Warning: This post contains spoilers from the third episode of The Winchesters. You know the love story is underway when other people start to get involved. On the third episode of The Winchesters, fans were introduced to Betty (Andrea Londo), a police officer in Lawrence, Kansas. It was apparent from her first interaction with John (Drake Rodger) that there's some history there, but it wasn't clear just how much until she ended the episode by returning an engagement ring to him. It seems she turned down his proposal before he went off to Vietnam. And now, they've both agreed to be friends.

