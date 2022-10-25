Read full article on original website
The Number One Halloween Attraction In The State Is In Ocean County, NJ
The clock is ticking if you're looking to get in on some Halloween fun. My wife and I were just talking yesterday as we took a walk down the boardwalk that not only did October fly by, but we did next to nothing to celebrate the Halloween season. It was...
This Beautiful Town Has Been Named The Family-Friendliest In New Jersey
Despite the nationwide reputation New Jersey has, we are actually a pretty nice place, and there is one particular town that is even nicer than the rest, at least according to a published report. No matter where you go in the Garden State, you are going to run into nice...
This NJ bridge is the widest highway bridge in the entire world
As I drove from my home in Monmouth County to New York City the other night, it occurred to me that I have done that drive so many times that I barely pay attention anymore. You know those drives that are so familiar to you that you do them by rote to the point where you could probably do it blindfolded?
Yum! The Best Sliders in New Jersey are Maybe the Best in America
A fond memory I have of sliders goes back to when my son Zach was little, we would go on weekends and get a "crave case" at White Castle. We would stay up late and watch movies and SNL and enjoy the onions and slide 'em right down lol it is a fantastic memory and we both enjoyed those "slider" weekends.
Jaws In Concert Swimming To 3 New Jersey Cities This Weekend
Who knew there would ever be a shark in New Jersey that you would want to encounter?. According to News12.com, one of the most famous sharks is coming to three cities in the Garden State for a pretty cool performance this upcoming weekend!. Introducing Jaws in Concert! *Cue creepy Jaws...
Stunning New Jersey Town Makes National Best Winter Getaway List
No one could ever doubt that New Jersey is one of the top summer destinations in the whole nation, but we are apparently a hot spot in the winter as well. According to a major website, New Jersey is home to one of the top 10 winter destinations as well. Country Living has come up with a list of the best towns to head to for an awesome winter getaway, and a great New Jersey town has made the list.
Did You Know These Favorite Halloween Candies Are From New Jersey?
You learn something new every day. Halloween is quickly approaching, and chances are you're buying candy to pass out to trick-or-treaters (or eat when no one is looking, no judgement). We've all heard about New Jersey's favorite and least favorite candies, but what about the goodies that were made here in the Garden State?
njgamblingsites.com
New Jersey Online Gambling Loses 2 Sites in 8 Days
Perhaps because New Jersey online gambling sites are entry points for most US operators who test their betting mettle here, shutdowns aren’t a huge surprise. However, two within eight days? That does require a doubletake. On Oct. 17, Fubo Sportsbook ceased operations “effective immediately.”. Today, Vie.gg ended its...
Bear Encounters Triple In New Jersey, It Is About To Get Worse
It was a controversial move when Gov. Phil Murphy ended New Jersey’s bear hunt. It's no conscience that encounters have more than tripled this year and it's about to ramp up. Why? This is the most active time for our friend the black bear since they're filling up on food to prepare for a long winter’s nap.
This New Jersey City Is One Of The Top Ten Halloween Towns In The Country
With less than a week until Halloween, it's crunch time. Time to get the candy ready if you haven't done so already, put the final touches on your costume, and of course nail down your plans. Every year, my group of friends and I get together and have a huge...
BuyBuy Baby to close 1 of its N.J. stores
Retailer BuyBuy Baby is closing one of its New Jersey locations. The company’s Princeton store at 601 Nassau Park Blvd. is expected to shutter in December, although an exact date has yet to be determined, a store employee told NJ Advance Media. The popular baby products chain is operated...
The Betrayal! Toll Prices On Major New Jersey Highways Are Increasing!
Prediction: No one will want to drive by the end of 2022. Gas prices continue to kill the inner lining of our wallets and when you add the cost of car maintenance, upkeep and tolls, working from home is looking better and better. Or maybe a company car or credit...
This New Jersey Milkshake is one of the Best in the Entire Country
These are out of control. This is definitely a good thing. To draw a comparison, we have all seen the crazy, but delicious Bloody Mary concoctions on menus across the country. One that comes to mind, is a huge viral video, of this person at a bar ordering a Bloody Mary with a whole chicken attached to it, I don’t think I’ve seen this before.
Four $50k winning Powerball tickets sold in New Jersey, jackpot now $800 million
Nobody won the jackpot in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, but five $50,000 tickets were sold across New Jersey. The jackpot for Saturday’s drawing is now $800 million. Four New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn for the Wednesday, October 26, drawing winning the $50,000 second-tier prize. Those tickets were sold at the following locations: Atlantic County: Boom Food Mart, 36-01 Ventnor Ave., Atlantic City; Bergen County: Krauser’s Food Store, 109 West Pleasant Ave., Maywood; Cape May County: Acme Market Store #3835, 2087 Shore Rd., Ocean View; and, Passaic County: Market Street Shell, The post Four $50k winning Powerball tickets sold in New Jersey, jackpot now $800 million appeared first on Shore News Network.
Jersey Shore Towns Where Real Estate Has Calmed Down
The housing market was in pure chaos. Homes were selling for $50,000+ their market value and would remain on the market for a week or less. It has been a seller's market, not a buyer's market. If you are in the market to buy a new home, I finally have...
NJ’s shoes-off households need to get a grip and grow up (Opinion)
It’s as divisive as pork roll vs Taylor ham. As divisive as whether Central Jersey is a myth. The shoes-off household vs. the shoes-on household. Surely these Capulets and Montagues can never commingle. A funny hour broke out on our show Tuesday (Deminski & Doyle, NJ 101.5 weekdays 2...
Murphy promised a COVID response review, where is it?
Nearly 35,000 deaths are blamed on COVID-19 in New Jersey. For month, Gov. Phil Murphy has repeatedly promised a review of the state's response to the pandemic, but it is unclear if that review has even begun. On Tuesday, Murphy was asked for a status report. After some hesitation, he...
New Jersey’s Most Popular Hairstyle For 2022 Has Been Revealed
One thing we all know New Jersey is famous for is our hair. Over the years we have liked it big, and we weren't shy about the hair spray. Did you ever wonder what the top hairstyle in the state is?. There have been so many unfortunate hairdos over the...
2 N.J. school districts got $2.3M to buy electric buses
Two South Jersey school districts will receive a combined $2.3 million to purchase electric school buses as part of a federal program, officials announced Wednesday. The funds — provided through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) new Clean School Bus Program rebate competition — originate from President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and are meant to help school districts in low-income, rural and Tribal communities purchase zero-emission and low-emission school buses.
42 charged across 6 counties in New Jersey drug, firearm bust
Dozens of New Jersey residents, including several convicted felons, have been charged federally in connection with five investigations conducted by federal, state, and local authorities. Philip Sellinger, U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey, announced the criminal charges on Wednesday, noting the most recent round of arrests had occurred...
