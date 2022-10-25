Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Man Stopped While Driving With $1 Million In Cash Sentenced to PrisonTaxBuzzOrlando, FL
Are there any good, used video game stores in Orlando?Enjoy OrlandoOrlando, FL
This Florida Hotel Suite is the Most Expensive in the Entire United StatesL. CaneOrlando, FL
Rascal Flatts’ Gary Levox Headlining Hurricane Ian Relief ConcertNadya NatalyOrlando, FL
Related
fox35orlando.com
WATCH: U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over Disney World, delighting parkgoers
ORLANDO, Fla. - Guests at Walt Disney World Resort were treated to an extra dose of magic on Thursday when the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds performed a flyover at Magic Kingdom!. Parkgoers standing near Cinderella Castle shared videos and photos of the Thunderbirds, who passed over the park twice during...
click orlando
Tropics Watch: Chances increase for late-season development
ORLANDO, Fla. – After a much-needed break in the Atlantic hurricane season, the tropics are stirring once again. As of Thursday, there were two disturbances highlighted for development. One disturbance is located between Puerto Rico and Bermuda. The disturbance is producing a broad area of showers and thunderstorms. This...
I live in Orlando, but I can't afford to take my kids to Disney World all the time. Here's how we spend a cheap but entertaining day in Disney Springs instead.
Buying an annual pass for the theme parks isn't in our budget, but there are lots of free activities at the shopping, dining, and entertainment area.
playgroundmagazine.com
New Venue for Night of a Million Lights 2022
Give Kids the World will be moving their annual event to Island H2O Water Park in 2022. Night of a Million Lights is back in a spectacular new venue – with more pizzaz, sparkle and excitement than ever before! Island H2O Water Park in Kissimmee will be transformed into a dazzling winter wonderland from November 11, 2022, through January 1, 2023, featuring millions of lights, luminous displays, festive family activities and live entertainment for a one-of-a-kind fully immersive holiday experience.
fox35orlando.com
Another family on Disney vacation gets car stolen at I-Drive resort lot
Orlando - A Mom from Syracuse, NY was really excited to bring her kids to Disney World, but on the second day of their vacation, their car rental was stolen from the resort lot. "We had a day at Magic Kingdom and then our next supposed park day, we went...
click orlando
🍺Highest-rated bars in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor
Over the years, Tripadvisor has become the world’s largest travel resource with 37.7 unique online visitors in the U.S. alone. When the site was founded in 2000, the founders’ goal was to provide travelers with an online platform to exchange reviews of destinations and hospitality businesses such as hotels and restaurants. Travelers from all over the world continue to use the site and app to determine where to stay, learn about the under-the-radar gems in their chosen destination, and where to eat, based on other travelers’ reviews.
click orlando
🎃Halloween 2022: Adult-only events that you cannot miss
ORLANDO, Fla. – Spooky time is here, which means it’s time to dress up and enjoy the Halloween fun that Orlando has to offer for those 21+ trick-or-treaters! Here we have a selection of events in the City Beautiful that even the ghosts will not want to miss:
30 Fun Outdoor Activities for Adults to Enjoy Together
Your romance is hot enough as it is! And while being outside together is proven to be a great way to bond with your partner, it can be exhausting spending time in the Florida sun. Don't let the heat stop... The post 30 Fun Outdoor Activities for Adults to Enjoy Together appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
fox35orlando.com
Atlantic tropical update: 2 disturbances being watched by National Hurricane Center
ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center is tracking two disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean that has increased chances of becoming tropical cyclones over the next five days, according to the NHC's Tropical Weather Outlook. The first is a trough of low pressure stretching from the eastern Caribbean Sea northward...
click orlando
Video, photos: Gatorland animals enjoy pumpkins ahead of Halloween
ORLANDO, Fla. – The “Alligator Capitol of the World” is giving some of its animals, including alligators and crocodiles, some pumpkins to enjoy ahead of Halloween. Gatorland said pumpkins are used as a form of enrichment. [TRENDING: Florida man bitten by alligator while trying to remove reptile...
fox13news.com
Renovations on Monkey Island underway to upgrade primates' sandy home on Homosassa River
HOMOSASSA, Fla. - If you've visited the Florida Cracker Riverside Resort recently, you may have noticed three primate residents weren't on their tiny island a few yards away. That's because some much-needed upgrades have begun, and Ralph, Emily, and Ebony had to head out to a temporary home. The three...
wild941.com
Guess Which Florida City Is Getting Snow In November?
