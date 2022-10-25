Read full article on original website
Invasive species added to Pa. list of fish that can be harvested through bowfishing
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission voted to approve an amendment to the state’s bowfishing regulations to add an invasive fish to the list of species that can be caught through bowfishing, according to a Monday release from the commission. The commissioners voted to add...
Fisherman hooks record-tying hybrid sunfish on Green Lake
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, Minn. -- Minnesota wildlife officials say a fisherman has officially tied the state record for largest hybrid sunfish snagged.Aaron Ardoff caught the winning fish on Green Lake Sept. 18 while fishing with his brother and a friend, the Department of Natural Resources said. The hybrid sunfish weighed 1 pound, 12 ounces."As soon as I started reeling, I could tell this wasn't fighting like a pike or bass," Ardoff said in a DNR release. "When the fish got closer I could see that it was a sunfish and I started panicking. I kept telling myself to not go crazy and just get it in."Ardoff's catch ties one reeled in on the Zumbro River in 1994.
Hear how fishermen are being impacted by the cancellation of snow crab season in Alaska
The Alaska snow crab harvest has been canceled for the first time ever after billions of crabs disappeared from the Bering Sea in recent years. Fisherman Gabriel Prout says the decision will be "devastating" for his family.
Louisiana Man Cited For Putting Illegal Invasive Snails in Pond
As an avid outdoorsman, I have become well aware of the extreme detrimental effects that invasive species can put on the woods and waters of the Bayou State. The first one of these invasive species that comes to mind is the Imported Fire Ant. According to the USDA,. Two species...
Record fish caught in Louisiana
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Louisiana from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Help may be coming for the only open bridge into Easton’s Hugh Moore Park
Officials are working to get repair funding sooner rather than later for a critical bridge to Easton’s Hugh Moore Park. After raising the alarm in September, Easton officials earlier this month formally asked the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Lehigh Valley Transportation Study (LVTS) to add the project to the new 2023-2026 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP). The move would help fund the repairs.
Oldest Fish Trap Ever Found in North America Discovered in Alaska
Scientists in Alaska recently found the oldest fishing trap, dating 11,000 years ago. The team from both robotics company Sunfish Inc. and Sealaska Heritage Institute discovered the fishing trap in Shakan Bay on the west side of Prince of Wales Island. The weir was first found using sonar in 2010 but has now been confirmed as a former fish trap.
Alaska cancels snow crab season, threatening key economic driver
For the first time, crews in Alaska won’t be braving ice and sea spray to pluck snow crab from the Bering Sea. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game canceled the snow crab season earlier this week after a catastrophic population crash of the sizable crustaceans. The red king crab season was canceled for the second year in a row, making it a two-pronged disaster for Alaska’s economy and for those whose livelihoods rely on crab.
How to Obtain A Fishing License?
Did you know you need a license to fish? That’s right, a fishing license/permit is necessary to fish in most parts of the US. Likewise, you must follow laws and regulations even after you receive a permit. Check out what you need to know before you cast off. Buying...
Fish Trap Dating Back 11,000 Years in Alaska Reveals Migration Secrets
Ancient humans are thought to have crossed into the Americas via a land bridge between modern-day Russia and Alaska.
