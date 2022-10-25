Read full article on original website
Related
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 5.19% to $222.21 as the stock rebounds after falling Monday on China price cuts. The stock may also be higher amid overall market strength as stocks gain on earnings momentum and hopes of future Federal Reserve policy softening. Tesla is also trading...
Preview: Standard Motor Products's Earnings
Standard Motor Products SMP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-10-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Standard Motor Products will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97. Standard Motor Products bulls will hope to hear the company...
How To Trade Apple Stock Heading Into Q4 Earnings
Apple Inc AAPL is set to print fourth-quarter financial results after the market closes Thursday. The stock was sliding more than 3% heading into the event. When the tech giant printed its third-quarter results on July 27, the stock surged 3.65% over the two trading days that followed, continuing in an uptrend that topped out at $176.15 on Aug. 17.
5 Value Stocks In The Energy Sector
PDC Energy PDCE - P/E: 5.68. PDC Energy saw an increase in earnings per share from 3.66 in Q1 to $5.11 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.06%, which has increased by 0.08% from last quarter's yield of 1.98%. Ranger Oil has reported Q2 earnings per...
Recap: Altria Group Q3 Earnings
Altria Group MO reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Altria Group missed estimated earnings by 1.54%, reporting an EPS of $1.28 versus an estimate of $1.3. Revenue was up $351.00 million from the same...
5 Best Dow Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
This mini-portfolio of Dow dividend stocks is well-positioned to generate income and deliver outperformance in tempestuous market times.
Dow Jumps Over 300 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply
U.S. stocks traded mostly higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 300 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 1.02% to 32,160.81 while the NASDAQ fell 0.18% to 11,179.07. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.52% to 3,879.26. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 2%...
PreMarket Prep Charts Coca-Cola's Q3 Earnings Pop: 'Be Aware Of Any Multiple Contractions'
The price action in an issue during premarket trading following an earnings announcement can often provide clues to how an issue may trade during the regular session. That was the case with Coca-Cola Co KO, which is Tuesday's PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Street Leans Long Into Coke's Report:...
Why Nvidia Stock Is Surging After Hours
NVIDIA Corp NVDA shares are trading higher in Wednesday's after-hours session after Meta Platforms Inc META raised its capital expenditures outlook, citing increased data center spending. Meta said it now expects 2022 capex to be in the range of $32 billion to $33 billion, updated from previous guidance of $30...
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About UserTesting
Analysts have provided the following ratings for UserTesting USER within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for UserTesting. The company has an average price target of $6.7 with a high of $9.00 and a low of $4.50.
3 REITs with the Most Reliable Dividends
The two essential characteristics of income stocks investors look for when considering a purchase of real estate investment trusts (REITs) are safety and reliability of the dividend. Safety means that the dividend is well covered by the company’s funds from operation. Reliability speaks to the history of dividend payments. Are...
8x8: Q2 Earnings Insights
8x8 EGHT reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. 8x8 beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.05 versus an estimate of $0.04. Revenue was up $35.83 million from the same period last...
World Fuel Servs: Q3 Earnings Insights
World Fuel Servs INT reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. World Fuel Servs beat estimated earnings by 4.69%, reporting an EPS of $0.67 versus an estimate of $0.64. Revenue was up $7.31 billion from...
Recap: Pinterest Q3 Earnings
Pinterest PINS reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Pinterest beat estimated earnings by 83.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.06. Revenue was up $51.62 million from the same period last...
McGrath RentCorp: Q3 Earnings Insights
McGrath RentCorp MGRC reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. McGrath RentCorp beat estimated earnings by 6.84%, reporting an EPS of $1.25 versus an estimate of $1.17. Revenue was up $27.24 million from the same...
Recap: Anywhere Real Estate Q3 Earnings
Anywhere Real Estate HOUS reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Anywhere Real Estate missed estimated earnings by 14.71%, reporting an EPS of $0.58 versus an estimate of $0.68. Revenue was down $378.00 million from...
Texas Roadhouse: Q3 Earnings Insights
Texas Roadhouse TXRH reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 04:03 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Texas Roadhouse beat estimated earnings by 4.49%, reporting an EPS of $0.93 versus an estimate of $0.89. Revenue was up $124.36 million from the same...
Socket Mobile: Q3 Earnings Insights
Socket Mobile SCKT reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Socket Mobile missed estimated earnings by 466.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.11 versus an estimate of $0.03. Revenue was down $2.59 million from the same...
Recap: Travere Therapeutics Q3 Earnings
Travere Therapeutics TVTX reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Travere Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 14.61%, reporting an EPS of $-0.76 versus an estimate of $-0.89. Revenue was down $14.72 million from the same...
Recap: United States Steel Q3 Earnings
United States Steel X reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 04:17 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. United States Steel beat estimated earnings by 1.04%, reporting an EPS of $1.95 versus an estimate of $1.93. Revenue was down $761.00 million from...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
102K+
Followers
177K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0