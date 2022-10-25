ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

AARP Arkansas hosting ShredFest to provide free document shredding services

By Ryan Turbeville
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vPw4V_0ilwtV4Y00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansans looking for a way to get rid of old records will have an option this weekend to do so in a secure way that won’t put their information at risk.

As part of ongoing efforts to help consumers avoid falling victim to identity theft, AARP Arkansas is partnering with Rock Solid Shredding to host the “ShredFest” event.

DOJ investigating Mike Lindell over potential identity theft, damage to protected computer

Starting at 9 a.m. and ending at noon on Saturday Oct 29, people can come to the AARP parking lot at 1701 Centerview Drive in Little Rock to safely dispose of any documents they don’t want anyone to get their hands on.

The event is free and open to the public, not just AARP members, however, there will be a limit of 3 boxes of documents per vehicle. The AARP is also asking anyone who comes to also brings a canned food donation to the Arkansas Food Bank.

AARP endorses tax credit for family caregivers

According to AARP officials, every two seconds someone’s identity is stolen.

For more information on the event, go to AARP.org

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleburne County Sun-Times

Evening of Hospitality at Heber Springs to Fund Scholarships

Tickets are on sale now for Arkansas State University-Beebe’s Evening of Hospitality scholarship fundraiser dinner. This year’s event will be held in memory of Steve Storm, the first instructor of math and science at ASU-Beebe Heber Springs. The proceeds will help to fully fund the Steve Storm Memorial Endowment Scholarship. The event will be held from 6-8:30 p.m., on Nov. 10, at the Red Apple Inn and will feature the Kathy Brown Band and a silent auction.
HEBER SPRINGS, AR
Arkansas Advocate

Russellville ER doctor recognized for treating opioid patients throughout Arkansas

During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Dr. Kristin Martin saw more struggles and deaths from drug overdoses than from the coronavirus, she said Tuesday at an Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care event honoring her efforts to alleviate the ongoing opioid epidemic throughout the state. Martin is an emergency department physician and the CEO and medical […] The post Russellville ER doctor recognized for treating opioid patients throughout Arkansas appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
FOX 16 News

Mistake resets parole eligibility for many Arkansas inmates

LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 24, 2022, The Arkansas Department of Corrections admitted to a legislative committee that it had misinterpreted one element of parole eligibility law for seven years. Because of this, over 100 inmates were released on parole early as a result of the mistake, and two others were released, […]
ARKANSAS STATE
Arkansas Advocate

Arkansas voters to elect representative of state’s first Hispanic-majority district

Voters in Arkansas’ new majority-Hispanic district will elect a state representative for the first time this November.  Democrat Diana Gonzales Worthen, Republican DeAnna Hodges and Libertarian Steven Stilling are the three candidates seeking to serve the diverse population of Springdale’s House District 9. Having worked in Northwest Arkansas as an educator for 26 years, Gonzales […] The post Arkansas voters to elect representative of state’s first Hispanic-majority district appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
SPRINGDALE, AR
ucanews.live

Arkansas State Fair misses the mark

As temperatures drop and leaves fall, many Arkansans anticipate the Arkansas State Fair. With the same standard rides, fewer vendors and heavy police presence, this year’s state fair was underwhelming. However, the food made it worthwhile. The state fair was open from Oct. 14-23. Each day of the fair...
ARKANSAS STATE
mdmh-pinebluff.com

Arkansas is one of the least-safe states in America, only Mississippi and Louisiana are behind the Natural State on the list, report

Arkansas – In the last couple of years, the number of crimes in the state of Arkansas has been constantly on the rise, something that is especially concerning taking into consideration the fact that a growing number of young people, especially teenagers, are more frequently involved in violent crime incidents across the state.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

University of Central Arkansas prepares students to pay for college

CONWAY, Arkansas — Several state attorneys general, including Arkansas' Leslie Rutledge, have filed their latest responses that argue that President Biden's student loan forgiveness program should be kept on hold. In the meantime, parents and high schoolers have been left wondering how to pay for the high cost of...
CONWAY, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Arkansas soybean researchers breed for ‘plasticity’ in various environments

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Development of drought-tolerant soybean varieties will increase sustainability and economics of production, but current research indicates these varieties may perform poorly in the absence of drought. Larry Purcell has his sights set on what he considers an ideal genotype — soybean varieties that can grow well in both dry and water-rich environments.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy