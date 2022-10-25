Read full article on original website
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
World Series picks, predictions: Why Philadelphia Phillies will defeat Houston Astros
Who will win the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros?. The Phillies are underdogs to win the Fall Classic over the Astros, according to Tipico Sportsbook, which has Philadelphia at +162 and Houston at -190 to be the World Series champion. Some MLB writers detail why they...
RUMOR: Yankees’ Brian Cashman, Aaron Boone decisions won’t please New York fans
The New York Yankees’ most recent postseason loss to the Houston Astros is the one that might sting the most. Aaron Judge’s historic season is over and he is now a free agent. Fans are furious with general manager Brian Cashman and manager Aaron Boone. According to Andy...
Cowboys Make Rare Uniform Decision For Sunday's Game
The Dallas Cowboys will be sporting a rare look for Sunday's home game against the Bears. According to ESPN's Todd Archer, "The Cowboys will wear their navy jerseys with silver pants Sunday against Chicago at AT&T Stadium. A rarity for a non-holiday/primetime game." Dallas' home whites were once unheard of...
Aaron Judge’s Yankees future draws brutally honest take from CC Sabathia
Aaron Judge’s future is one of the biggest storylines of the upcoming MLB offseason. Will Judge. who just authored one of the most dominant seasons in franchise history, remain with the New York Yankees? Or will the talented slugger seek a payday elsewhere? While no one knows for sure what Aaron Judge will do, it’s […] The post Aaron Judge’s Yankees future draws brutally honest take from CC Sabathia appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Phillies Announce Starting Pitcher For Game 1 Of World Series
The Philadelphia Phillies are back in the World Series for the first time in 13 years. They'll take on the Houston Astros in Game 1 on Friday. It will be Aaron Nola getting the start for Philadelphia in that game, a decision confirmed by manager Rob Thomson on Wednesday. Nola...
Phillies mulling this Bryce Harper move ahead of World Series with Astros
The Philadelphia Phillies have run the gauntlet of the National League playoffs and reached the World Series. They will need all the advantages they can get against a strong Houston Astros team. One way to do this is to maximize the lineup by making a tweak involving their best hitter, Bryce Harper. According to Jon […] The post Phillies mulling this Bryce Harper move ahead of World Series with Astros appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Podcast: Astros, Phillies World Series Rooted in Destiny
Lauren Amour, Kade Kistner, Ben Silver and Inside the Astros own Kenny Van Doren discuss the upcoming World Series pitting the Philadelphia Phillies against the Houston Astros.
David Stearns linked to Mets, Astros after shocking Brewers decision
David Stearns made a shocking decision early Thursday morning to step down as the Milwaukee Brewers President of Baseball Operations. Stearns played a big role in helping the Brewers reemerge as a top contender in the National League Central, but after the Brewers missed the 2022 playoffs, Stearns decided to move on.
World Series bats, including Bryce Harper's, made by King of Prussia company
"There's Stubbs, Marsh, Harper, Stott, Hoskins, Bohm, those are Phillies that have swung or will swing or bats," said Jared Smith, CEO of Victus Sports. and yes, Bryce Harper is also on that list.
Lance McCullers Jr. drops truth bomb on Astros’ status as a dynasty
The Houston Astros are back in the World Series for the fourth time in the last six years, bringing on talks that the Astros could potentially achieve dynasty status if they get the job done against the Philadelphia Phillies. Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers had an honest take on whether or not he thinks the Astros are a dynasty, suggesting that there is still work to be done but it’s impossible to ignore the franchise’s dominance of late.
Astros’ Justin Verlander set to achieve insane World Series feat accomplished only by Roger Clemens
The Houston Astros are back in the World Series. Following another World Series defeat, they are eager to win it all again. Justin Verlander is leading the way for them on the mound following an unreal season. Verlander is likely going to win the Cy Young Award after posting a...
‘I don’t think I was treated right’: Phillies’ Dave Dombrowski reveals true feelings on Red Sox firing before World Series
John Henry has shown over his run as owner of the Boston Red Sox that he is not one to shy away from making sudden moves. He did just that in Sept. 2019 when he relieved Dave Dombrowski from his duties as the team’s president of baseball operations. This call came a day after the […] The post ‘I don’t think I was treated right’: Phillies’ Dave Dombrowski reveals true feelings on Red Sox firing before World Series appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Giants shoot down reports of all-out Aaron Judge pursuit
With the New York Yankees no longer in contention for the World Series, the main storyline surrounding the franchise is the future of Aaron Judge. After failing to lock him down ahead of the season, an all-out bidding war figures to take place during the offseason. At the forefront of his market is believed to be the San Francisco Giants. After reports emerged suggesting the Giants would not be outbid in their pursuit of Judge, one SF staffer has shot down those claims.
MLB Odds: 2022 World Series cheat sheet
With the 2022 World Series set to get going Friday night, now is the best time to get familiar with what FanDuel has to offer. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a 2022 World Series cheat sheet. The Philadelphia Phillies defeated the San Diego Padres in...
Phillies’ Aaron Nola reveals hilarious moment Rob Thomson told him he’s starting Game 1 of World Series
When Ranger Suarez secured the final out of the NLCS against the San Diego Padres, every single Philadelphia Phillies player celebrated on the field in jubilation. But for Phillies manager Rob Thomson, he was already looking ahead to planning for the World Series. Thomson announced on Wednesday that Aaron Nola will take the mound for […] The post Phillies’ Aaron Nola reveals hilarious moment Rob Thomson told him he’s starting Game 1 of World Series appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Justin Turner’s heartfelt message to Dodgers fans after playoff collapse
The Los Angeles Dodgers season ended much earlier than many people expected. They won a franchise record 111 games during the regular season. That is tied with the 1954 Cleveland Indians for the fourth most in the history of Major League Baseball. Yet, the Dodgers were eliminated by their hated little brothers to the south, […] The post Justin Turner’s heartfelt message to Dodgers fans after playoff collapse appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Astros make Justin Verlander decision for Game 1 of World Series vs. Phillies
The Houston Astros are looking to reestablish themselves as the champions of baseball in their upcoming World Series matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Their decision regarding Justin Verlander for Game 1 of the series could end up determining whether or not they get their quest to win a title off on the right foot. Verlander […] The post Astros make Justin Verlander decision for Game 1 of World Series vs. Phillies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2022 World Series schedule: Phillies vs. Astros dates, game times, odds, TV channel, Fall Classic live stream
The 2022 World Series matchup is set: It will be the Houston Astros vs. the Philadelphia Phillies in the Fall Classic starting Friday. The Astros were the No. 1 seed in their side of the bracket and steamrolled their way to the American League pennant. Houston is a flawless 7-0 to start these playoffs and capped off an ALCS sweep of the Yankees on Sunday night in The Bronx. They will host Games 1 and 2 of the World Series on Friday and Saturday at Minute Maid Park.
Cardinals’ Adam Wainwright makes decision on 2023 season
The St. Louis Cardinals are saying goodbye to legends like Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina. One of the Cardinals’ other veteran legends, Adam Wainwright, isn’t going anywhere yet. According to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Wainwright is returning to the Cardinals next season. “Adam Wainwright will be returning to [the Cardinals] for the 2023 […] The post Cardinals’ Adam Wainwright makes decision on 2023 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
