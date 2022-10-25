Read full article on original website
EW.com
Survivor player makes crucial merge mistake in deleted scene
First impressions are important on Survivor. But you know what is even more important? Not needlessly separating yourself from the group. Yet it appears that is exactly what one contestant did when three tribes merged onto one beach this week on Survivor 43, only we didn't see it on TV.
EW.com
Survivor 43 recap: Death of the hourglass
Survivor has had some memorable quotes over the years. It started with Sue Hawk's epic rat and snake speech on season 1's final Tribal Council. Of course, there have been others along the way. I'm obviously somewhat partial to Phillip Sheppard's "I saw you guys get a scoop of the crispy" accusation. And then there is the best thing ever said on Survivor, courtesy of the one and only Coach: "Jack and Jill. Loved it. Adam Sandler — personally, I'm a fan. It was funny, but at the same time, there was a message, and that message was hey, family comes first."
EW.com
Elie Scott told Jeanine not to use the immunity idol on Survivor 43
"I feel like I was made for Survivor. I've kind of figured out how to hack things. I feel like this is my environment. The social element of the game I knew I was going to be good at, but I'm way better than I even thought." As soon as...
intheknow.com
Toddler ‘sets dad straight’ in a hilarious phone call
This TikTok mom recorded her toddler daughter making a hilariously indignant, but totally nonsensical, phone call!. Brandy Janell (@brandyjanell4) is a TikToker and parent whose 18-month-old, Taj, has some serious attitude! Brandy loves sharing videos of the sassy toddler, including a recent video of Taj “talking” on the phone with her dad. In the hilarious video, Taj sounds truly outraged by the conversation she’s having. There’s only one catch—The toddler is speaking total nonsense!
epicstream.com
Prince Harry’s Alleged Biological Dad James Hewitt Previously Revealed Why ‘There’s No Possibility’ They Could Be Related
Prince Harry has been making headlines amid rumors that he is not biologically related to King Charles. Some trolls are convinced that Prince Harry and King Charles’ relationship is even strained because they are not related to each other. Table of contents. Prince Harry Rumored To Be Related To...
Groom Postpones Wedding After Bride-To-Be Asked His Daughter To Change Her Appearance
Handling relationships doesn’t come with a manual, but it requires two emotionally intelligent individuals to avoid having a failed union. Empathy keeps personal sentiment or cultural bias people grew up with in check, as this is a key factor leading to divorce among many partners. Recently, a bride-to-be might...
Nanny, 30, who 'really hated' her single father boss, 50, while she cared for his three children reveals they're now MARRIED after they fell madly in love over late-night texts
A nanny who 'really hated' her boss while she looked after his children has revealed they ended up having an unlikely romance, despite their 20-year age gap. Krystle Romano, 30, from New York, started working as a nanny for single father-of-three, Ben Romano, 50, who works in real estate, in October 2014.
Mum-of-two leaves her husband of 14 YEARS for a stranger she was convinced was her 'soulmate' after ONE 'magical' night at a conference - only to be ghosted by him
An Australian mother-of-two has spoken about meeting her 'soulmate' while on a work trip with her husband and the decision that saw her walk away from her marriage only to get rejected. Amanda Trenfield, who lives in Sydney, was looking to reconnect with her husband after 14 years together, which...
intheknow.com
Toddler adorably ‘reads’ book in totally made-up language
This TikTok dad recorded his adorable toddler daughter “reading” a book in complete gibberish!. Rom Dacosta (@rom_dacosta) is a TikToker and proud parent to a toddler named Aria. Rom loves sharing videos of the precocious toddler, including a hilarious recent video of Aria “reading” aloud from a book. In the sweet video, Aria reads with impressive confidence for a one-year-old. But there’s a twist! The toddler is “reading” in total gibberish.
EW.com
Patrick Duffy set to reprise role of Stephen Logan on The Bold and the Beautiful
Patrick Duffy is making his return to The Bold and the Beautiful. According to PEOPLE, the actor is now filming a reprisal of his role as Logan family patriarch Stephen Logan on the long-running CBS soap opera. He will be seen in two episodes set to air on Nov. 23 and 28, respectively.
