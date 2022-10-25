ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

Coastal Carolina Fair suspends online ticketing after fraud activity detected

LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — Coastal Carolina Fair officials say online ticket sales will be suspended until further notice after fraudulent activity was detected Wednesday. Fair officials noticed the fraudulent activity Wednesday afternoon and decided to immediately close online sales and void fraudulent tickets sold to protect patrons. "If you...
Patriots Point hosting free watercolor painting workshop for veterans

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum will offer free admission to Veterans and active-duty military during Veterans Day weekend, November 11th – 13th. Admission to the museum includes access to the warships USS Yorktown and USS Laffey, and the three-acre Vietnam War Experience.
CHARLESTON, SC
West Ashley woman missing, last seen at Charleston International Airport

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County deputies are asking for help from the public in tracking down a missing woman from the West Ashley area. Hadjia Fall, 21, was last seen on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the Charleston International Airport, according to CCSO. Authorities do not believe she boarded a plane.
Victim identified in Highway 78 near Kings One Stop Shop, Charleston Co. Coroner

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner, Bobbi Jo O’Neal, is releasing the name of Florencio Granillo Diaz, a 30-year-old male from Goose Creek. Mr. Diaz died on October 25th at approximately 10:02 p.m. on the scene at Dorchester Road and Apartment Blvd from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle collision where Mr. Diaz was a pedestrian.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Everything you need to know for this year's Coastal Carolina Fair

LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — It's that time of year again! The annual Coastal Carolina Fair kicks off this week in Ladson with some brand new rides and foods. The fair opens this Thursday and Friday from 3 to 9 p.m. This year's fair will run from Thursday, Oct. 27...
LADSON, SC
Halo Purchased by Caviar & Bananas, Last Day of Business is Friday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (HOLY CITY SINNER) — Halo, the downtown eatery located near MUSC, recently announced that it has been purchased by Caviar & Bananas and will close on Friday, October 28th. The business will reopen as Caviar & Bananas, a local gourmet market and café, after some renovations are...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Coastal Carolina Fair returns on Thursday

LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — “Two days ago, this was an open, empty fairgrounds. And by tonight or tomorrow, it’s going to be an amusement park just like Disneyland,” says fair vendor Bill Prowant of Prowant Specialty Company from Ohio. Prowant is marveling at the quick pace...
LADSON, SC
Charleston City Council to discuss rental registration at Tuesday meeting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston City Council is expected to discuss the beginnings of a rental registry at its Tuesday meeting. City leaders will cast their vote on a rental registration program targeting the Cannonborough Elliotborough neighborhood in downtown Charleston. If it passes, people with two or more...
CHARLESTON, SC

