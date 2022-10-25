Read full article on original website
The following post contains spoilers for Black Adam. If you’ve avoided them so far, you must not look at social media, like, ever. Dwayne Johnson was so excited about the news, he basically spoiled it before Black Adam was even in theaters: After seemingly losing his gig as the Man of Steel four years ago in the wake of Justice League’s disastrous box-office performance, Henry Cavill is back in the DC Extended Universe as Superman.
DC Comics fans know Black Adam, but in the wider moviegoing world, he’s a very obscure character. So when people showed up this weekend for the movie in large numbers, it wasn’t necessarily the droves and droves of Black Adam fans that made the movie a hit. It was Dwayne Johnson fans, looking for the chance to see their favorite play a comic-book hero for the first time.
Star Wars’ TV slate is going great, with series like The Mandalorian, Andor, Ahsoka, and the awesome-sounding The Acolyte. Star Wars movie slate is, well, kind of in shambles. It’s been three years since the last theatrically released Star Wars film (which was The Rise of Skywalker, and we all recall how that went), and we’re still years away from seeing any new Star Wars project back on the big screen. Films have been announced, like Rian Johnson’s trilogy of movies or Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron, only to stall out in development, or get canceled completely.
He goes by the Jigsaw Killer, but they should probably call him The Cat; the dude seemingly has nine lives. While the brilliant yet sadistic Jigsaw — AKA “John Kramer” — died in Saw III, he hung around via flashbacks and assorted other plot devices, through Jigsaw, the eighth film in the series. He got a momentary break from torturing people via deranged Rube Goldberg-esque death traps in Spiral: From the Book of Saw, but now it looks like Jigsaw, as played by actor Tobin Bell, will return in the upcoming tenth Saw, which is due in theaters at this time next year.
Mike Judge has been busy lately, with the return of Beavis and Butt-Head, first in a streaming movie and then in a new TV series, both available on Paramount+. And along with Greg Daniels, his co-creator on King of the Hill, he was executive producing another animated series for Netflix called Bad Crimes — but now that series has been canceled in the middle of production, before a single episode had made it to air (or streaming).
Like many others, I have been waiting for another film as part of the Halloween movie franchise, even if it might be the end of some familiar characters. The story of Michael Myers started being told back in 1978 in John Carpenter's Halloween. From there, we saw plenty of sequels, and some were great and others not so great. Rob Zombie even developed and released his own take on Halloween and Halloween 2, both films I really enjoyed almost as much as the originals.
Well, the bad news is House of the Dragon is over for now. The hit show will return to HBO Max with a second season (and probably a lot more) down the line, but Season 1 is in the books. So if you’re looking to make the most of your HBO Max subscription in November without new episodes of HotD, here’s what to know.
