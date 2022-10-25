Read full article on original website
abcnews4.com
Driver hits deer and crashes into house on Betsy Kerrison Parkway: St. Johns Fire District
JOHN ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — St. John's Fire District crews and Charleston EMS responded to a car that wrecked into a home on the 3700 block of Betsy Kerrison Parkway today, October 27th, at 2:30 a.m. Crews say the driver hit a deer on the road and lost control...
abcnews4.com
New development on Charleston peninsula to bring thousands of people to the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A new development is coming to the Charleston peninsula, with tens of thousands of new residents and visitors. For decades, the 189-acre magnolia site has sat empty without approval for the change. Recently, the Environmental Protection Agency approved the land for development, becoming the largest...
abcnews4.com
Coastal Carolina Fair suspends online ticketing after fraud activity detected
LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — Coastal Carolina Fair officials say online ticket sales will be suspended until further notice after fraudulent activity was detected Wednesday. Fair officials noticed the fraudulent activity Wednesday afternoon and decided to immediately close online sales and void fraudulent tickets sold to protect patrons. "If you...
abcnews4.com
Patriots Point hosting free watercolor painting workshop for veterans
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum will offer free admission to Veterans and active-duty military during Veterans Day weekend, November 11th – 13th. Admission to the museum includes access to the warships USS Yorktown and USS Laffey, and the three-acre Vietnam War Experience.
abcnews4.com
West Ashley woman missing, last seen at Charleston International Airport
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County deputies are asking for help from the public in tracking down a missing woman from the West Ashley area. Hadjia Fall, 21, was last seen on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the Charleston International Airport, according to CCSO. Authorities do not believe she boarded a plane.
abcnews4.com
Lowcountry figure skating pair headed to Michigan to claim No. 1 spot in America
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — In two weeks, Lowcountry figure skating pair Sam Herbert and Tallulah Tanner are coming for the No. 1 spot in America. On Nov. 8, the two will compete against other intermediate figure skating pairs in Lansing, Michigan during the 2023 Midwestern Sectional Singles & U.S. Pairs Final.
abcnews4.com
Victim identified in Highway 78 near Kings One Stop Shop, Charleston Co. Coroner
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner, Bobbi Jo O’Neal, is releasing the name of Florencio Granillo Diaz, a 30-year-old male from Goose Creek. Mr. Diaz died on October 25th at approximately 10:02 p.m. on the scene at Dorchester Road and Apartment Blvd from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle collision where Mr. Diaz was a pedestrian.
abcnews4.com
Everything you need to know for this year's Coastal Carolina Fair
LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — It's that time of year again! The annual Coastal Carolina Fair kicks off this week in Ladson with some brand new rides and foods. The fair opens this Thursday and Friday from 3 to 9 p.m. This year's fair will run from Thursday, Oct. 27...
abcnews4.com
Halo Purchased by Caviar & Bananas, Last Day of Business is Friday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (HOLY CITY SINNER) — Halo, the downtown eatery located near MUSC, recently announced that it has been purchased by Caviar & Bananas and will close on Friday, October 28th. The business will reopen as Caviar & Bananas, a local gourmet market and café, after some renovations are...
abcnews4.com
The Coastal Carolina Fair returns on Thursday
LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — “Two days ago, this was an open, empty fairgrounds. And by tonight or tomorrow, it’s going to be an amusement park just like Disneyland,” says fair vendor Bill Prowant of Prowant Specialty Company from Ohio. Prowant is marveling at the quick pace...
abcnews4.com
Dorchester Co. announces Port95 groundbreaking at Winding Woods Commerce Park
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Dorchester County is happy to announce the groundbreaking ceremony celebrating the Port 95 Business Park on Wednesday, October 26th, at 2:00 p.m. The business park is located at the 1,300-acre Winding Woods Industrial Park on Highway 78 near St. George, South Carolina. Janko Group LLC,...
abcnews4.com
Retired Marine fires warning shots to scare off trespasser at James Island home
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — James Boyd and his family have been living on Tennent Street for about a year and a half now. He says there haven't been many problems until over the weekend, when he says he did what he had to do to keep his family safe.
abcnews4.com
Principal explains how student with gun entered Fort Dorchester HS despite warning
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — According to a North Charleston Police Department report, on Oct. 17, an SRO at Fort Dorchester High School in North Charleston responded to a call about a group of students that were walking toward the school with a possible weapon. Principal Tripp Aldredge told...
abcnews4.com
SC congressional candidate Dr. Annie Andrews hosts press conference in Beaufort Co.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — Dr. Annie Andrews, a candidate for South Carolina's First Congressional District, hosted a press conference in Beaufort County Thursday afternoon. The Democratic candidate is running against Republican Congresswoman Nancy Mace in the Nov. 8 election. Early voting for the election in South Carolina began...
abcnews4.com
Deputies locate teenager that went missing out of Georgetown County on Wednesday
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies say they have located a teenager that went missing in Georgetown County Wednesday afternoon. Massey left his home around 8:30 a.m. and had not been seen until around 2:20 p.m., when deputies say he had been located. Deputies said they were searching 30...
abcnews4.com
Body found on Meeting Street near railroad tracks, police say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The North Charleston Police Department has reported a body was found near the railroad tracks on Meeting Street on Wednesday. October 26th. Police have not identified the body. The cause of death is unknown at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
abcnews4.com
Charleston City Council to discuss rental registration at Tuesday meeting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston City Council is expected to discuss the beginnings of a rental registry at its Tuesday meeting. City leaders will cast their vote on a rental registration program targeting the Cannonborough Elliotborough neighborhood in downtown Charleston. If it passes, people with two or more...
abcnews4.com
Charleston city council passes first reading of rental registration pilot program
CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — Charleston city council is considering a residential rental registration program. It's a pilot program for landlords in the Cannonborough and Elliotborough neighborhoods. "Basically, just their name, address, emergency contacts, and email address. It's just a way for us to reach out to someone in a...
abcnews4.com
Semi driver killed trying to avoid stopped vehicle in roadway in Georgetown County: SCHP
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The driver of a tractor-trailer died Thursday morning following a single-vehicle collision in Georgetown County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The semi was headed northbound on SC-41, when at around 11 a.m., the driver came across a vehicle stopped in the roadway near...