We definitely don’t get much snow in Florida, but guess which city will be getting it in November?. Snowcat Ridge in Dade City is Florida’s first and only snow park and tickets are on sale for November 11th! General admission tickets start at $29.95 and include a 2-hour snow tubing session on the Snowy Slopes and access all day to the Crystal Ribbon, Arctic Igloo and Alpine Village. This family friendly park allows families to play in the snow at the Arctic Igloo and there’s a bunny hill in there too for the little ones. In the Alpine Village, there’s a variety of food options from , tacos pizza and desserts. You can do some shopping in the Alpine Village and even ice skate at the Crystal Ribbon rink. If you don’t have your own skates, they’re available to rent. You can also book a private igloo for up to 20 guests that includes a private firepit, perfect for roasting s’mores.
click orlando
Air show taking flight over Orlando Sanford International Airport this weekend
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Watch the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and more take to the sky this weekend in Seminole County. The AirDotShowLive Tour returns to Central Florida on Oct. 29-30 at the Orlando Sanford International Airport. [TRENDING: Ye kicked out of Skechers’ headquarters in California | Airport board...
click orlando
Calle Orange Festival brings live music, vendors to downtown Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – From reggaeton to salsa and more, it’s going to be an affair for the Hispanic community in downtown Orlando on Sunday. Calle Orange Festival is back again for its 24th year, filled with vendors and fun. [TRENDING: Florida man bitten by alligator while trying to...
Avelo Airlines debuting introductory $49 flights between Orlando, Michigan
ORLANDO, Fla. — Avelo Airlines is debuting exclusive nonstop service from Orlando to two destinations in Michigan, with fares starting at $49. The airline said it is offering introductory one-way fares between Orlando International Airport and Kalamazoo or Lansing for $49. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
click orlando
‘Capturing the Cosmos’ astrophotography exhibit coming to Orlando Science Center
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Science Center is welcoming a new astrophotography exhibit called “Capturing the Cosmos.”. This exhibit, on display Oct. 29 through Jan. 29, 2023, will feature a selection of cosmic images by Derek Demeter, a renowned astrophotographer and director of the Emil Buehler Planetarium at Seminole State College.
click orlando
Winter Park Boys & Girls Club thrift store in need of donations after Hurricane Ian
WINTER PARK, Fla. – Sheila Bridegam recalled how heartbroken she was after she saw the devastating images of the Boys & Girls Club thrift store in Winter Park that she puts her heart and soul into each day. “I actually literally broke down, cried because this means, this is...
Grand opening: Paris Baguette set to open in Winter Park
WINTER PARK, Fla. — A taste of Paris is coming to Winter Park. Paris Baguette, a bakery café known for its irresistible baked and brewed treats, will open its first Florida location on Oct. 26. Mayor Buddy Dyer and other city officials will be on hand for the...
WESH
Sanford businesses reopen after storm flooding
SANFORD, Fla. — The water at Sanford's lakefront continues to fall. When Lake Monroe was at record levels, it had a big impact on the businesses out on Marina Isle. Sanford Pizza Company is no longer surrounded by water, and thankfully, water never did get inside. Now the owner’s cleaning off the areas that had been covered in floodwater since the days after Ian.
click orlando
Tropics: Hurricane center watching 3 systems
ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane season isn’t over yet. The tropics are bubbling again after being relatively quiet since Hurricane Ian ravaged a large part of Florida, including the Orlando area. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The National Hurricane Center on Tuesday is keeping tabs on three potential...
Comments / 0