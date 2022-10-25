Read full article on original website
Chicago Blackhawks make a very disappointing type of trade
The Chicago Blackhawks are on a four-game winning streak in a season that may very well end up ending with one of the worst records in the league. They are enjoying it while it lasts because things could take a turn at any moment based on the roster. On Wednesday...
Yardbarker
Blackhawks Announce Goalie Plans for 4-Game Week Ahead
The Chicago Blackhawks are currently down a goalie. Petr Mrazek is on injured reserve due to a groin injury, which leaves Alex Stalock and Arvid Soderblom as the Hawks' duo in net. With four games on the schedule this week, head coach Luke Richardson revealed a tentative plan for the...
NHL
RELEASE: Blackhawks Acquire Zech for Barratt
Chicago acquires 23-year-old defenseman from Philadelphia in exchange for forward Evan Barratt. The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has acquired defenseman Cooper Zech from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for forward Evan Barratt. Zech will report to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League (AHL). Zech, 23,...
Blackhawks make a pair of minor trades
Chicago on Wednesday dealt 23-year-old defenseman Nicolas Beaudin to Montreal in exchange for 22-year-old forward Cameron Hillis. Later, the Blackhawks traded 23-year-old forward Evan Barratt to the Flyers for 23-year-old defenseman Cooper Zech.
markerzone.com
BLACKHAWKS AND FLYERS COMPLETE MINOR DEAL, CHICAGO'S SECOND TRADE OF THE DAY
Just over an hour after trading 2018 first round pick Nicolas Beaudin to the Montreal Canadiens, the Chicago Blackhawks have completed a second trade on Wednesday, this time with the Philadelphia Flyers. The Blackhawks have traded Pennsylvania native Evan Barratt to the Flyers in exchange for defenceman Cooper Zech. Barratt,...
Another Running Quarterback for the Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings have faced scrambling quarterbacks with varying degrees of success in 2022. They were embarrassed by Jalen Hurts in Week 2, but they fared better in Week 5 against Justin Fields. Now, they’ll need to show up against Kyler Murray and the Cardinals. Playing Arizona the day...
3 Chicago Bears that could follow Robert Quinn out the door
The Chicago Bears made a massive trade on Wednesday afternoon. They traded Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles for a fourth-round pick. That is a significant NFL trade for a variety of reasons. For one, the National Football League’s only remaining undefeated team just added a premier pass rusher. Quinn...
Ex-Yankees slugger could join Cardinals’ coaching staff, report says
The more things change, the more they stay the same. St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol needs a new bench coach after Skip Schumaker left Tuesday to become skipper of the Miami Marlins. That could open the door for a former Cardinals star to return home. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch...
Cardinals, 3B Nolan Arenado meet, hope to beat opt-out clock
Third baseman Nolan Arenado can leave the Cardinals next month thanks to an opt-out clause in his contract, but the
NHL
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Challenge the Oilers at Home
After winning four consecutive, Chicago takes on Edmonton at the United Center. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) Running hot on a four game win streak, the Blackhawks take on the Oilers at the United Center (TICKETS). LAST GAME. The Blackhawks...
Cardinals look poised to have another veteran farewell season
The St. Louis Cardinals had a tough season of goodbyes in 2022, and they may be gearing up to have another one in 2023. The St. Louis Cardinals said goodbye to their beloved veterans Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina at the end of the 2022 season. It was difficult for many to accept the endings of such iconic careers, and according to R.J. Anderson and Dayn Perry of CBS Sports, 2023 will bring yet another goodbye for veteran Adam Wainwright.
Yardbarker
Three Takeaways From The Panthers’ 4-2 Loss To The Blackhawks – 10/25/22
It was not the start the Florida Panthers were looking for to begin their two-game road trip. What looked like a lopsided matchup on paper, was anything but on the scoreboard. The Panthers failed themselves with a lack of execution and missed opportunities throughout the game. And as a result, they suffered a 4-2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks.
State of the NFC East: Giants rise as Eagles remain in the penthouse
After their bye, the Eagles return to action and are still the class of the NFC. Despite being idle in Week 7, the Philadelphia Eagles are still the best team in the NFC East. Some might argue that they’re the best team in the NFL. Something is in the water in Philly right now. There’s a vibe in the air as the Philadelphia Phillies are in the World Series, the Philadelphia Flyers are starting their season on a high note, and the Philadelphia Union is doing their thing in the MLS Playoffs.
NHL Odds: Red Wings vs. Bruins prediction, odds and pick – 10/27/2022
The Detroit Red Wings travel to Beantown to take on the Boston Bruins at the TD Garden for an original six showcase. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Red Wings-Bruins prediction and pick. The Red Wings are coming off a 6-2 loss to the New...
Lakers would have perfect young role player if not for this trade mistake
The Los Angeles Lakers, in their quest to get more support for their aging core, made a surprising 2020 trade, parting ways with Danny Green and the No. 28 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. This deal has come back to bite Los Angeles in ways they could not have possibly imagined.
Chicago Blackhawks hold on for their fourth straight win
The Chicago Blackhawks came into Tuesday night’s game on a three-game winning streak. They are supposed to be a rebuilding team but it is early enough in the season to enjoy this huge winning streak. They thought they’d try to extend it Tuesday against the Florida Panthers. Coming...
atozsports.com
Bears rumored to be a major factor at the trade deadline
The Chicago Bears will be a team to watch with the NFL’s November 1 trade deadline just one week away. As Chicago continues to build for the future, the team will have a few interesting decisions to make involving players that Bears fans gave grown attached to over the years. Most notably, Bears DE Robert Quinn is rumored to be a trade target for several teams around the league.
FanSided
