Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
MPD: Man killed in accidental shooting on McKee Road
MADISON, Wis. — A man was killed last week in an accidental shooting on Madison’s southwest side, according to local law enforcement. Madison police said they responded to the 7100 block of Mckee Road shortly before 6 p.m. Friday after getting a call that someone had accidentally fired a gun and hit another person in the process. Once emergency...
nbc15.com
MPD: Man dies after accidental shooting in Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man has died after being accidentally shot last week at a home on Madison’s southwest side, the city’s police department reported Thursday. The MPD report stated emergency crews responded around 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21 to the home, in the 7100 block of McKee Road, and the wounded man was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Janesville police investigating reports of gunshots on Milton Ave. overnight
Police in Janesville say they are investigating reports of gunshots heard by several people overnight.
Bicyclist killed in crash on John Nolen Dr., police investigating
Traffic is being backed up on John Nolen Dr. after a vehicle hit a bicyclist Thursday morning, according to Madison Police.
nbc15.com
MPD looking for suspect who stole sleeping victim’s wallet at Super 8 Motel
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Detectives with the Madison Police Department are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole a sleeping victim’s wallet at a Super 8 Motel back in September. MPD said on Sept. 6, a suspect entered the sleeping victim’s room around 2:30 a.m. at the Super 8...
nbc15.com
MPD: Bicyclist hit by vehicle on John Nolen Dr. on Thursday morning
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 71-year-old man suffered serious injuries early Thursday morning when his bicycle collided with a vehicle on a major downtown artery, the police department reported. According to a Madison Police Dept. update, the incident happened just before 7 a.m. along John Nolen Dr., near the North...
Beloit man arrested in connection with May shooting in Town of Rock
TOWN OF ROCK, Wis. — Rock County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Tuesday in connection with a May shooting in the Town of Rock. Officials said a 20-year-old Beloit man was involved in a shooting at Rockvale Mobile Home Park on May 8. A vehicle and multiple mobile homes were struck during the incident. Officials said that one specific person...
Arrest warrant issued for third person in deadly north Madison shooting
MADISON, Wis. — An arrest warrant has been issued for a 29-year-old Madison man in the wake of a deadly shooting on the city’s north side earlier this year. The Madison Police Department said Wednesday it is searching for Charvis Blue in connection to the July 22 shooting that left 18-year-old Laron Bynum dead. Bynum was found shot inside a...
Police: Beloit man arrested after car, mobile homes riddled with gunfire
ROCK, Wis. (WTVO) — A Beloit man was arrested on Tuesday in connection to a May shooting at Rockvale Mobile Home Park that left a car and several mobile homes riddled with bullets. Deputies were dispatched to the park, 6129 USH 51, back on May 8, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office. They located […]
nbc15.com
MPD: Sergeant hurt arresting Madison man after domestic disturbance
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison Police Department sergeant was injured early Tuesday morning while trying to help arrest a man who was allegedly carrying drugs and gun. According to an MPD report later in the morning, the sergeant suffered what is believed to be a soft tissue injury and was released from a local hospital after being treated.
nbc15.com
Plea hearing scheduled for suspect in 2008 killing of UW-Madison student
The Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry says the number of visits each month has jumped drastically in recent months, setting record numbers for the pantry. The return of a Halloween tradition with fewer pandemic concerns, could cause more concern for safety. Green burials gain interest in Dane Co., reviving thousands...
nbc15.com
Police seek identity of man who allegedly followed jogger in Olin Park
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are working to identify a man who allegedly followed a jogger Sunday afternoon in Olin Park. The jogger told police that the man was closely following them around 1 p.m. Sunday, according to a Madison Police Department incident report. The jogger was able to move away from the man and then report the incident to police.
Fitchburg police arrest two in shots fired, rollever crash investigation
FITCHBURG, Wis. — Fitchburg police arrested two people in connection with a rollover crash and shots-fired call in a neighborhood off of Fish Hatchery Road, officials said Tuesday. A 44-year-old man faces charges of felon in possession of a firearm and endangering safety by reckless use of a firearm. A 41-year-old woman was arrested on a parole violation. Officers were...
Madison police searching for multiple motorcyclists who drove recklessly
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after multiple motorcyclists were seen driving recklessly downtown. Police said the motorcyclists eluded officers in the area of West Johnson Street and North Bassett Street on Friday night. One person reported that the bikes were speeding at over 140 mph. Police said the license plates were removed from the motorcycles before they...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin woman accused of setting ex-boyfriend’s car on fire, arrested on arson charge
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people in Wisconsin were taken into custody after a woman allegedly set her ex-boyfriend’s vehicle on fire, which led to a confrontation. According to a release, around 3:30 a.m. on October 23, Madison Police Department responded to the 400 block of Parkwood Lane for a report of a vehicle on fire.
MPD: Suspects ask people to use cell phone, steal phone
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after reports of multiple phone thefts downtown. Police said the suspects approached people and asked to use their cell phones. The suspects then used the phone to steal money through a financial app or stole the device entirely. An investigation is ongoing. Police reminded people to not let anyone use their cellphone if...
WIFR
Beloit woman faces felony OWI charge
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - A woman with a history of OWI convictions was arrested early Wednesday by Rock County Sheriff’s deputies. Danielle Jester, 53, was stopped just after 2 a.m. near the intersection of Sixth Street and Olympian Boulevard. According to deputies, Jester displayed signs of impairment and after investigation, was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated.
nbc15.com
Att. robbery at Culver’s drive-thru like the ones elsewhere, BPD says
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A string of robbery attempts at Culver’s drive-thru windows in multiple southern Wisconsin cities has now reached Beloit. On Thursday morning, the city’s police department reported on an attempted robbery the night before at the restaurant chain’s location in the 2600 block of Cranston Road. BPD officers were called to the Culver’s around 7:44 p.m., the statement continued, but it did not provide many specific details about this incident.
14 years after Brittany Zimmermann’s murder, David Kahl pleads guilty
The man who killed UW-Madison student Brittany Zimmermann inside her downtown Madison apartment has admitted his guilt more than 14 years after the murder.
nbc15.com
Brooks convicted of killing 6 with SUV in Waukesha Christmas parade
Plea hearing scheduled for suspect in 2008 killing of UW-Madison student. A plea hearing has been scheduled for this week for the man charged with allegedly killing a University of Wisconsin- Madison student in 2008. Updated: 29 minutes ago. |. The Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry says the number of...
Comments / 0