Bride-To-Be’s Friends Can’t Hide Disdain for Potential Wedding Dress: WATCH
Bride-to-be's usually look forward to showing off their wedding dress to their friends and family. However, one woman's big dress reveal didn't go as planned when her friends couldn't hide their disdain for the gown she picked out. She excitedly wanted to film her friends' reactions as she showed off...
Wedding Guests Are Sharing The Things They Roll Their Eyes At During Weddings, And Couples Should Probably Take Some Notes On These
"This usually makes me want to quietly leave as quickly as possible."
EW.com
Jennifer Coolidge and her White Lotus season 2 costars reveal their worst vacation moments
If there's one thing The White Lotus has taught us, it's that vacations are never as perfect as you expect them to be. And that holds true for the stars of HBO's hit satire, who've experienced their fair share of nightmare situations while traveling. Ahead of The White Lotus' return...
EW.com
The Winchesters boss talks complicating things for John and Mary with those new characters
Warning: This post contains spoilers from the third episode of The Winchesters. You know the love story is underway when other people start to get involved. On the third episode of The Winchesters, fans were introduced to Betty (Andrea Londo), a police officer in Lawrence, Kansas. It was apparent from her first interaction with John (Drake Rodger) that there's some history there, but it wasn't clear just how much until she ended the episode by returning an engagement ring to him. It seems she turned down his proposal before he went off to Vietnam. And now, they've both agreed to be friends.
Woman Takes Mom on Honeymoon After Fiancé Dumps Her the Day Before the Wedding
What would you do if your fiancé/fiancée decided to leave you the day before your wedding?. Would you sulk in silence or get the best revenge? TikTok creator Lacie Gooch (@laciiiegeesrna) definitely started living her best life after tragic heartbreak. Keep reading to see how she lucked out after her fiancé called their wedding off.
Popculture
Celebrity Game Show Unceremoniously Canceled
Game shows — and especially game shows with celebrities — have become a mainstay on broadcast and cable TV, but now there will be one less star-studded competition on the air. Arena, the competitive game show that saw celebrities team up with WWE Superstars in madcap series of challenges, is now canceled. The cancellation comes with the entire shutdown of G4TV, which produced the program in partnership with WWE.
EW.com
The Black Queen ascends: House of the Dragon star Emma D'Arcy on the 'grueling' season 1 finale and Negronis
Warning: This article contains spoilers from House of the Dragon's season finale. Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cook, the two stars of House of the Dragon, gathered their friends to watch the premiere season's final two episodes Monday night in London. They collectively threw up their hands and bobbed their heads back and forth to the show's theme music as if it were some raucous rock anthem. (In fairness, to some viewers, the classic Game of Thrones banger is that.) D'Arcy, who uses they/them pronouns, admits their friend group "can be relied on to scream to the point where you miss a huge amount of the episode."
Brother Tells Sister, a Bride-To-Be, That Her Wedding Plans Are a “Knock-Off” of His Own
Sibling rivalry isn't uncommon, and it can come to a head when it's time to organize a wedding. After all, weddings are an occasion when sentiments of jealousy or insecurity might develop, both of which are the core foundation of sibling competition.
‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Series ‘1923’ Starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren Set for December Premiere (TV News Roundup)
Paramount+ announced the premiere date for Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming series “1923,” which will debut on Sunday, December 18 on the streamer in the U.S. and Canada. The series will premiere the day after on Paramount+ in the U.K. and Australia. The new series is the next installment of the “Yellowstone” origin story and introduces a new generation of Duttons, led by Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton and Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton. The series will explore the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the Mountain West — which the Duttons call home. In addition...
EW.com
How Olivia Cooke's performance in House of the Dragon made me think differently about Alicent Hightower
When I first read George R.R. Martin's Fire and Blood, I couldn't stand Alicent Hightower. On the page, Viserys Targaryen's (Paddy Considine) second wife mostly comes off like the stepmother from hell, who cares more about putting her terrible son Aegon the Elder (Tom Glynn-Carney) on the Iron Throne than respecting the role her stepdaughter Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) has as its rightful heir.
