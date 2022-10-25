ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys Make Rare Uniform Decision For Sunday's Game

The Dallas Cowboys will be sporting a rare look for Sunday's home game against the Bears. According to ESPN's Todd Archer, "The Cowboys will wear their navy jerseys with silver pants Sunday against Chicago at AT&T Stadium. A rarity for a non-holiday/primetime game." Dallas' home whites were once unheard of...
Aaron Judge’s Yankees future draws brutally honest take from CC Sabathia

Aaron Judge’s future is one of the biggest storylines of the upcoming MLB offseason. Will Judge. who just authored one of the most dominant seasons in franchise history, remain with the New York Yankees? Or will the talented slugger seek a payday elsewhere? While no one knows for sure what Aaron Judge will do, it’s […] The post Aaron Judge’s Yankees future draws brutally honest take from CC Sabathia appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Phillies mulling this Bryce Harper move ahead of World Series with Astros

The Philadelphia Phillies have run the gauntlet of the National League playoffs and reached the World Series. They will need all the advantages they can get against a strong Houston Astros team. One way to do this is to maximize the lineup by making a tweak involving their best hitter, Bryce Harper. According to Jon […] The post Phillies mulling this Bryce Harper move ahead of World Series with Astros appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lance McCullers Jr. drops truth bomb on Astros’ status as a dynasty

The Houston Astros are back in the World Series for the fourth time in the last six years, bringing on talks that the Astros could potentially achieve dynasty status if they get the job done against the Philadelphia Phillies. Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers had an honest take on whether or not he thinks the Astros are a dynasty, suggesting that there is still work to be done but it’s impossible to ignore the franchise’s dominance of late.
‘I don’t think I was treated right’: Phillies’ Dave Dombrowski reveals true feelings on Red Sox firing before World Series

John Henry has shown over his run as owner of the Boston Red Sox that he is not one to shy away from making sudden moves. He did just that in Sept. 2019 when he relieved Dave Dombrowski from his duties as the team’s president of baseball operations. This call came a day after the […] The post ‘I don’t think I was treated right’: Phillies’ Dave Dombrowski reveals true feelings on Red Sox firing before World Series appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Giants shoot down reports of all-out Aaron Judge pursuit

With the New York Yankees no longer in contention for the World Series, the main storyline surrounding the franchise is the future of Aaron Judge. After failing to lock him down ahead of the season, an all-out bidding war figures to take place during the offseason. At the forefront of his market is believed to be the San Francisco Giants. After reports emerged suggesting the Giants would not be outbid in their pursuit of Judge, one SF staffer has shot down those claims.
MLB Odds: 2022 World Series cheat sheet

With the 2022 World Series set to get going Friday night, now is the best time to get familiar with what FanDuel has to offer. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a 2022 World Series cheat sheet. The Philadelphia Phillies defeated the San Diego Padres in...
Phillies’ Aaron Nola reveals hilarious moment Rob Thomson told him he’s starting Game 1 of World Series

When Ranger Suarez secured the final out of the NLCS against the San Diego Padres, every single Philadelphia Phillies player celebrated on the field in jubilation. But for Phillies manager Rob Thomson, he was already looking ahead to planning for the World Series. Thomson announced on Wednesday that Aaron Nola will take the mound for […] The post Phillies’ Aaron Nola reveals hilarious moment Rob Thomson told him he’s starting Game 1 of World Series appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Justin Turner’s heartfelt message to Dodgers fans after playoff collapse

The Los Angeles Dodgers season ended much earlier than many people expected. They won a franchise record 111 games during the regular season. That is tied with the 1954 Cleveland Indians for the fourth most in the history of Major League Baseball. Yet, the Dodgers were eliminated by their hated little brothers to the south, […] The post Justin Turner’s heartfelt message to Dodgers fans after playoff collapse appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Astros make Justin Verlander decision for Game 1 of World Series vs. Phillies

The Houston Astros are looking to reestablish themselves as the champions of baseball in their upcoming World Series matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Their decision regarding Justin Verlander for Game 1 of the series could end up determining whether or not they get their quest to win a title off on the right foot. Verlander […] The post Astros make Justin Verlander decision for Game 1 of World Series vs. Phillies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2022 World Series schedule: Phillies vs. Astros dates, game times, odds, TV channel, Fall Classic live stream

The 2022 World Series matchup is set: It will be the Houston Astros vs. the Philadelphia Phillies in the Fall Classic starting Friday. The Astros were the No. 1 seed in their side of the bracket and steamrolled their way to the American League pennant. Houston is a flawless 7-0 to start these playoffs and capped off an ALCS sweep of the Yankees on Sunday night in The Bronx. They will host Games 1 and 2 of the World Series on Friday and Saturday at Minute Maid Park.
Cardinals’ Adam Wainwright makes decision on 2023 season

The St. Louis Cardinals are saying goodbye to legends like Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina. One of the Cardinals’ other veteran legends, Adam Wainwright, isn’t going anywhere yet. According to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Wainwright is returning to the Cardinals next season. “Adam Wainwright will be returning to [the Cardinals] for the 2023 […] The post Cardinals’ Adam Wainwright makes decision on 2023 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
