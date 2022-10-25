The crypto market is just like every other market. It is no stranger to the bull and bear market. Unlike other markets, the crypto market is further plagued with extreme volatility and instability thanks to its decentralized nature. The bear market makes it challenging to appreciate every coin in the crypto market. This bear market seems to have settled on the crypto market like a dark fog that has refused to leave. It is also responsible for increased difficulty in the crypto market. This bear market has set the record of being the longest crypto winter in history.

