Read full article on original website
Related
WUSA
Serious collision closed Wootton Parkway Wednesday in Maryland
Two people are in the hospital after a serious crash in Montgomery County. MCFRS reported the scene of the serious collision on Wootton Parkway.
Howard County residents urge drivers to pay attention after 2 deadly crashes
There have been two accidents back-to-back on I-95 that left two women dead, which many people say could have been avoided if drivers learn to share the road.
fox5dc.com
Car destroyed in Rockville crash; driver hospitalized
ROCKVILLE, Md. - A car was destroyed after a crash in Rockville Wednesday night. The crash was reported around 9:30 p.m. along the southbound lanes of Wootton Parkway near Seven Locks Road. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. The driver was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Roads in the area...
foxbaltimore.com
MSP: Fatal multivehicle crash under investigation in Howard County
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal multivehicle crash in Howard County. Shortly before 4:45 a.m., troopers responded to southbound Interstate 95 at Maryland Route 32 for a report of a multi-vehicle crash, according to Maryland State Police. A preliminary investigation revealed that as a Hyundai...
Farm fire near I-83 causes smoke in northern Baltimore County
An overnight fire on a Hereford-area farm has led to an elementary school closing early, and first responders are warning that smoke will be visible throughout the day in north Baltimore County.
foxbaltimore.com
Arundel school bus crashes into tree after driver may have had medical emergency
CROFTON, Md. (WBFF) — An Anne Arundel County school bus crashed into a tree Thursday after its driver possibly had a medical emergency, police said. Officers were called to Crofton High School in the 2200 block of Davidsonville Road around 8:30 a.m. There were children on the bus at the time crash, but no one was hurt, police said.
WJLA
2 Charles County school buses involved in crashes on US 301, prompting road closures
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Two Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) school buses were involved in collisions causing significant traffic delays on major roads in the area, according to CCPS. The first crash happened around 2 p.m. involving one of the school system's school buses and a vehicle at...
Nottingham MD
50-year-old Baltimore woman killed in I-95 crash, Columbia man taken to Shock Trauma
WATERLOO, MD—Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal multi-vehicle crash that occurred early Tuesday morning on Interstate 95 in Howard County. At just after 1:30 a.m., troopers responded to southbound I-95 north of Route 100 for a report of a multi-vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a 2016 Porsche Cayenne rear ended a 2008 Mazda CX-9, which caused both vehicles to lose control.
WTOP
Woman killed in I-95 collision that closed southbound lanes for hours
A collision early Tuesday on Interstate 95 in Howard County, Maryland, killed a woman, and then one of the drivers involved was struck by a passing vehicle following that deadly crash. It happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. just north of Maryland Route 100 in Howard County. Maryland State Police believe...
Early morning barricade situation resolved in Owings Mills
Baltimore County Police sent their crisis negotiation and tactical teams over to the 400 block of Doe Meadow Drive, for a barricade situation.
Maryland School Bus Filled With Kids Crashes After Driver Suffers Medical Emergency
An Anne Arundel County school bus driver is being treated after reportedly suffering a medical emergency causing the bus to crash, authorities say. Officers were called to Crofton High School for an "injured/sick subject" after an occupied school bus struck a tree limb after the driver reportedly suffered a medical emergency around 8:20 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 27, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Baltimore crash leaves one person dead, another in critical condition
One person is dead and another is in critical condition following a Thursday morning crash in Baltimore City.
foxbaltimore.com
3 shot, 1 killed before daybreak across Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Thursday started with deadly violence, with three people shot, one of them killed, within 90 minutes across the city of Baltimore. The shooting spree began just before 2 a.m. when a person who had been shot walked in to a hospital. Investigators believe the 20-year-old man had been shot in the 5800 block of Willowton Avenue in northeast Baltimore.
foxbaltimore.com
Investigation into fire in January that killed 3 Baltimore firefighters complete, says ATF
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms has completed its investigation into the January fire that killed three Baltimore firefighters, according to a spokesperson from the agency. The spokesperson said the findings have been turned over to the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office. A spokesperson for...
foxbaltimore.com
Person taken into custody after barricade in Owings Mills, say police
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WBFF) — UPDATE: Baltimore County Police say the barricade situation in Owings Mills has been resolved. A spokesperson for the police department said that the person involved was taken into police custody. ORIGINAL STORY. Baltimore County Police say they are at the scene of a barricade...
Man shot multiple times, killed in south Baltimore
BALTIMORE-- A man was shot multiple times and killed Thursday morning in South Baltimore, police said.Officers responded at 3:29 a.m. to the 3300 block of Annapolis Road for reports of an unresponsive male.There, officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police say. Medics pronounced the victim dead on the scene.Homicide detectives urge anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
foxbaltimore.com
33-year-old man dies in car crash in Baltimore, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Th Baltimore Police Department said a 33-year-old man died in a car crash this morning in Baltimore. Police said the crash happened at about 6:30 a.m. in the 100 block of South Central Avenue. When officers arrived to the scene they found the 33-year-old driver and...
Wbaltv.com
Woman dies after she was ejected from crash involving multiple vehicles on I-95
ELKRIDGE, Md. — A woman died after she was ejected from a crash involving multiple vehicles early Tuesday on Interstate 95, police said. Southbound traffic approaching the scene near Maryland Route 100 was stopped for hours after the crash, which was reported around 1:30 a.m. in the Elkridge area.
Baltimore County firefighters fight to free passengers of vehicle that crashed into Catonsville building
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County firefighters rescued four people from a vehicle that crashed into a building in Catonsville on Tuesday, according to fire officials. The vehicle crashed into a building in the 1200 block of North Rolling Road, fire officials said.All four people have been freed from the vehicle, according to fire officials.Firefighters initially noted that the extent of the injuries to all parties involved was unknown.They later said that all four people were uninjured.
Woman Killed In Multi-Vehicle Crash After Being Struck By Box Truck In Waterloo: State Police
Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal multi-vehicle crash that happened early on Wednesday morning in Howard County. Troopers from the Waterloo Barrack were called shortly before 4:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26 to a stretch of I-95 near Route 32 for a reported multi-vehicle crash. The initial investigation determined...
Comments / 0