Fitchburg, WI

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

MPD: Man killed in accidental shooting on McKee Road

MADISON, Wis. — A man was killed last week in an accidental shooting on Madison’s southwest side, according to local law enforcement. Madison police said they responded to the 7100 block of Mckee Road shortly before 6 p.m. Friday after getting a call that someone had accidentally fired a gun and hit another person in the process. ﻿ Once emergency...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Man dies after accidental shooting in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man has died after being accidentally shot last week at a home on Madison’s southwest side, the city’s police department reported Thursday. The MPD report stated emergency crews responded around 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21 to the home, in the 7100 block of McKee Road, and the wounded man was taken to the hospital where he later died.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Bicyclist hit by vehicle on John Nolen Dr. on Thursday morning

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 71-year-old man suffered serious injuries early Thursday morning when his bicycle collided with a vehicle on a major downtown artery, the police department reported. According to a Madison Police Dept. update, the incident happened just before 7 a.m. along John Nolen Dr., near the North...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Sergeant hurt arresting Madison man after domestic disturbance

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison Police Department sergeant was injured early Tuesday morning while trying to help arrest a man who was allegedly carrying drugs and gun. According to an MPD report later in the morning, the sergeant suffered what is believed to be a soft tissue injury and was released from a local hospital after being treated.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Plea hearing scheduled for suspect in 2008 killing of UW-Madison student

The Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry says the number of visits each month has jumped drastically in recent months, setting record numbers for the pantry. The return of a Halloween tradition with fewer pandemic concerns, could cause more concern for safety. Green burials gain interest in Dane Co., reviving thousands...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Police seek identity of man who allegedly followed jogger in Olin Park

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are working to identify a man who allegedly followed a jogger Sunday afternoon in Olin Park. The jogger told police that the man was closely following them around 1 p.m. Sunday, according to a Madison Police Department incident report. The jogger was able to move away from the man and then report the incident to police.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Fitchburg police arrest two in shots fired, rollever crash investigation

FITCHBURG, Wis. — Fitchburg police arrested two people in connection with a rollover crash and shots-fired call in a neighborhood off of Fish Hatchery Road, officials said Tuesday. A 44-year-old man faces charges of felon in possession of a firearm and endangering safety by reckless use of a firearm. A 41-year-old woman was arrested on a parole violation. Officers were...
FITCHBURG, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison police searching for multiple motorcyclists who drove recklessly

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after multiple motorcyclists were seen driving recklessly downtown. Police said the motorcyclists eluded officers in the area of West Johnson Street and North Bassett Street on Friday night. One person reported that the bikes were speeding at over 140 mph. ﻿ Police said the license plates were removed from the motorcycles before they...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

MPD: Suspects ask people to use cell phone, steal phone

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after reports of multiple phone thefts downtown. Police said the suspects approached people and asked to use their cell phones. The suspects then used the phone to steal money through a financial app or stole the device entirely. An investigation is ongoing. Police reminded people to not let anyone use their cellphone if...
MADISON, WI
WIFR

Beloit woman faces felony OWI charge

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - A woman with a history of OWI convictions was arrested early Wednesday by Rock County Sheriff’s deputies. Danielle Jester, 53, was stopped just after 2 a.m. near the intersection of Sixth Street and Olympian Boulevard. According to deputies, Jester displayed signs of impairment and after investigation, was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated.
BELOIT, WI
nbc15.com

Att. robbery at Culver’s drive-thru like the ones elsewhere, BPD says

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A string of robbery attempts at Culver’s drive-thru windows in multiple southern Wisconsin cities has now reached Beloit. On Thursday morning, the city’s police department reported on an attempted robbery the night before at the restaurant chain’s location in the 2600 block of Cranston Road. BPD officers were called to the Culver’s around 7:44 p.m., the statement continued, but it did not provide many specific details about this incident.
BELOIT, WI
nbc15.com

Brooks convicted of killing 6 with SUV in Waukesha Christmas parade

Plea hearing scheduled for suspect in 2008 killing of UW-Madison student. A plea hearing has been scheduled for this week for the man charged with allegedly killing a University of Wisconsin- Madison student in 2008.
MADISON, WI

