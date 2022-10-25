Read full article on original website
Black River Falls Area Airport Commission Honors Stoker
The Black River Falls Area Airport Commission recently presented Norm Stoker with a service award in grateful appreciation of Norm’s 27 Years of outstanding dedication and service to the Black River Falls Area Airport Commission. The airport is a joint effort between the City of Black River Falls and...
Neillsville City Council Update
The Neillsville City Council approved closing a portion of a street for the Neillsville Optimist Club. The Council approved to close Court Street from E. Fourth Street to E. Fifth Street for their annual Children’s Christmas Party on December 10, 2022 from 11:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. in conjunction with the CART Center. The Council also approved to appoint Jessica Elmhorst as a member of the Tourism Commission to fill the unexpired term of Diane Kren. City Clerk Rex Roehl presented a League of Wisconsin Municipalities magazine article-“Change State Law to Save PEG Channels”. The article states unless Wisconsin law is changed “Public, Education and Government (PEG)” access channels for most municipal use of cable TV will end. Mayor Dewey Poeschel read the minutes of the October 11, 2022 meeting of the Beautification Committee regarding: 1) discussion on and approved the purchase of eight (8) five-foot benches, color-gray and slate for the Town Square Park from B&B Outdoor Furniture, 2) discussion on and approved flower choices for the hanging baskets and pots for 2023, 3) discussion on and approved the Winter banner idea, 4) discussion on and referral of the Military Banner Program to the City Attorney for review, 5) discussion on Fall decorations and decorating and 6) discussion on and approved the purchase of a gift certificate for Jim Wetzel for Fall decorations. Council Member Julie Counsell reported on the October 11 and 20, 2022 meetings of the Personnel Committee regarding: 1) a closed session on reviewing and interviewing a candidate for the City Custodian position-adjourned in closed session; 2) a closed session on Police Union contract negotiations and non-union employees, 3) reconvening into open session, 4) recommendation to accept the Neillsville Professional Police Association WPPA-LEER Police Union contract 2023-2024 as negotiated, 5) recommend that the Wage Schedule for 2023 as adopted by the Finance Committee for budgetary purposes be amended and 6) directed the City Clerk to prepare the necessary Budget Line and Category changes as affected by the Amended Wage Schedule for 2023 as adopted.
Dr. Gary Janssen Retires
Congratulations to Dr. Gary Janssen on his retirement from the Clark County Board of Health & the Health Department's Medical Advisor role. They sincerely appreciate his 30+ years of service with Clark County. He has dedicated countless hours to advocate for improved health outcomes for the residents of Clark County. His commitment, leadership, and support of Public Health have been at the forefront of his tenure.
Kahl Is Found Guilty In Zimmermann Murder
The man who killed UW-Madison student Brittany Zimmermann more than 14 years ago was found guilty of homicide on Thursday morning. David Kahl returned to a Dane Co. courtroom where he was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide following a plea deal with prosecutors. Not long after finding Kahl guilty, Judge Chris Taylor handed down the mandatory life sentence and set a new hearing date to determine if he will ever have the opportunity for extended supervision. As part of his arrangement with the Dane Co. District Attorney’s Office, prosecutors agreed to recommend for him to be eligible for the extended supervision after 20 years of incarceration. Prosecutors later reiterated they, along with Kahl’s attorney, would be recommending that sentence during the Jan. 12, 2023, sentencing hearing. Zimmermann’s aunt Kimberly Heeg did speak during Thursday’s hearing, decrying the defense’s request for full sentencing right away, calling the reasoning for it, “nothing short of obnoxious.” “We have a family have had nothing but torture for 14 years while he did his soul searching to decide to come clean,” she continued, adding she and her family hope Kahl stays locked up for good. Kahl had pleaded not guilty in July of 2021 for death of Brittany Zimmermann, who investigators say was stabbed and strangled. The 21-year-old from Marshfield was studying Medical Microbiology and Immunology at the time. In the criminal complaint, detectives say Kahl, who lived about a mile from Zimmermann’s apartment on the 500 block of Doty Street, was panhandling for money on April 2, 2008. They said he made a loop, approaching four different people over the course of 50 minutes.
