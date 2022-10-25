ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flames in action against the Penguins following overtime victory

 2 days ago
CALGARY, Alberta — The Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Calgary Flames after the Flames took down the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime.

Calgary had a 50-21-11 record overall and a 29-11-8 record at home last season. The Flames scored 54 power-play goals last season on 237 total chances (2.9 chances per game).

Pittsburgh went 46-25-11 overall and 24-14-7 on the road last season. The Penguins scored 269 total goals last season, with 50 power-play goals and three shorthanded goals.

INJURIES: Flames: Mathias Emilio Pettersen: out (undisclosed), Oliver Kylington: out (undisclosed), Martin Pospisil: out (undisclosed).

Penguins: Teddy Blueger: out (upper body), Jake Guentzel: out (upper body).

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

