Town Center at Cobb to Host Caffeine & Octane Event, Nov. 6

Caffeine and Octane returns to Town Center at Cobb, featuring a Broncos and BMWs theme, on Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. – noon. Attendees can find the family-friendly event, which features over 1,000 unique automobiles, in the parking lot near Belk and JCPenney. Guests are encouraged to make toy donations for the MUST Ministries Toy Shop. MUST Ministries ensures that families in Cobb and Cherokee County receive toys, blankets, hats, socks, family games and much more every Christmas. Any donations attendees make are greatly appreciated. During Caffeine and Octane, the mall opens early at 11 a.m.

WHAT: Caffeine & Octane at Town Center at Cobb

North America’s largest monthly car show collects toy donations for MUST Ministries Toy Shop

WHEN: Sunday, Nov. 6

9 a.m. - noon

WHERE: Town Center at Cobb – parking lot near Belk & JCPenney

400 Ernest Barrett Pkwy

Kennesaw, GA 30144

HOW: This event is FREE and open to the public! Event is rain or shine and spaces are first come first serve to exhibit a privately-owned vehicle. For more information, please visit caffeineandoctane.com/about-caffeine-and-octane. To learn more about MUST Ministries, visit www.mustministries.org/.

