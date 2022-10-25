Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new store in South CarolinaKristen WaltersNorth Charleston, SC
This South Carolina Bridge Was Named One of the World’s Most Beautiful Elevated WalkwaysKennardo G. JamesNorth Charleston, SC
SC Residents Have an Opportunity To Be on the Big Screen With This Movie StarKennardo G. JamesCharleston, SC
DDSN Announces October Commission Meeting and Listening SessionPJ@SCDDSNSummerville, SC
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersSummerville, SC
islandeyenews.com
Letter To The Editor: No Time For Timeshares
One was by Carl Sherrill, a resident of Sonoma California, who has been part of one of the grassroots movements opposed to Pacaso in the area of California where they first started. The other was by Sarah Filosa, an employee of Pacaso, whose job title is Public Affairs Manager at...
Students across South Carolina will soon be traveling on electric busses
COLUMBIA, S.C. — One hundred and forty-eight electric school buses are coming to South Carolina, thanks to $59 million from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The South Carolina Department of Education was awarded more zero-emission electric buses and funding than any other public entity in the nation on Wednesday.
pv-magazine-usa.com
South Carolina electric co-op pursues batteries and other alternatives to a proposed gas unit
South Carolina’s Central Electric Power Cooperative will not participate in a new gas-fired generating unit that utility Santee Cooper has proposed, to replace coal-fired units at a site near Georgetown, South Carolina. Instead, Central plans to replace its share of about 1.1 GW of capacity from retiring coal units...
Local roofing company searching for two Lowcountry teachers in need of a new roof
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- A local roofing company is asking for the public’s help finding two Lowcountry teachers in need of a home improvement. Roofing USA hopes to identify teachers who need new roofs in the Charleston and Bluffton areas as part of their “Covering Our Community” initiative. “Roofs protect and shelter us through the […]
live5news.com
Dorchester County breaks ground on new business park
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County on Wednesday is breaking ground on a new 1,300-acre industrial park in Saint George. The project, about 15 years in the making, is named “Port 95 Business Park” to emphasize its location near the I-95, a main distribution route taken by imports arriving in the Port of Charleston.
Charleston City Paper
Thursday headlines: Cunningham, McMaster argue over same-sex marriage, abortion
In Wednesday’s night only gubernatorial debate between Gov. Henry McMaster and Democratic opponent Joe Cunningham, the two argued over same-sex marriage, abortion, gun laws, marijuana and more. McMaster stood firm on his position against same-sex marriage. Cunningham replied: “I don’t care who you are or who you love. I don’t think it’s government’s role to be getting in the middle of that.”
Upstate firefighters say house fires are worsening from new construction materials
Fire departments are busiest in the colder months and as that time of year is approaching here in the Upstate, local firefighters said house fires are getting more dangerous and more common.
This SC Town Was Named One of the Best Small Towns in America
This SC town was named one of the "best small towns" in America.Vogue. A national publication just published a list of the "Best Small Towns in America". This list consisted of 16 towns across the country and one small town in South Carolina made the list! A few small towns in South Carolina have made similar lists made by several national publications, however, this SC town often gets overlooked! Let's take a look at the SC town that made the list as well as a few other small towns that made the cut.
What manufacturing workers earn in South Carolina
Manufacturing has long been one of the United States’ most common occupations. During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in manufacturing everything from food to furniture to factory production parts. By June of 1979, a year the Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded […]
Woman charged with practicing medicine without a license at South Carolina living facilities
A woman has been charged with practicing medicine without a license at seven assisted living facilities in the Upstate.
James Island neighbors looking for solutions to speeding problems
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)- Cars can drive up to twice the posted speed limit on Clearview Drive on James Island according to neighbors who are seeing speeding happen too much in their neighborhood. Neighbors agree that there’s a problem and want to find a solution. “Cars speeding in and out going in excess of the […]
counton2.com
FACT CHECK: Cunningham claims crime in South Carolina at all-time high, but is it really?
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham has focused some of his campaign ads on South Carolina’s national rankings for crime, education, and roads, while also promoting what he’d like to accomplish as governor. In an ad posted to YouTube on Sept. 28 called...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina: Candidates for SC State House District 14
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — Voters in the Laurens County region are heading to the polls to decide House District 14. Republican Rep. Stewart Jones is being challenged by Democratic candidate Daniel Duncan. Duncan says he's been a truck driver for the past 10 years and a newcomer to politics.
abccolumbia.com
Rep. Clyburn and Midlands residents encourage fellow South Carolinians to vote early
ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO) — Early voting began in the state yesterday and voters are casting their ballots across South Carolina. Tuesday morning, Congressman Jim Clyburn cast his ballot in Orangeburg and encourages others in the Midlands to do so as well. “Every time I come to vote, I remember...
Republican Ellen Weaver earns endorsement from outgoing State Superintendent Molly Spearman
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s outgoing education leader on Tuesday announced her support for Republican nominee Ellen Weaver in the race for State Superintendent of Education. The endorsement comes following months of controversy because Weaver did not possess a master’s degree in education leadership, as required by state law. But she candidate worked to […]
wfxg.com
South Carolina voting website crashes on day one of early voting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WFXG) — The first day of early voting for South Carolina general elections has started with issues on the state's voting website scVOTES.gov. At this time, officials say the issues are only on the organizations website, not at polling locations. According to the Associated Press, South Carolina...
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Resorts In South Carolina You Must Visit
Are you looking for a list of the best resorts in South Carolina? If so, we have you covered with 15 amazing resorts below!. Whether you are looking to vacation at some of the best towns in South Carolina, ideas for the best weekend getaways, or fun South Carolina road trip ideas we have you covered! There is so much to see and do in South Carolina.
WIS-TV
Record number of South Carolinians cast their ballots on the first day of early voting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On the first day of early voting for the general election, a record 42,423 South Carolinians cast their ballots. This mark nearly doubled the previous single-day record for early voting set in June during the primaries. State election officials expect the boom to continue through the...
Record fish caught in South Carolina
Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their […]
thenewirmonews.com
District Five ranked as a top school district in South Carolina
Niche.com has released its 2023 Best Schools in America rankings, and Lexington-Richland School District Five was again named as a top school district in South Carolina and the number one school district in the Midlands. The district earned an “A” rating by Niche and was ranked as the number one...
