mourn Jerry Lee Lewis After Singer’s Death At 87
Tributes poured in for rock and roll legend Jerry Lee Lewis after his death at the age of 87. The “Great Balls Of Fire” singer passed away on Oct. 28 in his Desoto County home in Mississippi with his wife Judith Coghlan by his ride, magazine Rolling Stone reported. See the tributes from stars like Elton John and Ringo Starr below.
Tobin Bell Will Return as Jigsaw in Next ‘Saw’ Film
He goes by the Jigsaw Killer, but they should probably call him The Cat; the dude seemingly has nine lives. While the brilliant yet sadistic Jigsaw — AKA “John Kramer” — died in Saw III, he hung around via flashbacks and assorted other plot devices, through Jigsaw, the eighth film in the series. He got a momentary break from torturing people via deranged Rube Goldberg-esque death traps in Spiral: From the Book of Saw, but now it looks like Jigsaw, as played by actor Tobin Bell, will return in the upcoming tenth Saw, which is due in theaters at this time next year.
ABOUT
Kool 101.7 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota.
