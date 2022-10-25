ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Buena Vista, FL

click orlando

Tropics Watch: Chances increase for late-season development

ORLANDO, Fla. – After a much-needed break in the Atlantic hurricane season, the tropics are stirring once again. As of Thursday, there were two disturbances highlighted for development. One disturbance is located between Puerto Rico and Bermuda. The disturbance is producing a broad area of showers and thunderstorms. This...
ORLANDO, FL
playgroundmagazine.com

New Venue for Night of a Million Lights 2022

Give Kids the World will be moving their annual event to Island H2O Water Park in 2022. Night of a Million Lights is back in a spectacular new venue – with more pizzaz, sparkle and excitement than ever before! Island H2O Water Park in Kissimmee will be transformed into a dazzling winter wonderland from November 11, 2022, through January 1, 2023, featuring millions of lights, luminous displays, festive family activities and live entertainment for a one-of-a-kind fully immersive holiday experience.
KISSIMMEE, FL
click orlando

🍺Highest-rated bars in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor

Over the years, Tripadvisor has become the world’s largest travel resource with 37.7 unique online visitors in the U.S. alone. When the site was founded in 2000, the founders’ goal was to provide travelers with an online platform to exchange reviews of destinations and hospitality businesses such as hotels and restaurants. Travelers from all over the world continue to use the site and app to determine where to stay, learn about the under-the-radar gems in their chosen destination, and where to eat, based on other travelers’ reviews.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

🎃Halloween 2022: Adult-only events that you cannot miss

ORLANDO, Fla. – Spooky time is here, which means it’s time to dress up and enjoy the Halloween fun that Orlando has to offer for those 21+ trick-or-treaters! Here we have a selection of events in the City Beautiful that even the ghosts will not want to miss:
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Video, photos: Gatorland animals enjoy pumpkins ahead of Halloween

ORLANDO, Fla. – The “Alligator Capitol of the World” is giving some of its animals, including alligators and crocodiles, some pumpkins to enjoy ahead of Halloween. Gatorland said pumpkins are used as a form of enrichment. [TRENDING: Florida man bitten by alligator while trying to remove reptile...
ORLANDO, FL
wild941.com

Guess Which Florida City Is Getting Snow In November?

We definitely don’t get much snow in Florida, but guess which city will be getting it in November?. Snowcat Ridge in Dade City is Florida’s first and only snow park and tickets are on sale for November 11th! General admission tickets start at $29.95 and include a 2-hour snow tubing session on the Snowy Slopes and access all day to the Crystal Ribbon, Arctic Igloo and Alpine Village. This family friendly park allows families to play in the snow at the Arctic Igloo and there’s a bunny hill in there too for the little ones. In the Alpine Village, there’s a variety of food options from , tacos pizza and desserts. You can do some shopping in the Alpine Village and even ice skate at the Crystal Ribbon rink. If you don’t have your own skates, they’re available to rent. You can also book a private igloo for up to 20 guests that includes a private firepit, perfect for roasting s’mores.
DADE CITY, FL
click orlando

Calle Orange Festival brings live music, vendors to downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – From reggaeton to salsa and more, it’s going to be an affair for the Hispanic community in downtown Orlando on Sunday. Calle Orange Festival is back again for its 24th year, filled with vendors and fun. [TRENDING: Florida man bitten by alligator while trying to...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

‘Capturing the Cosmos’ astrophotography exhibit coming to Orlando Science Center

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Science Center is welcoming a new astrophotography exhibit called “Capturing the Cosmos.”. This exhibit, on display Oct. 29 through Jan. 29, 2023, will feature a selection of cosmic images by Derek Demeter, a renowned astrophotographer and director of the Emil Buehler Planetarium at Seminole State College.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Sanford businesses reopen after storm flooding

SANFORD, Fla. — The water at Sanford's lakefront continues to fall. When Lake Monroe was at record levels, it had a big impact on the businesses out on Marina Isle. Sanford Pizza Company is no longer surrounded by water, and thankfully, water never did get inside. Now the owner’s cleaning off the areas that had been covered in floodwater since the days after Ian.
SANFORD, FL
click orlando

Tropics: Hurricane center watching 3 systems

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane season isn’t over yet. The tropics are bubbling again after being relatively quiet since Hurricane Ian ravaged a large part of Florida, including the Orlando area. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The National Hurricane Center on Tuesday is keeping tabs on three potential...
ORLANDO, FL

