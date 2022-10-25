ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan's Island, SC

islandeyenews.com

Letter To The Editor: No Time For Timeshares

One was by Carl Sherrill, a resident of Sonoma California, who has been part of one of the grassroots movements opposed to Pacaso in the area of California where they first started. The other was by Sarah Filosa, an employee of Pacaso, whose job title is Public Affairs Manager at...
SULLIVAN'S ISLAND, SC
live5news.com

Dorchester County breaks ground on new business park

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County on Wednesday is breaking ground on a new 1,300-acre industrial park in Saint George. The project, about 15 years in the making, is named “Port 95 Business Park” to emphasize its location near the I-95, a main distribution route taken by imports arriving in the Port of Charleston.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
Charleston City Paper

Thursday headlines: Cunningham, McMaster argue over same-sex marriage, abortion

In Wednesday’s night only gubernatorial debate between Gov. Henry McMaster and Democratic opponent Joe Cunningham, the two argued over same-sex marriage, abortion, gun laws, marijuana and more. McMaster stood firm on his position against same-sex marriage. Cunningham replied: “I don’t care who you are or who you love. I don’t think it’s government’s role to be getting in the middle of that.”
CHARLESTON, SC
Kennardo G. James

This SC Town Was Named One of the Best Small Towns in America

This SC town was named one of the "best small towns" in America.Vogue. A national publication just published a list of the "Best Small Towns in America". This list consisted of 16 towns across the country and one small town in South Carolina made the list! A few small towns in South Carolina have made similar lists made by several national publications, however, this SC town often gets overlooked! Let's take a look at the SC town that made the list as well as a few other small towns that made the cut.
WCBD Count on 2

What manufacturing workers earn in South Carolina

Manufacturing has long been one of the United States’ most common occupations. During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in manufacturing everything from food to furniture to factory production parts. By June of 1979, a year the Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded […]
GEORGIA STATE
WYFF4.com

South Carolina: Candidates for SC State House District 14

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — Voters in the Laurens County region are heading to the polls to decide House District 14. Republican Rep. Stewart Jones is being challenged by Democratic candidate Daniel Duncan. Duncan says he's been a truck driver for the past 10 years and a newcomer to politics.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Republican Ellen Weaver earns endorsement from outgoing State Superintendent Molly Spearman

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s outgoing education leader on Tuesday announced her support for Republican nominee Ellen Weaver in the race for State Superintendent of Education. The endorsement comes following months of controversy because Weaver did not possess a master’s degree in education leadership, as required by state law. But she candidate worked to […]
COLUMBIA, SC
wfxg.com

South Carolina voting website crashes on day one of early voting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WFXG) — The first day of early voting for South Carolina general elections has started with issues on the state's voting website scVOTES.gov. At this time, officials say the issues are only on the organizations website, not at polling locations. According to the Associated Press, South Carolina...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Resorts In South Carolina You Must Visit

Are you looking for a list of the best resorts in South Carolina? If so, we have you covered with 15 amazing resorts below!. Whether you are looking to vacation at some of the best towns in South Carolina, ideas for the best weekend getaways, or fun South Carolina road trip ideas we have you covered! There is so much to see and do in South Carolina.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WCBD Count on 2

Record fish caught in South Carolina

Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
thenewirmonews.com

District Five ranked as a top school district in South Carolina

Niche.com has released its 2023 Best Schools in America rankings, and Lexington-Richland School District Five was again named as a top school district in South Carolina and the number one school district in the Midlands. The district earned an “A” rating by Niche and was ranked as the number one...
LEXINGTON, SC

