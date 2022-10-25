ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

outdoorsman2
2d ago

As a gay man I find it REPREHENSIBLE that children are being used in these shows. SHAME ON THOSE WHO PROMOTE THIS ..SHAME

Kenneth Feather Sr.
2d ago

The Pub owners should be in jail.... They want to destroy childrens innocence and chance to have a normal life.... The parents should be in jail as well....

Liberty Wallace
2d ago

a drag queen story show at a bar involving kids. thank God I moved from Oregon. vote red and get rid of this insanity plaguing the northwest. Oregon is the laughing stalk of the nation. I know too many hard working folks up north have had enjuff vote republican save Oregon.

