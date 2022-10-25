Read full article on original website
Related
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $3,200 payments being sent out to millions next month
There is still time for some people to claim their COVID-19 stimulus payments if they have not yet done so.
thepennyhoarder.com
$1,000 Sign-on Bonus: CVS Is Hiring a Customer Service Rep at $17-$27/Hour
Receive a $1,000 sign-on bonus when you start work as a remote customer service representative at CVS. The pay range for this role is $17 to $27.16 per hour depending on location and experience. You will be helping members based on their needs; explaining Aetna plans, tools and resources to...
What are neobanks? Consumer-friendly banking that offers no fees and budget tracking
Neobanks are online- and mobile-only banking platforms offered by fintech companies.
TechRadar
Two payment terminal malware strains have stolen millions of dollars worth of data
Cybersecurity researchers have spotted two strains of point-of-sale (POS) malware that are active in the wild and stealing people’s credit card information. So far, they’ve stolen more than $3.3 million worth of payment data, but given that the strains are active, that number is probably even higher by now.
Wells Fargo’s New Virtual Assistant, Fargo, to Be Powered by Google Cloud AI
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) today announced that Fargo, a new virtual assistant set to roll out to customers in the coming months, will leverage Google Cloud’s artificial intelligence (AI) to provide a more personalized, convenient, and simple banking experience. Wells Fargo’s collaboration with Google Cloud marks a pivotal milestone in its digital strategy to provide customers with an intuitive banking journey that meets their individual financial needs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005103/en/ The last two years have seen a dramatic surge in digital banking, and demand for a full-service digital experience. According to a study conducted this summer by Ipsos on behalf of Wells Fargo & Company, nearly two thirds (65%) of millennials and Gen Z respondents prefer to use a virtual assistant for customer service needs rather than waiting for a customer service representative on the phone. Most (84%) who have used virtual assistants reported a favorable experience and 70% cited ‘saving time’ as a top benefit.
Yahoo!
Crypto company Blockchain.com to issue Visa debit card
Visa (V) is opening its payment network to another major crypto firm a day after reporting earnings that topped estimates. This newest card from London and Miami-based Blockchain.com, which will be issued through fintech platform Marqeta (MQ), comes with no fees and allows users to earn 1% back in crypto.
Boost Mobile Targets Underbanked Consumers With OmniMoney
Boost Mobile is entering the financial service sector with the launch of OmniMoney, a tool that offers underbanked consumers a free digital money account and debit card. “We’re looking to provide basic services for historically excluded communities — where 60 million Americans are underbanked,” Boost Mobile CEO Stephen Stokols said in a news release Thursday (Oct. 27).
ffnews.com
ID-Pal gains government certification for digital Right to Work and Right to Rent checks in the UK
Global identity verification provider ID-Pal today announced it is a government-certified identity service provider (IDSP) for digital right to work and right to rent checks in the UK. Following a rigorous audit and comprehensive assessment process, ID-Pal was awarded certification in line with the UK Digital Identity & Attributes Trust...
aiexpress.io
Consumers are demanding more control in their spending experiences
This text is a part of a VB Lab Insights collection paid for by Capital One. Who doesn’t love one-click buying? In the present day, we not have to fumble round for our pockets or test our telephone for the place our bank card quantity is saved on the on-line check-out web page. We don’t have to parse our supply deal with from our billing deal with. Gone are the times of friction-laden on-line procuring.
ffnews.com
Banking Tools to Implement Safeguarding Customers’ Funds
Once a business understands why it’s so important to safeguard customer funds, and the key considerations they need to take, the next step is to review the tools they use to both create and execute these processes. Given that time and money are often barriers to progress when it comes to safeguarding customers’ funds, finding the right solution, or partner, is vital.
retailbrew.com
How two conveniences stores are optimizing their delivery by prioritizing customer experience over speed
If there’s one thing shoppers want these days, it’s convenience. And who better to offer that than convenience stores?. The concept of convenience has changed a bit in recent years, however, as the pandemic changed consumer behaviors and startups looked to meet them with items delivered at a blink-and-you-miss-it speed. But c-stores have worked to keep pace, and while some have turned to fulfillment partners like DoorDash or Grubhub to do so, others have moved to build out ops in-house.
Grocers Leverage Tech to Make Shopping More Convenient
From in-store solutions to third-party aggregators to first-party eCommerce platforms, grocers this week shared a range of initiatives to increase the convenience of their customers’ shopping journeys. Kroger, for one, opened its “store of the future” in the Cincinnati area, local NBC affiliate WLWT5 reported, which, among other tech...
salestechstar.com
Corporate Spend on Travel is Rebounding, According to Emburse’s SpendSmart Travel Trends Report
Businesses spent more on domestic flights, international flights, car rentals, and hotel reservations in Q3 2022 than in the same quarter in 2021. Emburse, the global leader in spend optimization, announced the results of its Q3 2022 SpendSmart Travel Trends report. This quarterly report tracks how much organizations spend on travel, as well as trends for booking volume and trip length, and compares it to the previous year, pre-pandemic 2019, and the previous quarter.
businesspartnermagazine.com
How Can Voip Improve Customer And Employee Satisfaction?
With a world increasingly reliant on the internet and constantly developing and improving technologies, it is not surprising that one must adapt to changing environments. In this case, that means switching to a VoIP system for your business to improve customer and employee satisfaction. What is VoIP?. VoIP means Voice...
stpetecatalyst.com
Local marketing firm TitleTap is acquired
Tampa-based TitleTap, a nationwide leader in online marketing for title agents and attorneys, has been acquired by ProfitSolv. TitleTap co-founder and CEO Dean Collura announced the acquisition on LinkedIn, stating, “Together we will be able to create what many have been asking for over the years – a complete business solution made easy.”
FIS Adds 5,000 Walmart Stores to Point-of-Sale Rewards Program
Saying that consumers are looking for easy ways to save money in the current economic environment, Walmart has joined financial services technology provider FIS’ Premium Payback credit card rewards network. With this real-time rewards redemption network, Walmart stores in the United States can now allow their customers to get...
Uber launches advertising unit to let marketers target ads based on where you go
Uber is launching an in-house advertising division and rolling out its own form of targeted digital ads as it seeks to develop new revenue sources.
pymnts.com
Citi Adds Walmart as Latest ‘Shop With Points’ Partner
With the growth in popularity of credit card rewards programs, Citi has announced that Walmart has been added as a Shop With Points partner for the investment banking company’s ThankYou Rewards program. The partnership is the latest in a line of corporate rewards partnerships for Citi ThankYou card members,...
Aaron’s Says Digital Tools Drove Sales Growth in Rent-to-Own
New digital tools and supply chain improvements have contributed to a leap in revenue at direct-to-consumer (D2C) lease-to-own and retail home goods seller The Aaron’s Company. During the quarter ended Sept. 30, the company got a boost from operational improvements driven by its centralized lease decisioning and digital servicing...
salestechstar.com
Box-Free, In-Person Returns Are the No. 1 Preferred Return Method for Online Purchases
More than 40% of Consumers Would Rather Sit in Rush Hour Traffic Than Return a Purchase Made Online. Mail-in returns are becoming a thing of the past. Online shoppers now rank in-person, box-free returns as the No. 1 preferred method for returning purchases made online, with returns by mail ranked as the fourth, significantly less desirable option when returns are required.
Comments / 0