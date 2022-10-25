BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Thursday started with deadly violence, with three people shot, one of them killed, within 90 minutes across the city of Baltimore. The shooting spree began just before 2 a.m. when a person who had been shot walked in to a hospital. Investigators believe the 20-year-old man had been shot in the 5800 block of Willowton Avenue in northeast Baltimore.

