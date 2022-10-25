ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

WSVN-TV

Broward County School Board to decide future of superintendent

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County School Board held a meeting to decide the future of Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright. Cartwright has been on the job for less than a year as the leader of the BCPS district, and all that is needed to remove her from her position is a majority to vote her out. Five members on the board weren’t elected to their positions.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
thecentersquare.com

This Is the Best Private High School in Florida

Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

In prison, Parkland killer may lose what he appeared to prize most: fame

He will be a number. All inmates at the Florida Department of Corrections get one — murderers, burglars, car thieves, kidnappers, rapists. All 82,000 inmates in Florida prisons get assigned a six-digit identification number. When he leaves Fort Lauderdale’s main jail and enters the Florida State Prison system after sentencing next week, confessed Parkland gunman Nikolas Cruz will cease to be ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
margatetalk.com

Student Brawl Causes ‘Chaos’ at Margate Charter School

A brawl between students at Ascend Charter Academy High School in Margate resulted in a serious injury to a child—and potential criminal charges against those involved, police records show. The fighting broke out on Oct. 12 around 1:20 p.m. in the school auditorium at 5251 Coconut Creek Pkwy., where...
MARGATE, FL
communitynewspapers.com

MESSAGE FROM COMMISSIONER WINSTON BARNES

Hello MiramarIn July, our office hosted the second Annual Backpack event at Ansin Park at the start of the 2022 school year. Our goal is to provide and support the residents of this community while adding some fun for the children. We distributed book bags filled with supplies and held a Carnival Theme Event with games, cotton candy, popcorn, jugglers, acrobats, an area for grooming, barber tent and manicure station courtesy of Classic Stylez Barbershop and Xrossover Mobile Nails, and our Amazing Light Show.
MIRAMAR, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Thousands head to the polls for early voting in South Florida

Thousands of voters across South Florida headed to the polls on Monday, deciding not to wait until the last minute. In-person early voting runs through Nov. 6 — letting voters cast their ballot ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. The polls are open each day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. “So far so good,” said Joe Scott, Broward’s elections supervisor. In Palm Beach County, the busiest location was ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

DeSantis-Crist Debate analysis

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — CBS12 News invited two experts to analyze the exclusive CBS12 News debate between Gov. DeSantis and Charlie Crist. Tom McNicholas, a consultant, is president of McNicholas & Associates. They spoke to CBS12 News anchor Jim Grimes after the debate.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
communitynewspapers.com

MESSAGE FROM THE MAYOR Wayne M. Messam

As we enter the last quarter of the year, it marks the beginning of our city’s fiscal year. The city budget has been adopted without a millage increase and provides essential funding for city operations, public safety and city events. I extend my personal thanks to all of the residents who took the time to participate during our public hearings budget hearings, your engagement ensures your input is heard.
MIRAMAR, FL
NBC Miami

‘Devastated': Mom Says 11-Year-Old Daughter Bullied, Attacked at Margate Middle School

An 11-year-old girl is afraid to go back to her Broward County school after he mother said weeks of bullying by other students turned violent. Valentina was a new student at Margate Middle School this year after having recently moved to the United States from Bolivia. Her mother, Sesilia Bacaribera, said her daughter is still learning English and started getting bullied from day one at the school.
MARGATE, FL
floridapolitics.com

‘It’s over’: New Miami-Dade poll foreshadows commanding Ron DeSantis win

Miami-Dade, a historically Democratic-leaning county, has shifted rightward in the past few election cycles. That trend appears likely to continue through Election Day, according to new polling data that shows Gov. Ron DeSantis enjoying much more support there than his progressive challenger. South Florida consulting firm Public Communications Group surveyed...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Hialeah man named ‘Danger’ ran unlicensed post-op recovery house, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police arrested a Hialeah man Wednesday after investigators accused him of operating an unlicensed post-operative surgical recovery house in southwest Miami-Dade. Danger Del Campo-Riera, 39, faces 70 counts of operating an assisted living facility without a license, one for each night each patient would have...
HIALEAH, FL

