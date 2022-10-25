Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Phoenix and Austin Residents Can Now Sign Up for Driverless RoboTaxi Rides with CruiseMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Austin airport smashes passengers record on Monday thanks to F1 travelTech ReviewedAustin, TX
Austin Statesman recommends readers vote for BetoAsh JurbergAustin, TX
Cowboys Blank PiratesHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
The Inaugural Starlight Soiree 2022 at The Domain Austin, TexasRachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Related
Texas Football: 5-Star CB Kobe Black says he ‘feels at home’ in Austin
The early returns for the 2024 Texas football recruiting class are looking pretty good thus far. Head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff have reeled in three blue-chip commitments in the 2024 class, which has given Texas a top 10 class in the nation for that cycle. The picture of...
Texas Working to Flip WR Recruit Moore
Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class
3 2023 recruits Texas football has on flip watch in November
With the 2023 recruiting cycle winding down, Texas football is getting ready to put the finishing touches in place for the 2023 recruiting class in the next couple of months. Texas has a solid class in place right now, but there are roughly a dozen more priority targets that remain that this coaching staff is working on before the Early Signing Period in December.
Longhorns Coach Steve Sarkisian Confident in Big 12 Title Chances: 'We Mow Our Own Lawn'
Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian knows not all hope is lost for his team's chances at an appearance in the Big 12 title game.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Tirade Tuesday: Texas, Texas A&M Melting Down After Latest Blunders
Texas, by all accounts, is the hub of football at all three levels of the sport. Love them or hate them, the Texas Longhorns and Dallas Cowboys are among the most recognizable brands in the entire sport, and Texas High School football takes a backseat to nobody. There are 12...
Longhorns Hoops Ranking Revealed for USA Today Coaches Poll
The Texas Longhorns seem to have found a sweet spot in the rankings ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season.
texashsfootball.com
Week 9 Texas HS Football 6A Team of the Week
Dripping Springs renewed acquaintances with Lake Travis for the first time since 2011 this past week in a highly anticipated District 25-6A showdown. The Tigers have been highly touted this year and were ranked number 17 in 6A heading into the game. However, the question remained whether they could knock off a 6A heavyweight like Lake Travis.
hookemheadlines.com
Texas football flip target, 4-Star Jelani McDonald, de-commits from OK State
There is a lot of activity on the recruiting trail early this week, with some moves that are bound to impact the outcome of the 2023 Texas football recruiting class. One of the recent flip targets that emerged for Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian, the rising four-star Waco Connally athlete Jelani McDonald, re-opened his recruitment on the afternoon of Oct. 25.
Cedric Baxter Jr., nation's No. 1 RB and Texas pledge, taking Florida State Seminoles return trip this weekend
The buzz is growing. Two weeks after taking an unofficial visit to Florida State University, Edgewater High School (Florida) playmaker and Texas Longhorns five-star running back pledge Cedric Baxter Jr. is making a return trip. This week, the nation's No. 1 running back tweeted that ...
UT Austin remains No. 1 Texas school in latest global university rankings
UT was the only university from Texas to rank in the top 100.
UIL issues playoff ban for San Marcos HS football program amid recruiting allegations
The UIL's state executive committee handed down that decision and others against two coaches in the program after a meeting Tuesday. Head football coach John Walsh was issued a five-game suspension and assistant coach Lee Vallejo can't coach for two years and was issued three years probation.
Report: Texas barbecue restaurant known for slow-cooked brisket ranked in top 10 in the country
DALLAS (KDAF) — There are only a few guaranteed things in life, death, taxes, and Texas barbecue always being on top of the BBQ conversation. America is filled with some of the greatest food known to man and barbecue from east to west and north to south is something that people will travel from all over the world to get their hands on. But what are the top spots in the country to find the holy grail of American BBQ?
fox7austin.com
Austin bartender wakes from coma following scooter crash
AUSTIN, Texas - Randi Welch, an Austin bartender and prominent figure in the LGBTQ+ community, is awake after a scooter crash left them in a coma earlier this month. Since the crash, the community has rallied around Welch. "Randi is everyone's biggest support supporter, like everyone's biggest cheerleader. It's just...
Mushroom invasion in Central Texas, ‘definitely not just a food fad’
Mushrooms are becoming more popular in Central Texas, with many people turning to them as a hobby.
highlandernews.com
Burnet County cow hooks new Guinness book world record
Evidently, size matters much in Texas when it comes to judging cattle. One might say, the longer the horns on a Texas bull or cow, the better. “As a breeder of Texas Longhorns, the question I am asked the most is, ‘How wide are those horns?’” Elizabeth Fritz says. Fritz manages Fritz Longhorns in Corsicana, where she breeds Texas Longhorns. And, she is a member of the Texas Longhorn Breeders Association of America. Each year, the association’s membership holds a horn measuring contest to give their breeders an opportunity to see how their herds compare to other cattle in the industry. Fritz says, the judges measure cattle horns according to three categories:
Houston Chronicle
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton leans into controversy, brushes off scandals as he vies for reelection
AUSTIN, Texas — Ken Paxton settled in across from two Austin police officers and asked them not to turn on their recorder. The attorney general didn’t want the public to hear what he was about to say. Over the next hour, Paxton fretted that a campaign donor was...
Man gets bacterial infection after cutting hand in Austin creek
A Nashville man visiting Austin with his family ended up spending more time in the hospital and speaking with doctors than enjoying his vacation.
Controversial New Ad Shakes Up Governor’s Race
A brutal ad in the Texas governor’s race by a new dark money group, No It Couldn’t LLC, is airing in the closing weeks of the campaign in Houston and Austin. The entity was set up last week in Delaware and is reminiscent of another recent entry into Texas’ political ad wars, Coulda Been Worse LLC, also set up in Delaware.
fox7austin.com
Dash cam video captures crash after driver runs red light
AUSTIN, Texas - Frightening video of a crash in Northwest Austin will make you think twice about immediately taking off when the light turns green. Dash camera video shows a violent crash on US-183, all because someone blew through a red light, and it’s part of a troubling trend.
Convenience store TXB breaks ground on 68th store in Kyle
TXB and city of Kyle leadership broke ground Oct. 25 on a new 13,000-square-foot facility in Kyle. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Convenience store chain TXB, which stands for Texas born, broke ground on its 68th store Oct. 25 at 145 Lehman Road, Kyle. The chain, formerly known as Kwik Check, has stores throughout the state as well as a handful of stores in Oklahoma.
FanSided
293K+
Followers
558K+
Post
148M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0