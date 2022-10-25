ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Yardbarker

Blackhawks Announce Goalie Plans for 4-Game Week Ahead

The Chicago Blackhawks are currently down a goalie. Petr Mrazek is on injured reserve due to a groin injury, which leaves Alex Stalock and Arvid Soderblom as the Hawks' duo in net. With four games on the schedule this week, head coach Luke Richardson revealed a tentative plan for the...
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

RELEASE: Blackhawks Acquire Zech for Barratt

Chicago acquires 23-year-old defenseman from Philadelphia in exchange for forward Evan Barratt. The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has acquired defenseman Cooper Zech from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for forward Evan Barratt. Zech will report to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League (AHL). Zech, 23,...
CHICAGO, IL
670 The Score

Blackhawks make a pair of minor trades

Chicago on Wednesday dealt 23-year-old defenseman Nicolas Beaudin to Montreal in exchange for 22-year-old forward Cameron Hillis. Later, the Blackhawks traded 23-year-old forward Evan Barratt to the Flyers for 23-year-old defenseman Cooper Zech.
CHICAGO, IL
markerzone.com

BLACKHAWKS AND FLYERS COMPLETE MINOR DEAL, CHICAGO'S SECOND TRADE OF THE DAY

Just over an hour after trading 2018 first round pick Nicolas Beaudin to the Montreal Canadiens, the Chicago Blackhawks have completed a second trade on Wednesday, this time with the Philadelphia Flyers. The Blackhawks have traded Pennsylvania native Evan Barratt to the Flyers in exchange for defenceman Cooper Zech. Barratt,...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

3 Chicago Bears that could follow Robert Quinn out the door

The Chicago Bears made a massive trade on Wednesday afternoon. They traded Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles for a fourth-round pick. That is a significant NFL trade for a variety of reasons. For one, the National Football League’s only remaining undefeated team just added a premier pass rusher. Quinn...
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Challenge the Oilers at Home

After winning four consecutive, Chicago takes on Edmonton at the United Center. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) Running hot on a four game win streak, the Blackhawks take on the Oilers at the United Center (TICKETS). LAST GAME. The Blackhawks...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Yardbarker

Three Takeaways From The Panthers’ 4-2 Loss To The Blackhawks – 10/25/22

It was not the start the Florida Panthers were looking for to begin their two-game road trip. What looked like a lopsided matchup on paper, was anything but on the scoreboard. The Panthers failed themselves with a lack of execution and missed opportunities throughout the game. And as a result, they suffered a 4-2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

FanSided

Chicago Blackhawks hold on for their fourth straight win

The Chicago Blackhawks came into Tuesday night’s game on a three-game winning streak. They are supposed to be a rebuilding team but it is early enough in the season to enjoy this huge winning streak. They thought they’d try to extend it Tuesday against the Florida Panthers. Coming...
CHICAGO, IL
atozsports.com

Bears rumored to be a major factor at the trade deadline

The Chicago Bears will be a team to watch with the NFL’s November 1 trade deadline just one week away. As Chicago continues to build for the future, the team will have a few interesting decisions to make involving players that Bears fans gave grown attached to over the years. Most notably, Bears DE Robert Quinn is rumored to be a trade target for several teams around the league.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

FanSided

