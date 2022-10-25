Read full article on original website
Analyst Ratings for Bumble
Bumble BMBL has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 8 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Bumble has an average price target of $30.88 with a high of $39.00 and a low of $23.00.
Expert Ratings for Livent
Over the past 3 months, 8 analysts have published their opinion on Livent LTHM stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Where UserTesting Stands With Analysts
Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on UserTesting USER stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
5 Best Dow Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
This mini-portfolio of Dow dividend stocks is well-positioned to generate income and deliver outperformance in tempestuous market times.
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 5.19% to $222.21 as the stock rebounds after falling Monday on China price cuts. The stock may also be higher amid overall market strength as stocks gain on earnings momentum and hopes of future Federal Reserve policy softening. Tesla is also trading...
Preview: Standard Motor Products's Earnings
Standard Motor Products SMP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-10-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Standard Motor Products will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97. Standard Motor Products bulls will hope to hear the company...
Verizon Stock Plunges As Customers Switch To AT&T, Telus: Here's What's Happening
Verizon Communications Inc VZ gapped down about 4% to start Friday’s session and continued to slide almost 3% intraday after printing a third-quarter earnings beat. For the quarter, the New York-based company lost 189,000 monthly subscribers after hiking charges to include additional fees in June, which may have contributed to the bearish reaction.
Dow Jumps Over 300 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply
U.S. stocks traded mostly higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 300 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 1.02% to 32,160.81 while the NASDAQ fell 0.18% to 11,179.07. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.52% to 3,879.26. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 2%...
Recap: United States Steel Q3 Earnings
United States Steel X reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 04:17 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. United States Steel beat estimated earnings by 1.04%, reporting an EPS of $1.95 versus an estimate of $1.93. Revenue was down $761.00 million from...
Credit Suisse Maintains Neutral Rating for Seagate Tech Hldgs: Here's What You Need To Know
Credit Suisse has decided to maintain its Neutral rating of Seagate Tech Hldgs STX and lower its price target from $65.00 to $60.00. Shares of Seagate Tech Hldgs are trading down 0.09% over the last 24 hours, at $53.34 per share. A move to $60.00 would account for a 12.49%...
How to Buy Verizon and Its 7.5% Dividend Yield With Low Risk
Shares of Verizon (VZ) are not seeing the reaction to its earnings report that AT&T (T) did when the latter rallied more than 10% at one point on Thursday. Verizon shares instead are moving lower on Friday, falling about 5% after its disappointing quarter. Earnings fell 7% year over year...
Expert Ratings for Eagle Materials
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Eagle Materials EXP within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $138.2 versus the current price of Eagle Materials at $120.12, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5...
Apple: Q4 Earnings Insights
Apple AAPL reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Apple beat estimated earnings by 2.38%, reporting an EPS of $1.29 versus an estimate of $1.26. Revenue was up $6.79 billion from the same period last...
Expert Ratings for Vertiv Holdings
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Vertiv Holdings VRT stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
How To Trade Apple Stock Heading Into Q4 Earnings
Apple Inc AAPL is set to print fourth-quarter financial results after the market closes Thursday. The stock was sliding more than 3% heading into the event. When the tech giant printed its third-quarter results on July 27, the stock surged 3.65% over the two trading days that followed, continuing in an uptrend that topped out at $176.15 on Aug. 17.
Houlihan Lokey: Q2 Earnings Insights
Houlihan Lokey HLI reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Houlihan Lokey beat estimated earnings by 12.26%, reporting an EPS of $1.19 versus an estimate of $1.06. Revenue was down $47.73 million from the same...
Analyst Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific
Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
Recap: First Solar Q3 Earnings
First Solar FSLR reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 04:10 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. First Solar missed estimated earnings by 70.37%, reporting an EPS of $-0.46 versus an estimate of $-0.27. Revenue was up $45.43 million from the same...
Recap: Travere Therapeutics Q3 Earnings
Travere Therapeutics TVTX reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Travere Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 14.61%, reporting an EPS of $-0.76 versus an estimate of $-0.89. Revenue was down $14.72 million from the same...
5 Value Stocks In The Energy Sector
PDC Energy PDCE - P/E: 5.68. PDC Energy saw an increase in earnings per share from 3.66 in Q1 to $5.11 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.06%, which has increased by 0.08% from last quarter's yield of 1.98%. Ranger Oil has reported Q2 earnings per...
